Global High Resolution Headphones Market Report to 2027: Rise in Urbanisation and Construction Activities Drives Growth

May 08, 2023, 06:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global High Resolution Headphones Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Type, By Services, By Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global flexible rubber Cable Market was valued at USD 3,235 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5,250 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.85% from 2022-2027.
Companies Mentioned
- Apple Inc
- Bose Corporation
- Sennheiser
- Grado
- Sony Corporation
- Panasonic
- Philips
- GN Store Nord A/S
- Onkyo Corporation
- Oppo
Flexible cables, also known as "continuous-flex" cables, are electrical cables specially designed to cope with the tight bending radii and physical stress that are associated with moving applications, such as inside cable carriers. These are typically used for cables, including cable tray routing, portable power equipment, wind and solar energy, oil & gas applications, and more.
Market Drivers
Rise in urbanisation and construction activities is the key driving factor expected to boost the global flexible rubber cable market's growth.
Furthermore, an increase in demand for these cables from the telecommunications industry and automotive industry will have a positive impact on market growth.
Moreover, an increase in research and development activities in the power sector will drive market growth during this forecast period.
Market Restraints
However, a fluctuation in raw material prices is the major restraint that is expected to hamper the global flexible rubber cable market's growth. Also, the availability of various substitutes will affect the market growth.
Market Segmentation
By Type
- Conductor Size <_0 />
- Conductor Size >300mm2
- Conductor Size 50-300 mm2
By Application
- Mobile Power Supplies
- Light & Heavy-Duty Equipment
- Submersible Pumps
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n3qvit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article