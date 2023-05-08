Global High Resolution Headphones Market Report to 2027: Rise in Urbanisation and Construction Activities Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global High Resolution Headphones Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Type, By Services, By Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flexible rubber Cable Market was valued at USD 3,235 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5,250 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.85% from 2022-2027.

Flexible cables, also known as "continuous-flex" cables, are electrical cables specially designed to cope with the tight bending radii and physical stress that are associated with moving applications, such as inside cable carriers. These are typically used for cables, including cable tray routing, portable power equipment, wind and solar energy, oil & gas applications, and more.



Market Drivers



Rise in urbanisation and construction activities is the key driving factor expected to boost the global flexible rubber cable market's growth.

Furthermore, an increase in demand for these cables from the telecommunications industry and automotive industry will have a positive impact on market growth.



Moreover, an increase in research and development activities in the power sector will drive market growth during this forecast period.



Market Restraints



However, a fluctuation in raw material prices is the major restraint that is expected to hamper the global flexible rubber cable market's growth. Also, the availability of various substitutes will affect the market growth.



Market Segmentation



By Type

Conductor Size <_0 />

Conductor Size >300mm2

Conductor Size 50-300 mm2

By Application

Mobile Power Supplies

Light & Heavy-Duty Equipment

Submersible Pumps

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

