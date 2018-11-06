Global High Temperature Insulation Market 2012-2018 & 2018-2020 - Stringent Regulations on Emissions has Augmented Market Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "High Temperature Insulation Market Analysis Report By Product (Ceramic Fiber, Insulating Firebrick, Calcium Silicate), By Application (Petrochemicals, Cement, Refractory), And Segment Forecasts, 2012 - 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global high temperature insulation (HTI) market size is expected to reach USD 5.14 billion by 2020, exhibiting a 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Stringent regulations imposed on oil and gas, cement, and metal to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions has augmented market growth.

Energy savings and reduced emissions are key benefits driving the adoption of high temperature insulation, environmental initiatives supported by regulatory agencies across the globe will also support market growth. Durability issues are expected to remain a key challenge for manufacturers. However, development of new applications for HTI products and emergence of low bio-persistent and bio-based insulation products are expected to open opportunities for market participants.

The global HTI industry is led by production innovation and application development. While competition is expected to intensify over the next few years, the market is also expected to consolidate as leading participants look to enter new regional markets and enhance market presence through strategic mergers. Regulations are expected to be a critical factor influencing industry development.



HTI products are required to meet standards set by U.S. EPA, European REACH, and recently adopted CLP regulations. European Chemical Regulations supplemented by local and national regulations are applicable for high temperature insulation wools as these are considered chemical substances. Increasing need to reduce energy consumption and emissions has particularly encouraged development of advanced high temperature insulation products.



There are moderate barriers to entry in the HTI industry. The stringent and dynamic regulatory scenario makes entry difficult as product acceptance and registration remains a key challenge for new entrants. Frequent alliances, acquisitions, and mergers are steadily pushing the industry toward consolidation, which in turn, is expected to somewhat counter the threat of new entrants.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The industrial sector accounted for over 30.0% of the global fuel consumption. Close to 25.0% of the total energy used in industrial processes is wasted due to various factors

Processes such as smelting generate significant heat, with temperatures soaring to 2,0000C in blast furnaces in the iron and steel industry. About 20.0% to 30.0% of the heat energy generated during these processes is lost through normal convection in the absence of insulation

Thermal properties of HTI products erode over time, while continuous heat exposure causes shrinkage and heat leakage through the insulation layer. This hampers product performance, resulting in the need to replace HTI products every two years

The petrochemical industry is the largest as well as fastest growing market for high temperature insulation and provides immense opportunities for players

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

1.1 High Temperature Insulation - Industry Summary & Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



Chapter 2 High Temperature Insulation Industry Outlook

2.1 Market Segmentation

2.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

2.3 High Temperature Insulation Market Dynamics

2.4 Key Opportunities Prioritized

2.5 Industry Analysis - Porter's

2.6 High Temperature Insulation - Company Market Share Analysis

2.7 High Temperature Insulation - PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 3 High Temperature Insulation Product Outlook

3.1 Ceramic Fiber

3.2 Insulating Firebricks (IFBs)

3.3 Calcium Silicate

3.4 Others



Chapter 4 High Temperature Insulation Application Outlook

4.1 Petrochemicals

4.2 Ceramics

4.3 Glass

4.4 Cement

4.5 Iron & Steel

4.6 Refractory

4.7 Powder metallurgy

4.8 Aluminum

4.9 Others



Chapter 5 High Temperature Insulation Regional Outlook

5.1 North America

5.2 Europe

5.3 Asia Pacific

5.4 RoW



Chapter 6 High Temperature Insulation - Competitive landscape



3M Company

Company ADL Insulflex Inc

Almatic GmbH

Cellaris Ltd

Dyson Group

Hi-Temp Insulation Inc.

Insulcon Group

Isolite Insulating Products Company Ltd.

Pacor Inc.

Promat International NV

Pyrotek

Skamol A/S

Saffil

Thermal Ceramics

Unifrax

Zircar

