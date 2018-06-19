Global High Temperature Plastics Industry

NEW YORK, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for High Temperature Plastics in US$ Million by the following Product Segments and End-Use Industries: Â Product Segments - Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance PA, Polyphenylene Sulfides, Liquid Crystal Polymers, Â Polyketones, and Polysulfones; End-Use Industries - Automobile, Electrical/Electronics, Chemical/Industrial, Aerospace, Medical, and Others.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205322



The report also analyzes the High Temperature Plastics market for the total global, and the US, European and Rest of World regions in volume terms (Thousand lbs) by product segments. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 84 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Â Â Â 3M

- Arkema Group

- Â Asahi Glass Company, Ltd.

- BASF SE

- Celanese Corporation

- Â Chevron Phillips Chemical Company



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205322



HIGH TEMPERATURE PLASTICS MCP-1446 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Resurgence in Global Economy Extends Optimistic Outlook

High Temperature Plastics Market Sustains Growth Momentum

Current & Future Analysis

Analysis by Product Segment

HTPs Make Conventional Material Obsolete

Potential Opportunity from Extreme High Temperature Thermoplastics

Innovations: Cornerstone of HTP Market Development

Competitive Landscape



2. BRIEF OVERVIEW OF SELECT PRODUCT SEGMENTS

Fluoropolymers Market

Table 1: Global Fluoropolymers Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption by Type of Fluoropolymer (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Innovation Sustains PTFE Market

PTFE - Pricing Dynamics

PolyVinylidine DiFluoride (PVDF) Market

Regional Market Perspective

Table 2: World Fluoropolymers Market by Region/ Country (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Europe, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

End-Use Markets Spur Demand

Table 3: Global Fluoropolymer Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by End-Use Industry (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Fluoropolymer Pricing Trends in the Recent Past

Falling Capacity of Resin Producers Results in Supply Shortage in Recent Past

Fluoropolymer Raw Materials - An Overview

Regulations Affect Fluoropolymer Supply

Competitive Landscape

Table 5: World Fluoropolymers Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Leading Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Polyimides

Overview

Table 6: World Polyimide Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Leading Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strong Demand on Cards for Polyimide Films

Polyimide Films Find Use in Medical Sector

High Performance Polyamides

Polyphthalamide - Driving HPPA Growth

Table 7: World High Performance Polyamides Market by Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Polyphthalamide, Nylon 46 and MXD-6 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market

Impact of Recession

End-Use Markets Fuel Growth Prospects

Table 8: World Polyphenylene Sulfides Market by End-Use Sector (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Demand for Aerospace & Defense, Automobiles, Electrical and Electronics, Filter Media, Industrial Equipment and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Landscape

Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCP)

Market Overview

Unique Features to Enhance Consumption

Aromatic Ketone Polymers

Polyetheretherketones (PEEK)

Polyaryletherketones (PAEKs)



3. A GLANCE AT SELECT END-USE MARKETS

Electronics & Electrical

Bright Future for HTPs in Electronics

Next-Gen Advancements in LED Lighting

Automotive

An Introduction

Focus on Reducing Vehicle Weight

Innovative High-Temperature Thermoplastics for Car Interiors

Under-the-Hood Components - A Promising Market

Auto Industry Remains Upbeat

Table 10: World Production of Passenger Cars: Breakdown of Annual Production Figures in 000 Units for Years 2017 & 2020 by Geographic Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World Production of Commercial Vehicles: Breakdown of Annual Production Figures in 000 Units for Years 2017 & 2020 by Geographic Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aerospace

Excellent Substitutes for Steel and Aluminum

Medical/Healthcare



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS

DSM Enhances Water Management Range with ForTii Ace Polyamide Compound

BASF Develops Semi-Crystalline Polyamide

Polyonics Unveils New Family of Durable ESD-Safe Polyimide Label Materials

Polykemi Introduces High Performing Plastic Compounds

BASF Unveils Heat-Resistant Polyamide Ultramid Endure in Two Nepowertrain Applications

DSM Introduces ForTii Ace

Royal DSM Unveils Range of High Performance Polyamides

Polyonics Launches LML for Automotive Applications

Nexam Chemical Holding Launches NEXIMIDÂ® HT-R

Solvay Launches Kalix HPPA Series

Solvay Unveils High Stiffness Grade PEEK-KetaSpireÂ®

BASF Introduces UltramidÂ® Comprising Renewable Resources

CAPLINQ Corporation Announces Plans to Launch LINQTAPE Range of Polyamide Tapes



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Arkema to Enhance Fluoropolymer (Kynar PVDF) Capacity

BASF to Take Over Solvayâ€™s Global Polyamide Business

DIC to Increase Production Capacity for PPS Compounds

Dow Merges with DuPont

Daikin to Take Over Heroflon

BASF Raises Production Capacity of Compounding Plant

Arkema Increases Production Capacity of Kynar PVDF in China

RadiciGroup to Take Over Engineering Polymer Solutions Business of Invista

BASF Sets Up Additional Production Line of UltrasonÂ® Polyarylsulfone

Arkema Expands its Specialty Polyamides Production Capacities

Bayer MaterialScience Starts Operating as Covestro

Solvay Specialty Polymers Acquires RytonÂ® PPS Business of Chevron Phillips Chemical

Celanese Corporation Takes Over Cool Polymers

Toray Industries Establishes First PSP Plant in South Korea

Lanxess Establishes Polyamide Manufacturing Plant in Belgium

DIC Announces Plans to Establish PPS Compounds Facility in China

Celanese Corporation to Expand Production Facilities in China



7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M (USA)

Arkema Group (France)

Asahi Glass Company, Ltd. (Japan)

BASF SE (Germany)

Celanese Corporation (USA)

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (USA)

China Lumena New Materials Corp. (China)

Covestro AG (Germany)

Daikin Industries Ltd. (Japan)

DIC Corporation (Japan)

DowDuPont, Inc. (USA)

DSM Engineering Plastics (The Netherlands)

EMS-Grivory (Switzerland)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)

Performance Plastics Ltd. (USA)

Polyplastics Co, Ltd. (Japan)

Radici Partecipazioni SpA (Italy)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

The Solvay Group (Belgium)

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)

Victrex Plc (UK)



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Temperature Plastics by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World Historic Review for High Temperature Plastics by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World 14-Year Perspective for High Temperature Plastics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market by Product Segment (Value Sales)

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fluoropolymers by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Historic Review for Fluoropolymers by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Fluoropolymers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Polyimides by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Historic Review for Polyimides by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for Polyimides by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Performance Polyamides by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Historic Review for High Performance Polyamides by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for High Performance Polyamides by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Polyphenylene Sulfides by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Historic Review for Polyphenylene Sulfides by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World 14-Year Perspective for Polyphenylene Sulfides by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Liquid Crystal Polymers by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Historic Review for Liquid Crystal Polymers by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World 14-Year Perspective for Liquid Crystal Polymers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Polyketones by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Historic Review for Polyketones by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World 14-Year Perspective for Polyketones by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Polysulfones by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World Historic Review for Polysulfones by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World 14-Year Perspective for Polysulfones by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market by End-Use Application (Value Sales)

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Temperature Plastics in Automobile Industry by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World Historic Review for High Temperature Plastics in Automobile Industry by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World 14-Year Perspective for High Temperature Plastics in Automobile Industry by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Temperature Plastics in Electrical/ Electronics Industry by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: World Historic Review for High Temperature Plastics in Electrical/ Electronics Industry by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: World 14-Year Perspective for High Temperature Plastics in Electrical/ Electronics Industry by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Temperature Plastics in Chemical/Industrial Uses by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: World Historic Review for High Temperature Plastics in Chemical/Industrial Uses by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: World 14-Year Perspective for High Temperature Plastics in Chemical/ Industrial Uses by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Temperature Plastics in Aerospace Industry by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: World Historic Review for High Temperature Plastics in Aerospace Industry by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: World 14-Year Perspective for High Temperature Plastics in Aerospace Industry by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Temperature Plastics in Medical Industry by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: World Historic Review for High Temperature Plastics in Medical Industry by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: World 14-Year Perspective for High Temperature Plastics in Medical Industry by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Temperature Plastics in Other Industries by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: World Historic Review for High Temperature Plastics in Other Industries by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: World 14-Year Perspective for High Temperature Plastics in Other Industries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market by Product Segments (Volume Sales)

Table 55: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Temperature Plastics by Product Segment - Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance Polyamides (Polyphthalamide and Other HPPAs), Polyphenylene Sulfides, Liquid Crystal Polymers, Polyketones and Polysulfones Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: World Historic Review for High Temperature Plastics by Product Segment - Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance Polyamides (Polyphthalamide and Other HPPAs), Polyphenylene Sulfides, Liquid Crystal Polymers, Polyketones and Polysulfones Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: World 14-Year Perspective for High Temperature Plastics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance Polyamides (Polyphthalamide and Other HPPAs), Polyphenylene Sulfides, Liquid Crystal Polymers, Polyketones and Polysulfones Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Fluoropolymers Market: A Brief Overview

Table 58: US Fluoropolymers Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for PTFE, FEP, PVDF, Fluoroelastomers and Others by End-Use Markets (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

End-Use Markets

An Account of Major End-Use Industries of Engineered Plastics in the US

Table 59: US Market for Engineering Plastics in Electrical & Electronics Applications (2016E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Resin Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Chinese Players - A Cause of Concern

Competitive Scenario

Regulatory Environment

Biocompatibility of Medical Devices

Regulations Uplift Fluoropolymers

New Method to Recycle Plastics

Product Introductions

Strategic Corporate Developments

Focus on Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Value Sales

Table 60: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Temperature Plastics by Product Segment - Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance Polyamides, Polyphenylene Sulfides, Liquid Crystal Polymers, Polyketones and Polysulfones Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: US Historic Review for High Temperature Plastics by Product Segment - Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance Polyamides, Polyphenylene Sulfides, Liquid Crystal Polymers, Polyketones and Polysulfones Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: US 14-Year Perspective for High Temperature Plastics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance Polyamides, Polyphenylene Sulfides, Liquid Crystal Polymers, Polyketones and Polysulfones Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Temperature Plastics by End-Use Industry - Automobile, Electrical/ Electronics, Chemical/Industrial, Aerospace, Medical and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: US Historic Review for High Temperature Plastics by End-Use Industry - Automobile, Electrical/Electronics, Chemical/ Industrial, Aerospace, Medical and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: US 14-Year Perspective for High Temperature Plastics by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile, Electrical/ Electronics, Chemical/ Industrial, Aerospace, Medical and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Sales

Table 66: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Temperature Plastics by Product Segment - Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance Polyamides (Polyphthalamide and Other HPPAs), Polyphenylene Sulfides, Liquid Crystal Polymers, Polyketones and Polysulfones Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: US Historic Review for High Temperature Plastics by Product Segment - Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance Polyamides (Polyphthalamide and Other HPPAs), Polyphenylene Sulfides, Liquid Crystal Polymers, Polyketones and Polysulfones Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: US 14-Year Perspective for High Temperature Plastics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance Polyamides (Polyphthalamide and Other HPPAs), Polyphenylene Sulfides, Liquid Crystal Polymers, Polyketones and Polysulfones Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Fluoropolymers Market by Segment

Value Sales

Table 69: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fluoropolymers by Product Segment - PTFE, FEP, PVDF, Fluoroelastomers and Other Fluoropolymers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: US Historic Review for Fluoropolymers by Product Segment - PTFE, FEP, PVDF, Fluoroelastomers and Other Fluoropolymers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: US 14-Year Perspective for Fluoropolymers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for PTFE, FEP, PVDF, Fluoroelastomers and Other Fluoropolymers Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Sales

Table 72: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fluoropolymers by Product Segment - PTFE, FEP, PVDF, Fluoroelastomers and Other Fluoropolymers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: US Historic Review for Fluoropolymers by Product Segment - PTFE, FEP, PVDF, Fluoroelastomers and Other Fluoropolymers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: US 14-Year Perspective for Fluoropolymers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for PTFE, FEP, PVDF, Fluoroelastomers and Other Fluoropolymers Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

Focus on Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 75: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Temperature Plastics by Product Segment - Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance Polyamides, Polyphenylene Sulfides, Liquid Crystal Polymers, Polyketones and Polysulfones Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Japanese Historic Review for High Temperature Plastics by Product Segment - Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance Polyamides, Polyphenylene Sulfides, Liquid Crystal Polymers, Polyketones and Polysulfones Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for High Temperature Plastics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance Polyamides, Polyphenylene Sulfides, Liquid Crystal Polymers, Polyketones and Polysulfones Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Temperature Plastics by End-Use Industry - Automobile, Electrical/ Electronics, Chemical/ Industrial, Aerospace, Medical and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Japanese Historic Review for High Temperature Plastics by End-Use Industry - Automobile, Electrical/Electronics, Chemical/ Industrial, Aerospace, Medical and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for High Temperature Plastics by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile, Electrical/ Electronics, Chemical/ Industrial, Aerospace, Medical and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Euro Crisis and Beyond

Table 81: Real GDP Growth Rates in % for Select European Nations (2016-2018) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

European High Performance Plastics

Table 82: European High Temperature Plastics Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluoropolymer, LCP, PPS and Polyketone by End-Use Markets (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Use of Plastics in Automobiles

Select Regional Markets

The United Kingdom

An Innovation Driven Plastic Sector

Table 83: UK Plastic Consumption by End-Use Sector (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Packaging, Construction Products, Electrical, Household Electronics, Transport, Medical, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Plastic Packaging Market to Exhibit Growth in Long Term

Germany

Russian Fluoropolymer and Fluorocarbon Statistics

Table 84: Russian Fluoropolymers Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption by Type of Fluoropolymer (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Russian Fluoropolymers Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Annual Demand by End-Use Industry - Chemistry and Petrochemistry, Machine Building, Electronics, Construction, Oil Production, Cable Industry, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Russian Fluorocarbon Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Annual Demand by Application Areas - Foaming Agent, Fire-fighting, and Refrigerant (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Introductions

Strategic Corporate Developments

Focus on Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Value Sales

Table 87: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Temperature Plastics by Product Segment - Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance Polyamides, Polyphenylene Sulfides, Liquid Crystal Polymers, Polyketones and Polysulfones Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: European Historic Review for High Temperature Plastics by Product Segment - Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance Polyamides, Polyphenylene Sulfides, Liquid Crystal Polymers, Polyketones and Polysulfones Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: European 14-Year Perspective for High Temperature Plastics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance Polyamides, Polyphenylene Sulfides, Liquid Crystal Polymers, Polyketones and Polysulfones Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Temperature Plastics by End-Use Industry - Automobile, Electrical/Electronics, Chemical/ Industrial, Aerospace, Medical and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: European Historic Review for High Temperature Plastics by End-Use Industry - Automobile, Electrical/Electronics, Chemical/Industrial, Aerospace, Medical and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: European 14-Year Perspective for High Temperature Plastics by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile, Electrical/ Electronics, Chemical/Industrial, Aerospace, Medical and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Sales

Table 93: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Temperature Plastics by Product Segment - Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance Polyamides (Polyphthalamide and Other HPPAs), Polyphenylene Sulfides, Liquid Crystal Polymers, Polyketones and Polysulfones Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: European Historic Review for High Temperature Plastics by Product Segment - Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance Polyamides (Polyphthalamide and Other HPPAs), Polyphenylene Sulfides, Liquid Crystal Polymers, Polyketones and Polysulfones Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: European 14-Year Perspective for High Temperature Plastics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance Polyamides (Polyphthalamide and Other HPPAs), Polyphenylene Sulfides, Liquid Crystal Polymers, Polyketones and Polysulfones Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Focus on Select Regional Markets

China - A Haven for Mining New Opportunities

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

Table 96: Chinese PPS Demand by End-Use Application (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Filter Bags, Automotive, Electronics & Electrical, Industrial, Aerospace, and Coatings (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Select Leading Producers of PPS in China by Nameplate Capacity (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Polyimide

Liquid Crystal Polymers

Fluoropolymers

Foreign Players Flock to China

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Holds Lionâ€™s Share

Table 98: PTFE Consumption in China by End-Use Application (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Chemicals, Industrial and Processing; Membranes and Films; Consumer Coating; and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Leading PTFE Producers in China (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Production Capacity by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Plastic Films: The Material of Choice

India

South Korea

PPS Market

HPPA Market

Fluorochemicals - Key Statistics

Table 100: South Korean Fluorochemical Market by Application (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Demand for Refrigerant, Blowing Agent, Component, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Mexico

Overview of Plastics Industry

Strategic Corporate Developments

Focus on Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Value Sales

Table 101: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Temperature Plastics by Product Segment - Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance Polyamides, Polyphenylene Sulfides, Liquid Crystal Polymers, Polyketones and Polysulfones Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Rest of World Historic Review for High Temperature Plastics by Product Segment - Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance Polyamides, Polyphenylene Sulfides, Liquid Crystal Polymers, Polyketones and Polysulfones Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for High Temperature Plastics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance Polyamides, Polyphenylene Sulfides, Liquid Crystal Polymers, Polyketones and Polysulfones Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Temperature Plastics by End-Use Industry - Automobile, Electrical/Electronics, Chemical/ Industrial, Aerospace, Medical and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Rest of World Historic Review for High Temperature Plastics by End-Use Industry - Automobile, Electrical/Electronics, Chemical/Industrial, Aerospace, Medical and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for High Temperature Plastics by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile, Electrical/Electronics, Chemical/Industrial, Aerospace, Medical and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Sales

Table 107: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Temperature Plastics by Product Segment - Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance Polyamides (Polyphthalamide and Other HPPAs), Polyphenylene Sulfides, Liquid Crystal Polymers, Polyketones and Polysulfones Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Rest of World Historic Review for High Temperature Plastics by Product Segment - Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance Polyamides (Polyphthalamide and Other HPPAs), Polyphenylene Sulfides, Liquid Crystal Polymers, Polyketones and Polysulfones Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for High Temperature Plastics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance Polyamides (Polyphthalamide and Other HPPAs), Polyphenylene Sulfides, Liquid Crystal Polymers, Polyketones and Polysulfones Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 84 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 107) The United States (34) Canada (1) Japan (20) Europe (33) - France (3) - Germany (12) - The United Kingdom (5) - Italy (2) - Spain (2) - Rest of Europe (9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (17) Middle East (2)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205322



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-high-temperature-plastics-industry-300668750.html