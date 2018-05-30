Global Holistic Web Protection Market 2018-2022: As the Market Takes Shape, Leaders are Emerging and Helping to Define the Market and Set Customer Expectations

Websites, web applications and APIs are more important than ever in the digital age. Businesses of all sizes and in every industry and geography rely on the web to engage with customers, employees, and partners. The ability for these end users to reach websites and applications in a reliable and fast manner is a fundamental business requirement in the era of digital transformation. Furthermore, businesses must ensure that their websites and applications are secure in order to foster end user trust and encourage greater customer interaction. Put simply: websites must be secure, fast, and available.

To ensure that web applications are reliable, usable, and trustworthy has traditionally required an investment in specialized products and services such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) mitigation, web application firewall (WAF), bot risk management (BRM), and content delivery network (CDN) services. While these point solutions are effective at addressing their specific threat vector, they also operate in silos, and without a broader understanding of the threat landscape or contextual information might miss more complex or coordinated multi-vector attacks. Additionally, the use of disparate tools provided by different vendors requires an added level of overhead in terms of processing power and transit times that may be problematic for online organizations with sensitive performance requirements.

The answer to these challenges lies in Holistic Web Protection solutions. Holistic Web Protection vendors integrate essential security technologies such as DDoS mitigation, WAF, and BRM to deliver comprehensive protection of web applications and infrastructure. Deep integration of these technologies enables Holistic Web Protection vendors to improve security efficacy and enhance performance. By building these technologies into a performance optimization platform such as a CDN, vendors can deliver a strong value proposition to online businesses of all sizes: better web security with better web performance.

The Holistic Web Protection market represents an emerging market with high growth rates. As the market takes shape, leaders are emerging and helping to define the market and set customer expectations. As demand for Holistic Web Protection grows, interest is expanding rapidly among vendors, industry participants, and customers alike.

This market study is the first to define the Holistic Web Protection market, covering cloud services that deliver an integrated solution spanning availability protection, web security, and performance optimization. The study will provide market size and forecasts, analysis of market growth factors, as well as analysis by market segment, and will compare and profile the various vendors and vendor offerings that comprise the Holistic Web Protection market.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

Introduction to the Research

2. Market Overview

Definitions

Market Overview

3. External Challenges-Drivers and Restraints: Total Market

Drivers

Drivers Explained

Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends-Total Market

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Regional Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Organization Size

Percent Revenue by Organization Size Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Vertical Market Revenue Forecast Discussion

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis- Total Market

Market Share

Competitive Environment

Competitive Environment Discussion

Competitive Factors and Assessments

Competitive Factors and Assessments Discussion

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape Explained

6. The Last Word

The Last Word-Predictions

The Last Word-Recommendations

Legal Disclaimer

7. Vendor Profiles

Vendor Profile: Akamai

Vendor Profile: CenturyLink

Vendor Profile: Cloudbric

Vendor Profile: Cloudflare

Vendor Profile: Fastly

Vendor Profile: F5 Networks

Vendor Profile: Imperva Incapsula

Vendor Profile: Limelight

Vendor Profile: Nexusguard

Vendor Profile: Radware

Vendor Profile: StackPath

Vendor Profile: Verizon Digital Media Services

8. Appendix

List of Exhibits

Market Engineering Methodology

Market Engineering Measurements

Additional Sources of Information on Study Topic Area

Learn More-Next Steps



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7lzrtw/global_holistic?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-holistic-web-protection-market-2018-2022-as-the-market-takes-shape-leaders-are-emerging-and-helping-to-define-the-market-and-set-customer-expectations-300656460.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

