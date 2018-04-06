Global Home Security System Market 2018-2022 - Growth of Edge-Based Video Surveillance & Evolution of loT

The Global home security systems to grow at a CAGR of 6.66% during the period 2017-2022.

Global home security systems market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Home security solutions include video surveillance systems, alarm systems, and access control systems. Integrated home networks play a vital role in the effective functionality of these security systems. Innovations in the home security system market such as decreased hardware prices, advances in wireless standards, and smartphone penetration will fuel the growth of this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of home security systems.



According to the report, one driver affecting the market is growing adoption of smart homes. One trend affecting the market is increasing advances in sensor technologies. Further, the report states that one challenge affecting the market is increasing instances of false alarms.



Key vendors

Robert Bosch

Honeywell

ADT

LiveWatch Security

FrontPoint Security Solutions

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Video surveillance system - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Alarm system - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Access control system - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growth of edge-based video surveillance

Evolution of loT

Increasing advances in sensor technologies

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hwt6vm/global_home?w=5





