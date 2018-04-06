Global Home Security System Market 2018-2022 - Growth of Edge-Based Video Surveillance & Evolution of loT

DUBLIN, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Home Security System Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global home security systems to grow at a CAGR of 6.66% during the period 2017-2022.
Global home security systems market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Home security solutions include video surveillance systems, alarm systems, and access control systems. Integrated home networks play a vital role in the effective functionality of these security systems. Innovations in the home security system market such as decreased hardware prices, advances in wireless standards, and smartphone penetration will fuel the growth of this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of home security systems.
According to the report, one driver affecting the market is growing adoption of smart homes. One trend affecting the market is increasing advances in sensor technologies. Further, the report states that one challenge affecting the market is increasing instances of false alarms.
Key vendors
- Robert Bosch
- Honeywell
- ADT
- LiveWatch Security
- FrontPoint Security Solutions
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Video surveillance system - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Alarm system - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Access control system - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growth of edge-based video surveillance
- Evolution of loT
- Increasing advances in sensor technologies
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hwt6vm/global_home?w=5
