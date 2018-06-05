Global Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market 2018-2023: Opportunities in Upgradation of Outdated Equipment and Infrastructure

The homeland security and emergency management market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 557.14 Billion in 2018 to USD 742.06 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.90%

The major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the homeland security and emergency management market are the rise in smart city initiatives that drive public safety and investments, the growing trend in the use of IoT in homeland security, and the rise in criminal activities and terrorist attacks. Furthermore, due to the emergence of big data analytics in cyber security, the adoption of cloud computing technologies in the cyber security industry, and the Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovations in border and public safety, the homeland security and emergency management market is expected to find significant opportunity for growth during the next 5 years.



Based on vertical, the homeland security and emergency management market has been segmented into homeland security and emergency management. The homeland security segment of the homeland security and emergency management market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing crime rates and terrorist attacks, both, domestically and globally, as well as cyber attacks on government institutions and citizens.



Based on system, the law enforcement and intelligence gathering segment is projected to lead the homeland security and emergency management market from 2018 to 2023. Law enforcement and intelligence gathering is further categorized into public management, VIP security, riot control, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, and others. The intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance subsegment is estimated to lead the law enforcement and intelligence gathering market and also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems and equipment by the police, intelligence agencies, government organizations and other security agencies in order to collect information regarding various cases related to security.



The Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share of the homeland security and emergency management market and is also projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The threat of cross-border terrorism, cyber crime, piracy, drug trade, human trafficking, internal dissent, and separatist movements are factors driving the Asia Pacific homeland security and emergency management market.



Although in the Asia Pacific market, China's internal security spending is significantly higher than that of the US, it is of less interest for players as the market is restricted to western firms and also due to the rise in the demand for cyber security solutions across Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), and growth in mobile and web-based applications for business-critical operations.



The lack of competent security professionals and rapidly increasing insider cyber threats are key challenges to the growth of the homeland security and emergency management market.



Key players operating in the homeland security and emergency management market include Lockheed Martin (US), Raytheon (US), Northrop Grumman (US), IBM (US), Elbit Systems (Israel), BAE Systems (UK), Thales Group (France), FLIR Systems (US), Unisys Corporation (US), SAIC (US), Leidos (US), Harris corporation (US), General Dynamics (US), CACI International (US), Hewlett-Packard (US), Booz Allen Hamilton (US), and Boeing (US). Leading market players are focused on the adoption of contracts as their key growth strategy to strengthen their footholds in the homeland security and emergency management market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market

4.2 Cyber Security Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market

4.3 Aviation Security Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market

4.4 Risk and Emergency Services Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market

4.5 Law Enforcement and Intelligence Gathering Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Size

4.6 Maritime Security Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market

4.7 Cbrne Security Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market

4.8 Asia Pacific Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Size, By Country and System

4.9 Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Size, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Political Dissent and SEPAratists' Movements

5.2.1.2 Occurrence of Unpredictable Natural Disasters Due to Ever Changing Climatic Conditions

5.2.1.3 Increasing Terrorist Threats and Biohazard Attacks

5.2.1.4 Cyber Threats Leading to Upgradation of It Systems

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Low Prioritization for Risk Management

5.2.2.2 Limited Security Budgets

5.2.2.3 Slow Adoption of Security Solutions and Lack of Proactive Measures

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Cloud Based Applications and Services

5.2.3.2 Upgradation of Outdated Equipment and Infrastructure

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Rapidly Increasing Insider Cyber Threats

5.2.4.2 Lack of Competent Security Professionals

5.2.4.3 Integrating Existing Systems With New Technologies



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technological Trends in the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market

6.2.1 Big Data & Data Analytics

6.2.2 Unmanned Systems

6.2.3 Advanced Sensors and Detectors

6.2.4 Communication Systems

6.2.5 Automated Border Control

6.2.6 C2/C4ISR Systems

6.2.7 Portable Detectors and Sampling & Testing Kits

6.3 Innovation & Patent Registrations



7 Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market, By Vertical

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Homeland Security

7.3 Emergency Management



8 Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market, By End Use

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cyber Security

8.2.1 Network Security

8.2.2 Endpoint Security

8.2.3 Application Security

8.2.4 Wireless Security

8.2.5 Cloud Security

8.2.6 Others

8.3 Aviation Security

8.3.1 Airport Protection

8.3.2 Passenger and Luggage Screening

8.3.3 Incident Management

8.3.4 Others

8.4 Maritime Security

8.4.1 Port Security

8.4.2 Vessel Security

8.4.3 Coastal Surveillance

8.4.4 Others

8.5 Law Enforcement and Intelligence Gathering

8.5.1 Public Management

8.5.2 Vip Security

8.5.3 Riot Control

8.5.4 Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

8.5.5 Others

8.6 Critical Infrastructure Security

8.6.1 Energy and Power Sector

8.6.2 Critical Manufacturing Sector

8.6.3 Others

8.7 Risk and Emergency Services

8.7.1 Medical Services

8.7.2 Firefighting Services

8.7.3 Disaster Management

8.7.4 Others (First Responders)

8.8 Border Security

8.8.1 Customs and Border Protection

8.8.2 Immigration Security

8.8.3 Quarantine

8.8.4 Others

8.9 Cbrne Security

8.9.1 Planning and PrEPAration

8.9.2 Detection and Monitoring

8.9.3 Protection and Decontamination

8.9.4 Recovery and Mitigation

8.9.5 Others



9 Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market, By System

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Intelligence and Surveillance System

9.2.1 Camera

9.2.2 Radar

9.2.3 Optronic Equipment

9.2.4 Thermal Imagers

9.2.5 Others

9.3 Detection and Monitoring System

9.3.1 Sensor

9.3.2 Metal Detector

9.3.3 Fire Detector

9.3.4 Explosives Detector

9.3.5 Radiation Detector

9.3.6 X-Ray Detector

9.3.7 Others

9.4 Weapon System

9.4.1 Lethal Weapons

9.4.2 Non-Lethal Weapons

9.5 Access Control System

9.5.1 Access Control Controllers/Servers

9.5.2 Cards and Readers

9.5.3 Biometric Readers

9.5.4 Electronic Locks

9.5.5 Multi-Technology Readers

9.6 Modeling and Simulation

9.6.1 Software and Application

9.6.2 Simulator

9.7 Communication System

9.7.1 Radios

9.7.2 Tactical Headsets

9.7.3 Satellite Assisted Equipment

9.7.4 Software and Application

9.7.5 Others

9.8 Platforms

9.8.1 Armored Vehicles

9.8.2 Patrolling Ships

9.8.3 Helicopters

9.8.4 Unmanned Platforms

9.8.4.1 Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV)

9.8.4.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)

9.8.4.3 Unmanned Maritime Vehicles (UMV)

9.9 Rescue and Recovery Systems

9.1 Command and Control Systems

9.11 Countermeasure System

9.12 Others



10 Regional Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East

10.6 Rest of the World



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Top Players in the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market

11.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.3.1 Contracts

11.3.2 New Product Launches

11.3.3 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Lockheed Martin

12.2 Raytheon Company

12.3 Northrop Grumman

12.4 Thales Group

12.5 IBM

12.6 FLIR Systems

12.7 BAE Systems

12.8 General Dynamics

12.9 Unisys

12.10 Elbit Systems

12.11 SAIC

12.12 Harris Corporation

12.13 Boeing

12.14 Leidos

12.15 CACI International

12.16 Hewlett-Packard

12.17 Booz Allen Hamilton

12.18 Motorola Solutions

12.19 Honeywell International



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/557c85/global_homeland?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-homeland-security-and-emergency-management-market-2018-2023-opportunities-in-upgradation-of-outdated-equipment-and-infrastructure-300659836.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

