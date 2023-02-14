Global Hospital Care Partnering Analysis Report and Directory 2022: Deal Trends, Players and Financials for 1400+ Deals Signed Since 2015

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hospital Care Partnering 2015-2022: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hospital care Partnering 2015-2022 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 1400 hospital care deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2015.

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive hospital care disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering hospital care deals. The report presents financial deal terms values for hospital care deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.

The report includes deals for the following indications: Accident and emergency, Rehabilitation medicine, Surgery, Orthopedics, Aesthetic procedures, Transplantation, plus other Hospital Care indications.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of hospital care dealmaking trends.



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.



Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in hospital care dealmaking since 2015 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication.



Chapter 3 includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates.



Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading hospital care deals since 2015. Deals are listed by headline value. The chapter includes the top 25 most active hospital care dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 5 provides comprehensive access to hospital care deals since 2015 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of all hospital care partnering deals by specific hospital care target announced since 2015. The chapter is organized by specific hospital care therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all hospital care partnering deals signed and announced since 2015. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in hospital care partnering and dealmaking since 2015.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Hospital Care technologies and products.



Report scope



Global Hospital Care Partnering 2015 to 2022 includes:

Trends in hospital care dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2015

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of hospital care deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 1400 hospital care deal records

The leading hospital care deals by value since 2015

Most active hospital care dealmakers since 2015

In Global Hospital Care Partnering 2015 to 2022, available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are the sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in hospital care dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Hospital care partnering over the years

2.3. Hospital care partnering by deal type

2.4. Hospital care partnering by industry sector

2.5. Hospital care partnering by stage of development

2.6. Hospital care partnering by technology type

2.7. Hospital care partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for hospital care partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for hospital care partnering

3.3. Hospital care partnering headline values

3.4. Hospital care deal upfront payments

3.5. Hospital care deal milestone payments

3.6. Hospital care royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading hospital care deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in hospital care partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in hospital care

4.4. Top hospital care deals by value



Chapter 5 - Hospital care contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Hospital care partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Hospital care dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by hospital care therapeutic target



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Directory of hospital care deals by company A-Z 2015 to 2022

Appendix 2 - Directory of hospital care deals by deal type 2015 to 2022

Appendix 3 - Directory of hospital care deals by stage of development 2015 to 2022

Appendix 4 - Directory of hospital care deals by technology type 2015 to 2022

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tva037

