Global Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market 2019-2023
The "Global Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The hosted private branch exchange (PBX) market will register a CAGR of over 14% by 2023.
An increase in the number of business processes and growing global network of organizations have resulted in the need for efficient communication systems within the organization and with clients. Hosted PBX vendors are introducing automation and flexible techniques in their offerings for the end-user industries over the cloud network to enhance their productivity. The introduction of next-generation network monitoring helps organizations to passively collect data about the traffic on their network, and servers and then automatically discover all applications. This allows the organization to monitor its performance and positively impacts the overall customer experience.
The companies are increasingly investing in network technologies. There is a need to establish a seamless connection for efficient communication among machines, systems, and people to implement these technologies in the industrial framework. Thus, hosted PBX has become a strategic priority for several industrial organizations.
Market Overview
Rise in popularity of WA
Service-oriented architecture (SOA) provides IT frameworks for entities to manage their communication infrastructure with greater flexibility. It helps organizations implement hosted PBX solutions in a simplified manner with less implementation time. With the growing market competition for innovative products and services, SMEs require IT frameworks to enhance the time-to-market of products and services.
Bandwidth limitations
Enterprises are, therefore, needed to decide on their bandwidth requirements after carefully assessing their data volumes and business needs. The selection of a vendor that offers flexible hosted PBX solutions has become essential for organizations. The present scenario (related to bandwidth limitations) can worsen, particularly for enterprises registering unstable growth in call traffic.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTION
- Market segmentation by solution
- Comparison by solution
- Virtual development and setup - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Network traffic management - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Virtual assistance and support - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Configuration and change management - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by solution
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
PART 10: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 11: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Avaya Inc.
- CenturyLink
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- NEC Corporation
- Siemens
