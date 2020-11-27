Global Hot Beverages Market (2020 to 2026) - Opportunity Analysis for New Entrants

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hot Beverages Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hot Beverages market is expected to reach $103.70 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2018 to 2026. Hot Beverages are any kind of portable hot liquid which are intended for human consumption. Hot beverages, such as, coffee, tea helps in elevating the mood of the consumers and increases their energy levels. Hot beverages have many health benefits such as coffee is known as the psychoactive substance because it contains a stimulant called caffeine. They improve various aspects of brain function.

Factors such as increasing disposable income of the individuals and growing demand for food & beverages sector are driving the market growth. Though, availability of substitutes may restrain the market growth. Moreover, shifting taste of individuals & varying lifestyle are the opportunities for the market growth.



Based on product, the coffee segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, as it increases the fibre intake, protects against cirrhosis of the liver. It also leads to less risk of heart diseases and builds strong DNA.



The key vendors mentioned are JDB (China) Beverages Ltd, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, J.M. Smucker Company, Harney and Sons, Dunkin Donuts, Dilmah and Celestial Seasonings Inc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Hot Beverages Market, By Ingredient

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Yeast Extract

5.3 Yeast

5.4 Starter Cultures



6 Global Hot Beverages Market, By Distribution

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Indirect Marketing

6.3 Direct Marketing



7 Global Hot Beverages Market, By Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Beverage Packaging



8 Global Hot Beverages Market, By Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Coffee

8.3 Energy Drinks

8.4 Tea



9 Global Hot Beverages Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial

9.3 Household



10 Global Hot Beverages Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Food Service

10.3 Drinks Stores

10.4 Coffee Shops



11 Global Hot Beverages Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Strategic Benchmarking



13 Vendors Landscape

13.1 JDB (China) Beverages Ltd

13.2 Jacobs Douwe Egberts

13.3 J.M. Smucker Company

13.4 Harney and Sons

13.5 Dunkin Donuts

13.6 Dilmah

13.7 Celestial Seasonings Inc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m67bq0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

