Global Hot Melt Glue Gun Market to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

The "Hot Melt Glue Gun Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Gun Type (Corded, Cordless, and Hybrid) and Application (Packaging, Construction, Automotive, Furniture, Footwear, Electronics, and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hot melt glue gun market was valued at US$ 477.64 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 715.13 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Hot melt glue gun is a portable device that is utilized to dispense hot melt adhesives. These guns are available in various types such as corded, cordless, and hybrid. These guns offer convenience over other glue dispensing equipment. They dry quickly, having long-shelf life and easily disposable. The growing demand from packaging, DHP, and electronics industry, which requires precision adhesive dispensing is driving the market growth. Further, these glue gun finds vast application in automotive, construction, furniture, and other manufacturing industries that supports the growth of the hot melt glue gun market.

Based on application, the global hot melt glue gun market is segmented into packaging, construction, automotive, furniture, footwear, electronics, and others. In 2020, the packaging segment held the largest share of the global hot melt glue gun market. The increased adoption of flexible packaging techniques across multiple industries, such as retail, pharmaceutical, food, and beverage, is predicted to drive up demand for packaging. The flexible packaging material includes a bag, pouch, and film. The emergence of e-commerce businesses in the world is another factor that drives demand for packaging. As consumers' attitudes toward health consciousness develop, the packaging industry is looking for more innovative food and beverage packaging materials. The need for hot melt glue guns is increasing as the packaging industry expands. Durable glue guns that can run continuously over long periods of time are required for packaging and carton closure applications. Small detailed cartons can be glued to heavy quality wraparound cases with a hot melt glue gun. It's ideal for bonding all types of packaging since the wide range of formulations available makes it simple to find the right one for any application. Even if packaging comes in a variety of materials, the use of a hot melt glue gun is unaffected because it can stick to all types of paper, board, and plastics, as well as a variety of other substrates. Beverage cartons, cookies and biscuits cartons, dairy product carton closures, agricultural box closures, instant noodles box sealing, cooking oil box closing, cooking sauce carton sealing, iron frame carton sealing, and other applications.

The global hot melt glue gun market is segmented into five main regions-north America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global hot melt glue gun market, followed by North America. The growth of the hot melt glue gun market in the Asia Pacific region is mainly attributed to the rising focus of government authorities on infrastructural development in countries like China, Japan, and India. For instance, the growth in infrastructure development projects such as dams, airports, expressways, and national highways in India is expected to drive the hot melt glue gun market in the near future.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Hot Melt Glue Gun Market

COVID-19 pandemic first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread across the globe. As of May 2021, the US, India, Brazil, Russia, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Turkey, Germany, Colombia, and Argentina are among the worst affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths. The coronavirus pandemic has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The chemical & materials industry is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions, such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns, as a result of this pandemic.

The shutdown of various plants and factories in leading regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa has affected the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various goods. Furthermore, various companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. In addition to this, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnership opportunities. All these factors are anticipated to affect the chemical & materials industry in a negative manner, thereby act as restraining factor for the growth of various markets related to this industry in the coming months. The hot melt glue gun market is impacted by the pandemic due to shortfall in production along with halt in ongoing infrastructural development and construction projects due to global lockdown.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

4. Hot Melt Glue Gun Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Hot Melt Glue Gun Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Consistent Growing Demand From Packaging and Electronics Industry

5.1.2 Advantages Over Solvent-Based Adhesives Or Other Fasteners In Industrial Applications

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Availability of Other Superior Glue Dispense Tools or Systems

5.3 Market Opportunities:

5.3.1 Growing Usage In Disposable Hygiene Products And Medical Devices

5.4 Future Trends:

5.4.1 New Product Innovations

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Hot Melt Glue Gun - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Hot Melt Glue Gun Market Overview

6.2 Hot Melt Glue Gun Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.3 Market Player Positioning - Global Hot Melt Glue Gun Market



7. Global Hot Melt Glue Gun Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Hot Melt Glue Gun Market Breakdown, By Gun Type, 2020 & 2028

7.3 Corded Hot Melt Glue Gun

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Corded Hot Melt Glue Gun: Hot Melt Glue Gun Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Cordless Hot Melt Glue Gun

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Cordless Hot Melt Glue Gun: Hot Melt Glue Gun Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Hybrid Hot Melt Glue Gun

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Hybrid Hot Melt Glue Gun: Hot Melt Glue Gun Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)



8. Global Hot Melt Glue Gun Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Hot Melt Glue Gun Market Breakdown, By Application, 2020 & 2028

8.3 Packaging

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Packaging: Hot Melt Glue Gun Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Construction

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Construction: Hot Melt Glue Gun Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Automotive

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Automotive: Hot Melt Glue Gun Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.6 Furniture

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Furniture : Hot Melt Glue Gun Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.7 Footwear

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Footwear: Hot Melt Glue Gun Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.8 Electronics

8.8.1 Overview

8.8.2 Electronics : Hot Melt Glue Gun Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.9 Others

8.9.1 Overview

8.9.2 Others: Hot Melt Glue Gun Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)



9. Hot Melt Glue Gun Market - Geographic Analysis



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Hot Melt Glue Gun Market

10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 APAC: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Key Company Profiles

11.1 3M

11.1.1 Key Facts

11.1.2 Business Description

11.1.3 Products and Services

11.1.4 Financial Overview

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Key Developments

11.2 STEINEL

11.2.1 Key Facts

11.2.2 Business Description

11.2.3 Products and Services

11.2.4 Financial Overview

11.2.5 SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Key Developments

11.3 Surebonder

11.3.1 Key Facts

11.3.2 Business Description

11.3.3 Products and Services

11.3.4 Financial Overview

11.3.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Key Developments

11.4 Deluxe Packaging

11.4.1 Key Facts

11.4.2 Business Description

11.4.3 Products and Services

11.4.4 Financial Overview

11.4.5 SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Key Developments

11.5 Buhnen GmbH & Co. KG

11.5.1 Key Facts

11.5.2 Business Description

11.5.3 Products and Services

11.5.4 Financial Overview

11.5.5 SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Key Developments

11.6 Adhesive Technologies, Inc.

11.6.1 Key Facts

11.6.2 Business Description

11.6.3 Products and Services

11.6.4 Financial Overview

11.6.5 SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Key Developments

11.7 Infinity Bond Adhesives

11.7.1 Key Facts

11.7.2 Business Description

11.7.3 Products and Services

11.7.4 Financial Overview

11.7.5 SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Key Developments

11.8 Arkema

11.8.1 Key Facts

11.8.2 Business Description

11.8.3 Products and Services

11.8.4 Financial Overview

11.8.5 SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Key Developments

11.9 ratiobond Klebesysteme GmbH

11.9.1 Key Facts

11.9.2 Business Description

11.9.3 Products and Services

11.9.4 Financial Overview

11.9.5 SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Key Developments

11.10 Ellsworth Adhesives

11.10.1 Key Facts

11.10.2 Business Description

11.10.3 Products and Services

11.10.4 Financial Overview

11.10.5 SWOT Analysis



12. Appendix

12.1 About the Publisher

12.2 Glossary of Terms



