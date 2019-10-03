Global Household Insecticides Markets to 2027: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Household Insecticides - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Household Insecticides market accounted for $12.00 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $28.53 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period



Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include growing mosquito and bedbugs population, rising concerns about vector-borne diseases and rise in government initiatives prompting the use of household insecticides. However, adverse effects on human health on overexposure are restricting the market growth.



Household insecticides are the chemicals used to control the growth of mosquitoes and other crawling & flying insects to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases. The products used most often are spray cans, oil sprays, mosquito coils, and slow-release vaporizing systems such as mats and liquid vaporizer.



Amongst form, Sprays segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. The convenience of using sprays and their ability to provide instant relief from insects are some of the factors responsible for the growth of the household insecticide market in this segment.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to high research and development funding for development of innovates products. India and China are among the two major consumers in the Asia Pacific region for household insecticides, due to the presence of a large and continuously growing population and higher per capita income level.



Some of the key players in global Household Insecticides market are



Dabur India Limited

BASF SE

HPM Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd.

S. C. Johnson & Son

Amplecta AB

Earth Chemicals co. Ltd

Bayer AG

Neogen Corporation

Spectrum Brands limited

Sumitomo Chemical

BONIDE PRODUCTS INC.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Godrej Consumer Products

Sanmex International

PelGar International

Kittrich Corporation

Zhongshan Lanju, Liphatech Inc.

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd.

Tiger Consumer Brands.

FMC Global Specialty Solutions

14 Company Profiling



