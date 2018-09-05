Global Human Centric Lighting Market Value and Volume 2017-2024 - Joint Effort from Regulatory Bodies, Manufacturers, and Distributors

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Human Centric Lighting Market Value and Volume: Focus on Component (Fixture & Controls), Applications - Analysis and Forecast (2017-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global HCL market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 37.2% and 35.2% in terms of volume and value, respectively during the forecast period 2018-2024.







Human Centric Lighting (HCL) is a lighting solution intended to improve a person's well-being, mood, and health by varying the Correlated Color Temperature (CCT). HCL solutions are designed to mimic the effects and illuminance of natural sunlight. HCL is used in various applications such as healthcare, education, workplaces, retail, and residential applications, among others. HCL, which is also known as Circadian lighting or lighting for health, is expected to gain recognition and drive the lighting industry during the forecast period 2018-2024.







The HCL market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. This is due to increasing benefits of human centric lighting, joint effort from regulatory bodies, manufacturers and distributors, and increased adoption of solid state lighting. The effect of lighting on humans has been studied for more than a decade now. In 2002, a study stated that gangolin cells in the retina produce melanopsin which control hormone production. The light intensity and temperature associated with the fixture can affect production of various hormones, such as dopamine, serotonin, cortisol, and melatonin, which control important aspects of our body.







The demand for HCL solutions vary according to various geographical regions. The HCL market holds a prominent share in various countries of North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW). Geographically, Europe led the global HCL market in 2017 in terms of volume and value and is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2018-2024). This is mainly due to the increased adoption rate of HCL solutions across the region. Furthermore, the support from the government and other regulatory bodies in this region have led to the development of HCL solutions.







The major countries in the Europe HCL market include Germany, the U.K., France, and Spain. Germany and the U.K. The U.K. and Germany together held approximately 65% of the total Europe HCL market. Europe has been on the forefront of HCL in the global scenario and the market in Europe is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period (2018-2024). The early adoption of HCL solution in this region is primarily driven by the regulatory bodies providing enough research to showcase the benefits of HCL across various applications.







In the past five years, the global HCL market has witnessed several strategic and technological developments undertaken by the different market players to attain their respective market shares in the emerging domain. Some of the strategies that have been adopted by the HCL solution providers are expansions, new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, contracts and agreements, and mergers & acquisitions.





Among all the strategies, launch of new products has dominated the competitive landscape to become the most widely adopted strategy by the HCL solution providers. The key market players in the global HCL market are Acuity Brands, Inc., OSRAM GmbH, Hubbell Incorporated, Legrand, Philips Lighting, Glamox, Digital Lumens, Inc., Zumtobel Group AG, Seoul Semiconductors, Cree, Inc., Waldmann Lighting, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc., and Hevlar, among others.







The report is a compilation of different segments of global HCL market including market breakdown by component type, control type, region, and application. The report further takes into consideration market dynamics and competitive landscape. The report also discusses in detail about the key participants involved in the industry.







The report answers following questions about the global HCL market:

What will be the global Human Centric Lighting market value by 2024 along with the estimated CAGR?

What are the driving factors for the global Human Centric Lighting market through 2017 to 2024?

Which factors are impending the growth of the global Human Centric Lighting market?

What are the recent trends and developments in the global Human Centric Lighting industry?

Who are the leading players in the global Human Centric Lighting market along with their leading players analysis?

Which Global Human Centric Lighting control type will lead the global Human Centric Lighting market by 2024?

What is the revenue generated by Human Centric Lighting (fixture & controls) across different application verticals during the forecast period?

Which application will dominate the global Human Centric Lighting (fixture & controls) market by 2024?

Which region will lead the global Human Centric Lighting market by 2024?

Which application will dominate the global Human Centric Lighting market across various regions by 2024?

Key Topics Covered:





1 Market Dynamics



1.1 Market Drivers



1.1.1 Benefits of Human Centric Lighting



1.1.2 Joint Effort from Regulatory Bodies, Manufacturers, and Distributors



1.1.3 Increased Adoption of Solid State Lighting



1.2 Market Opportunities



1.2.1 Emerging Applications for HCL



1.2.2 Improved Design for Human Centric Lighting Systems



1.3 Market Restraints



1.3.1 Limited Awareness of Scientifically Proven Benefits of Human Centric Lighting (HCL)



1.3.2 Return on Investment for Human Centric Lighting







2 Competitive Landscape



2.1 Introduction



2.2 Key Strategies and Developments



2.2.1 New Product Launches



2.2.2 Partnerships and Collaborations



2.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions



2.2.4 Business Expansion, Awards, and Recognitions



2.3 Leading Player Analysis







3 Industry Analysis



3.1 Lighting Industry Trends



3.1.1 Cloud-Based Lighting Controls



3.1.2 Light Fidelity (LiFi) Becoming a Brighter Way to Communicate



3.1.3 OLED Panel Shipments on the Rise



3.1.4 LED Filament Bulbs Equivalent of Incandescent Bulb with LED Lamp Benefits



3.1.5 Lighting as a Service (LaaS)



3.2 Consortiums and Associations



3.3 Supply Chain Analysis







4 Global Human Centric Lighting Market by Component Type



4.1 Assumptions and Limitations



4.2 Market Overview



4.3 HCL Market by Component



4.3.1 Fixtures Market by Application



4.4 Controls Market Overview



4.5 Sensors



4.5.1 Sensors Market Overview



4.5.2 Sensors Market by Application



4.6 Drivers



4.6.1 Drivers Market Overview



4.6.2 Drivers Market by Application



4.7 Microprocessors and Microcontrollers



4.7.1 Microprocessors and Microcontrollers Market Overview



4.7.2 Microprocessors and Microcontrollers Market by Application



4.8 Switches and Dimmers



4.8.1 Switches and Dimmers Market Overview



4.8.2 Switches and Dimmers Market by Application



4.9 Transmitters and Receivers



4.9.1 Transmitters and Receivers Market Overview



4.9.2 Transmitters and Receivers Market by Application







5 Global Human Centric Lighting Market by Applications



5.1 Applications Market Overview



5.2 Healthcare



5.3 Education



5.4 Office



5.5 Residential



5.6 Hospitality



5.7 Others







6 Global Human Centric Lighting Market by Region



6.1 Market Overview



6.2 North America HCL Market



6.2.1 North America HCL Market by Country



6.2.2 North America HCL Market by Application



6.3 Asia-Pacific (APAC) HCL Market



6.3.1 APAC HCL Market by Country



6.3.2 APAC HCL Market by Application



6.4 Europe HCL Market



6.4.1 Europe HCL Market by Country



6.4.2 Europe HCL Market by Application



6.5 Rest-of-the-World (RoW) HCL Market



6.5.1 RoW HCL Market by Country



6.5.2 RoW HCL Market by Application







7 Company Profiles





