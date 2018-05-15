Global Human Growth Hormones Deficiency Drugs Market, 2018-2023 Featuring Ascendis Pharma A/S, Novo Nordisk A/S, Versartis Inc., Opko Health Inc., Pfizer Inc.

Global Human Growth Hormones Deficiency (GHD) Drugs Market Assessment: Current Market, Pipeline Review, Clinical Trials, Market Potential - Forecast to 2023 also analyzes the overall sizing, growth and forecast of Growth Hormone Deficiency Drugs Market for the global market.

The report presents the market potential of four major pipeline drugs (TransCon-hGH, Somapacitan, Somavaratan, Somatrogonmeant) for the treatment of human Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD). These four drugs that fall in the various categories of paediatrics and adults by end user have been recognized as being clinically effective in human Growth Hormone Deficiency treatment. Expected to be launched in the market within the next 4-5 years, these four potential drugs are likely to bring about major changes in the way Growth Hormone Deficiency is treated globally.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global human Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) Pipeline Drugs Market by assessing the potential of the four drugs that will be launched in the near future. Also, the report assesses the results of various clinical trials undertaken for each of the four drugs, the product profile, description and regulatory phase of each of the four drugs. Also, 7Ps Analysis (Patent, Phase, Pathway, Patient, Physician, Payer, Partner) has been done for each of the four drugs to present the current perspective.

Over the recent years, the human Growth Hormone Deficiency Drugs market is growing rapidly due to rising prevalence of patients with Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) around the world. Globally, the growth of human Growth Hormone Deficiency Drugs market is driven by increased penetration of drugs by market players coupled with introduction of new drugs with improved patient compliance.

The global human Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) Pipeline Drugs Market is projected to display a robust growth during 2018 - 2023, chiefly driven by low efficacy and poor dosing schedules of present drugs and improved safety and efficacy of investigational drugs.

Scope of the Report

Global human Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) Pipeline Drugs Assessment - TransCon-hGH, Somapacitan, Somavaratan, Somatrogon (Forecast Period: 2020-2023)

Market Potential

Clinical Trials

Product Description

Regulatory Phases

7Ps Analysis

Global human Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) Pipeline Drugs Market - Sizing and Growth

Actual Period: 2013-2017

Forecast Period: 2018-2023

Regional Analysis - Human Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) Pipeline Drugs Market - Sizing and Growth: North America, Europe, Rest of the World

Actual Period: 2013-2017

Forecast Period: 2018-2023

Country Analysis - Human Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) Pipeline Drugs Market - Sizing and Growth: US, UK, France, Spain, Germany, Japan

Actual Period: 2013-2017

Forecast Period: 2018-2023

Other Report Highlights

Company Analysis - Ascendis Pharma A/S, Novo Nordisk A/S, Versartis Inc., Opko Health Inc., Pfizer Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/658nzl/global_human?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-human-growth-hormones-deficiency-drugs-market-2018-2023-featuring-ascendis-pharma-as-novo-nordisk-as-versartis-inc-opko-health-inc-pfizer-inc-300648741.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

