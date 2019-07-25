Global Humanoid Robot Markets, 2017-2018 & 2019-2026
Jul 25, 2019, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Humanoid Robot - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Humanoid Robot market accounted for $336.30 Million in 2017 and is expected to reach $13,337.19 Million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 50.5% from 2017 to 2026.
Some of the factors such as rising usage as educational robots, high demand from retail industry and rising technological advancements in robotics are some of the key factors driving the global humanoid robots market during the forecast period. However, High research and development expenses are restraining the growth of market.
Humanoid robots are the robots with its body shape built to resemble the human body. The developers of humanoid robots work on solving issues which include bipedal locomotion, dexterous manipulation, audio-visual perception, human-robot interaction, adaptive control and learning, targeted for the application in humanoid robots. The humanoid robot development industry constantly works on making robots that can work in close assistance with humans in the same environments which are intended to suit human needs.
By Application, the education segment is expecting a considerate growth during projected period. The rapid modernization of educational system across the world and growing number of educational institute drives the segment growth. By geography, North America dominated the market due to the large scale implementation of humanoid robots in various applications.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Humanoid Robot Market, By Motion
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Bipedal
5.3 Wheel Drive
6 Global Humanoid Robot Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware
6.2.1 Actuator
6.2.1.1 Pneumatic
6.2.1.2 Piezoelectric
6.2.1.3 Electrical
6.2.1.4 Ultrasonic
6.2.1.5 Hydraulic
6.2.2 Sensors
6.2.2.1 Accelerometer
6.2.2.2 Gyroscope
6.2.2.3 Position Sensor
6.2.2.4 Tilt Sensor
6.2.2.5 Microphone
6.2.2.6 Vision/Image Sensor
6.2.2.7 Force/Torque Sensor
6.2.2.8 Other Sensors
6.2.3 Control System/Controller
6.2.4 Power Source
6.2.5 Other Hardwares
6.3 Software
7 Global Humanoid Robot Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Research & Space Exploration
7.3 Education and Entertainment
7.4 Search and Rescue
7.5 Personal Assistance and Caregiving
7.6 Public Relations
7.7 Hospitality
7.8 Retail
7.9 Healthcare
7.10 Military & Defense
7.11 Construction
7.12 Underwater Systems
7.13 Residential
7.14 Other Applications
8 Global Humanoid Robot Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 Honda Motor
10.2 Softbank
10.3 Pal Robotics
10.4 Robotis Co
10.5 Ubtech Robotics
10.6 Hanson Robotics
10.7 DST Robot Co.
10.8 Samsung Electronics
10.9 Wowwee Group
10.10 Cybedrod
10.11 Toyota Motor
10.12 Ez-Robot
10.13 Hasbro
10.14 Qihan Technology Co.
