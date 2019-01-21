Global Humic Acid Market to 2023 - Surging Demand for Humic Substances from Agriculture and Animal Feed Industries

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Humic Acid Market By Application (Agriculture, Animal Feed, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Water Purification & Others), By Sales Channel (Direct Vs. Indirect), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global humic acid market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% by 2023, owing to increasing demand for bio-stimulants, growing health consciousness among consumers and rising environment safety concerns.

Additionally, surging demand for humic substances from agriculture and animal feed industries, backed by increasing awareness about the harmful effects of synthetic fertilizers, inorganic chemical compounds and artificial compounds is fueling the humic acid market, globally.

Moreover, huge demand for humic acid from turf applications in construction industry and water purification sector is anticipated to positively influence the global humic acid market during the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the global humic acid market are



Humic Growth Solutions, Inc.

Jiangxi Pingxiang AnHua Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Shandong Chuangxin Humic Acid Technology Co., Ltd.

Canadian Humalite International Inc.

Valagro SpA

Double Dragons Humic Acid Co. Ltd. Xinjiang Inc.

Nutri-Tech Solutions Pty Ltd.

Saint Humic Acid

Grow More Inc.

Humintech GmbH

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Recall & Awareness

4.2. Willingness to Switch from Existing Brand

4.3. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision



5. Global Humic Acid Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Application (Agriculture, Animal Feed, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Water Purification and Others)

5.2.2. By Sales Channel (Direct Vs. Indirect)

5.2.3. By Region

5.2.4. By Company



6. Global Humic Acid Market Regional Analysis

6.1. Europe Humic Acid Market Outlook

6.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1.1. By Value

6.1.1.2. By Volume

6.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.1.2.1. By Application

6.1.2.2. By Sales Channel

6.1.2.3. By Country

6.2. North America Humic Acid Market Outlook

6.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2.1.1. By Value

6.2.1.2. By Volume

6.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.2.1. By Application

6.2.2.2. By Sales Channel

6.2.2.3. By Country

6.3. Asia-Pacific Humic Acid Market Outlook

6.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.1.1. By Value

6.3.1.2. By Volume

6.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.2.1. By Application

6.3.2.2. By Sales Channel

6.3.2.3. By Country

6.4. South America Humic Acid Market Outlook

6.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.4.1.1. By Value

6.4.1.2. By Volume

6.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.4.2.1. By Application

6.4.2.2. By Sales Channel

6.4.2.3. By Country

6.5. Middle East & Africa Humic Acid Market Outlook

6.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.5.1.1. By Value

6.5.1.2. By Volume

6.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.5.2.1. By Application

6.5.2.2. By Sales Channel

6.5.2.3. By Country



7. Pricing Analysis



8. Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers

8.2. Challenges



9. Market Trends & Developments



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Humic Growth Solutions, Inc.

10.2. Jiangxi Pingxiang AnHua Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

10.3. Shandong Chuangxin Humic Acid Technology Co., Ltd.

10.4. Canadian Humalite International Inc.

10.5. Valagro SpA

10.6. Double Dragons Humic Acid Co. Ltd. Xinjiang Inc.

10.7. Nutri-Tech Solutions Pty Ltd.

10.8. Saint Humic Acid

10.9. Grow More Inc.

10.10. Humintech GmbH



11. Strategic Recommendations



