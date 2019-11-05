Global Hybrid Electric Powertrain (Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid) Markets Report 2019: Historical Data 2014-2017, Base year of 2018, 2019 Estimates & Forecasts 2020-2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hybrid Electric Powertrain Market, By Vehicle Type (Hybrid Vehicles and Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles), By Component, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hybrid Electric Powertrain Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during 2019-2024, on the back of rising urbanization and increasing demand for hybrid electric vehicles.



Moreover, stringent government regulations and better fuel efficiency of hybrid vehicles are expected to aid the Global Hybrid Electric Powertrain Market during forecast period. Powertrain assists in reducing vehicle emissions and fuel consumption, consequently driving the growth of the Global Hybrid Electric Powertrain Market. However, high production cost associated with powertrain is expected to emerge as a major challenge for the market in coming years.



The Global Hybrid Electric Powertrain Market can be classified based on vehicle type and components. Based on the vehicle type, the market has been segmented into hybrid vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles. Hybrid vehicle segment is expected to witness extensive adoption during the forecast period, as it is cost efficient than plug-in hybrid vehicle.



In terms of regional analysis, the market can be segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Europe. The Asia-Pacific Hybrid Electric Powertrain market is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during 2019-2024, with Japan leading the market due to increasing sales of hybrid vehicles and surging focus on the development of hybrid vehicle technology in the country. Another factor that is promoting the adoption of Hybrid Electric Powertrain in the region is government initiatives such as exemptions from road tax, free car parking and subsidies for the purchase of hybrid vehicles.



Few of the major players operating in the market include Toyota Motors, Honda Motor Company, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., BYD Auto Co., Ltd., Kia Motors Corporation and Suzuki Motor Corporation, among others.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Period: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Hybrid Electric Powertrain Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value & Volume

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Hybrid Vehicles and Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles)

4.2.2. By Component (Transmission, Battery Pack, Power Distribution Module, DC Converter, Electric Drive Train, Inverter/Converter and Other Components)

4.2.3. By Company

4.2.4. By Region

4.3. Market Attractiveness Index



5. Asia-Pacific Hybrid Electric Powertrain Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Vehicle Type

5.2.2. By Component

5.2.3. By Country

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

5.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

5.4.1. Japan Hybrid Electric Powertrain Market Outlook

5.4.2. China Hybrid Electric Powertrain Market Outlook

5.4.3. South Korea Hybrid Electric Powertrain Market Outlook

5.4.4. India Hybrid Electric Powertrain Market Outlook

5.4.5. Indonesia Hybrid Electric Powertrain Market Outlook



6. North America Hybrid Electric Powertrain Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type

6.2.2. By Component

6.2.3. By Country

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index

6.4. North America: Country Analysis

6.4.1. United States Hybrid Electric Powertrain Market Outlook

6.4.2. Canada Hybrid Electric Powertrain Market Outlook

6.4.3. Mexico Hybrid Electric Powertrain Market Outlook



7. Europe & CIS Hybrid Electric Powertrain Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Vehicle Type

7.2.2. By Component

7.2.3. By Country

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index

7.4. Europe & CIS: Country Analysis

7.4.1. United Kingdom Hybrid Electric Powertrain Market Outlook

7.4.2. France Hybrid Electric Powertrain Market Outlook

7.4.3. Germany Hybrid Electric Powertrain Market Outlook

7.4.4. Spain Hybrid Electric Powertrain Market Outlook

7.4.5. Sweden Hybrid Electric Powertrain Market Outlook

7.4.6. Netherlands Hybrid Electric Powertrain Market Outlook

7.4.7. Portugal Hybrid Electric Powertrain Market Outlook

7.4.8. Turkey Hybrid Electric Powertrain Market Outlook

7.4.9. Russia Hybrid Electric Powertrain Market Outlook



8. Middle East & Africa Hybrid Electric Powertrain Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Vehicle Type

8.2.2. By Components

8.2.3. By Country

8.3. Market Attractiveness Index

8.4. Middle East & Africa: Country Analysis

8.4.1. Saudi Arabia Hybrid Electric Powertrain Market Outlook

8.4.2. United Arab Emirates Hybrid Electric Powertrain Market Outlook

8.4.3. South Africa Hybrid Electric Powertrain Market Outlook



9. South America Hybrid Electric Powertrain Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Vehicle Type

9.2.2. By Component

9.2.3. By Country

9.3. Market Attractiveness Index

9.4. South America: Country Analysis

9.4.1. Brazil Hybrid Electric Powertrain Market Outlook

9.4.2. Argentina Hybrid Electric Powertrain Market Outlook



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Price Point Analysis



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



Toyota

Honda

Nissan

BYD Auto

Kia

Suzuki

Hyundai

Lexus

BMW

Ford

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/abvd9o





