Global Hydraulic Components Industry

NEW YORK, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Hydraulic Components in US$ Million by the following Product Segments: Accumulators and Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps and Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 329 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Â Atos Spa

- Avic Liyuan Hydraulic Co., Ltd.

- Bailey International LLC

- Bosch Rexroth AG

- Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Inc.



HYDRAULIC COMPONENTS MCP-1162 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Ubiquity of Fluid Power in Modern Engineering: The Cornerstone for Growth of Hydraulic Components

Table 1: World Hydraulic Equipment Market (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenue by Segment - Stationary Hydraulic Equipment and Mobile Hydraulic Equipment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: World Hydraulic Components Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by End-use Sector(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

A Peek Into the State of Competitive Affairs

Despite a Struggling Global Economy, Crucial Growth Opportunities Lie Amid the Challenges

Table 3: Encouraging Growth Forecast for Companies with Winning Culture Anchored to Innovation Even Amidst a Struggling Global Economy: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Period 2015-2018P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Mixed Manufacturing Outlook Raises the Bar on Innovation & Product Excellence

Table 4: In Pursuit of Growth in Volatile Times, Component Vendors Face the Necessity to Step-Up Innovation and Product R&D: Tracking Global Volatility in Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Years 2010 through 1Q 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Review of Major Market Trends & Drivers

Development of Energy Efficient Hydraulics to Benefit Market Growth

Increased R&D, Encouraging Formulation of Innovative Hydraulic Fluids Bodes Well for Market Growth

Industrial Automation & The Ensuing Demand for Motion and Control Technologies Drives Baseline Growth for Hydraulic Equipment & Components in the Industrial Sector

Table 5: Encouraging Investments in Industrial Automation Sets the Right Climate for the Growth of Fluid Power Applications: Global Investments in Industrial Automation Equipment (In US$ Billion) by Sector for the Years 2013, 2015 & 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Stable Market for Machine Tools Promises Ample Business Opportunity for Hydraulic Components

Table 6: Healthy Spending on Machine Tools Steps Up Interest in Hydraulics Which Remains Unmatched for Its Power Density Capabilities: Global Market for Machine Tools (In US$ Million) by Type for the Years 2016 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Focus On Predictive Maintenance of Hydraulic Equipment/Systems & the Ensuing Increase in Parts Replacement to Benefit Demand for Hydraulic Components

Firmer Oil Prices Send a Ray of Hope Shining Through the Dark Ominous Clouds Which Hitherto Overshadowed the Oil & Gas End-Use Market

Table 7: Steep Decline & Expected Recovery in Crude Oil Prices Provide a Rich Mixture of Opportunities and Challenges for Oil & Gas Hydraulic Equipment: OPEC Crude Oil Prices (In US$ Per Barrel) for the Years 2012 Through 2018P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Implementation of Trumpâ€™s Proposed Energy Policies Promises a Comeback in Shale Gas Production in 2017, Benefiting Demand for Hydraulic Fracturing Equipment

Table 8: Higher Expected Growth in Demand for Hydraulic Oilfield Equipment, A Tangible Result of the Resurgence of Shale Gas in the U.S.: Shale Gas Production in the United States (In Billion Cubic Feet) for the Years 2013 through 2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growth of World Construction Industry Higher than Global GDP, Spells Opportunities for Mobile Hydraulic Systems & Components

Table 9: Projected Increase in Construction Investments & a Parallel Expansion in Construction Equipment Spending to Spur Demand for Hydraulic Components: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2010, 2016, & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Projected Increase in Construction Equipment Sales Translates into Direct Market Gains for Mobile Hydraulic Systems & Components: Global Sales of Construction Equipment (In US$ Billion) by Machinery Type for the Years 2017 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Light at the End of the Tunnel for the Mining Industry Brings Hope for Hydraulics in Mining Applications

Table 11: Much Awaited Promise of a Turnaround in Mining Industry Prospects to Strengthen Baseline Growth of Hydraulic Components in Mining Applications: World Mining Industry CAPEX (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2012 Through 2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Drawing a Parallel Between Mining Equipment Sales & Opportunities for Hydraulic Mining Systems and Components: Global Mining Equipment Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strong Demand for Agricultural Equipment in Industrializing Nations to Drive Opportunities for Mobile Hydraulics

Table 13: As Essential Tools for Growth in Agriculture, Projected Demand for Intelligent Agricultural Equipment to Open New Market Opportunities for Hydraulic Components: Global Market for Agricultural Machinery (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Electro-Hydraulic Automation: An All Consuming Design Theme Among Equipment Manufacturers

Table 14: Massive Interest in Disruptive Smart Machines & Parallel Increase in Implementation of Complex Smart Machine Programs by Manufacturers to Encourage Electro-Hydraulic Feature Innovations in Hydraulic Systems & Components: Global Spending on Consulting & System Integration Services for Smart Machine Development (in US$ Million) for the Years 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Changing Engineering Design Trends Opens New Growth Avenues for Aircraft & Vehicle Hydraulics

Table 15: Growing Manufacturing Investments in Automobiles and Aircraft Offers a Fertile Business Ground for Hydraulic Components: Global Production Volume and Value of Automobiles and Aircraft (In 000 Units & US$ Billion Respectively) for the Years 2017 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Preference for Hydraulic Elevators, as Against Traction & Electric Elevators, to Benefit Demand for Hydraulic Components

Table 16: Growing Spending on Elevators Juxtaposed with the Rising Preference for Hydraulic Lifts to Benefit Growth of Hydraulic Components: Global Sales of Elevators (In Units) for the Years 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Offshore Outsourcing of Hydraulic Components: A Key Manufacturing Trend

Water-Based Hydraulic Systems Grow in Popularity

Hydraulic Filters to Witness Growth

Market Outlook



2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



3. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS

Parker Hannifin Launches IQANÂ® Connect

Parker Hannifin Introduces New Hydraulic Truck Pump

MGR Launches New Accumulator Safety Blocks

Jet Edge Launches Hydraulic Waterjet Intensifier Pump

Parker Hannifin Launches Electro-Hydraulic Pump Assemblies

Bucher Hydraulics Unveils Load-control and Load-holding Valve

Bosch Rexroth Unveils New Hydraulic Motors

Atos Introduces New TEB Proportional Valve



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Moog to Acquire Rotary from Morgan Advanced Materials

Aviall Inks Distribution Agreement with Triumph Group

Hydradyne to Acquire Hydraulic House

Wheels India Inks Technology Transfer Agreement with Fluitecnik

Timken Takes Over Lovejoy and R+L Hydraulics

Danfoss to Take Over White Drive Products

Brennan Industries to Take Over Truflow Hydraulic Components

Wynnchurch Capital Takes Over Texas Hydraulics

Nordstjernan Takes Over PMC Group AB

Hydra-Grene Takes Over Specma

KYB Merges Subsidiaries in China and Restructures Subsidiaries in Japan

Indutrade to Acquire EPE-Goldman BV

Bailey International Takes Over Sure Grip Controls



5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Atos Spa (Italy)

Avic Liyuan Hydraulic Co., Ltd. (China)

Bailey International LLC (USA)

Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany)

Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Inc. (USA)

Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

Dongyang Mechatronics Corporation (Korea)

Eaton Corporation (USA)

Hengli Group (China)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)

KYB Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Linde Hydraulics GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Nabtesco Corporation (Japan)

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. (Japan)

Parker Hannifin Corporation (USA)

Sauer-Danfoss, Inc. (USA)

Tokyo Keiki, Inc. (Japan)

Weber-Hydraulik GmbH (Germany)

Wipro Infrastructure Engineering Ltd. (India)

Yuci Hydraulics Co., Ltd. (China)

Yuken Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hydraulic Components by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Historic Review for Hydraulic Components by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Hydraulic Components by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hydraulic Accumulators & Filters by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Historic Review for Hydraulic Accumulators & Filters by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Hydraulic Accumulators & Filters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hydraulic Cylinders by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Historic Review for Hydraulic Cylinders by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Hydraulic Cylinders by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hydraulic Cylinders by Function - Single Acting Hydraulic Cylinders and Double Acting Hydraulic Cylinders Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Historic Review for Hydraulic Cylinders by Function - Single Acting Hydraulic Cylinders and Double Acting Hydraulic Cylinders Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Hydraulic Cylinders by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Single Acting Hydraulic Cylinders and Double Acting Hydraulic Cylinders Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hydraulic Power Packs by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes coMrresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Historic Review for Hydraulic Power Packs by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World 14-Year Perspective for Hydraulic Power Packs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hydraulic Pumps & Motors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World Historic Review for Hydraulic Pumps & Motors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World 14-Year Perspective for Hydraulic Pumps & Motors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hydraulic Valves by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World Historic Review for Hydraulic Valves by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World 14-Year Perspective for Hydraulic Valves by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Hydraulic Components by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World Historic Review for Other Hydraulic Components by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Hydraulic Components by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 41: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: US Historic Review for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: US 14-Year Perspective for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 44: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Canadian Historic Review for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 47: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Japanese Historic Review for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Structure

Market Trends

Accelerated Adoption of Integrated Hydraulic Equipment to Sustain Demand for Hydraulic Components

Replacements and Upgrades: Only Route to Survival

Consolidating Market Presence for Single Source Supply Deals

Demand for Hydraulic Cylinders Set to Grow in Wind Turbine Applications

End-Users

B.Market Analytics

Table 50: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hydraulic Components by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia & Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: European Historic Review for Hydraulic Components by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia & Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: European Historic Review for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: European 14-Year Perspective for Hydraulic Components by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia & Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: European 14-Year Perspective for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 56: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: French Historic Review for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: French 14-Year Perspective for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Competitive Scenario

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 59: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: German Historic Review for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: German 14-Year Perspective for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Product Launch

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 62: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Italian Historic Review for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 65: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: UK Historic Review for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includeMs corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: UK 14-Year Perspective for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 68: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Spanish Historic Review for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 71: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Russian Historic Review for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 74: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 77: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hydraulic Components by Geographic Region - China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hydraulic Components by Geographic Region - China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Hydraulic Components by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

Market Opportunities in Select End-Use Segments

Agriculture

Construction

Metallurgy & Mining

Other Application Areas

Government Steps in to Promote Domestic Production of Hydraulic Components

Emergence of Chinese Hydraulic Equipment Manufacturers - Shot in the Arm for Hydraulic Components

Lack of Standardization - A Major Drawback for Chinese Hydraulics Market

Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 83: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Chinese Historic Review for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Indian Market Overview

Growth in Indian Retail Sector Augurs Well for Material Handling Equipment in the Market

Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 86: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Indian Historic Review for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Dongyang Mechatronics Corporation - A Leading Korean Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 89: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 92: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 95: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hydraulic Components by Geographic Region - Brazil, Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Latin American Historic Review for Hydraulic Components by Geographic Region - Brazil, Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Hydraulic Components by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil, Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Latin American Historic Review for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 101: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Brazilian Historic Review for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 104: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Hydraulic Components by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Accumulators & Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps & Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 329 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 390) The United States (153) Canada (7) Japan (14) Europe (175) - France (9) - Germany (43) - The United Kingdom (36) - Italy (24) - Spain (8) - Rest of Europe (55) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (33) Latin America (6) Africa (2)

