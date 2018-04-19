Global Hydrochloric Acid Market 2018-2022 - Growing Demand for PVC Driving Growth

The global hydrochloric acid market to grow at a CAGR of 5.06% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Hydrochloric Acid Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing demand-supply gap. The demand-supply gap of hydrochloric acid has become one of the major challenging factors for the growth of the global hydrochloric acid market. In Europe, this demand-supply gap is prominent in countries such as Spain, Germany, Italy, and others.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for PVC. PVC is one the most widely used plastics, which is produced by the polymerization of the vinyl chloride monomer. PVC is made of 57% chlorine, which is derived from industrial-grade salt and 43% carbon extracted predominantly from oil or gas via ethylene.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuating crude oil prices affecting hydrochloric acid consumption. Hydrochloric acid is one of the majorly consumed chemicals in the oil industry for the extraction of crude oil and gas. Crude oil prices are dependent on the production of crude oil from oilfields.

Key vendors

Akzo Nobel

BASF

DowDuPont

Kemira

Occidental Petroleum

Westlake Chemical

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global hydrochloric acid market in food industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global hydrochloric acid market in steel industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global hydrochloric acid market in oil industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global hydrochloric acid market in chemicals industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global hydrochloric acid market in other industries – Market size and forecast 2017-2022



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity



PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing demand-supply gap

Availability of substitutes of hydrochloric acid



PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



PART 15: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mtdz5f/global?w=5





