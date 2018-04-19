Global Hydrochloric Acid Market 2018-2022 - Growing Demand for PVC Driving Growth

DUBLIN, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Hydrochloric Acid Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global hydrochloric acid market to grow at a CAGR of 5.06% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Hydrochloric Acid Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing demand-supply gap. The demand-supply gap of hydrochloric acid has become one of the major challenging factors for the growth of the global hydrochloric acid market. In Europe, this demand-supply gap is prominent in countries such as Spain, Germany, Italy, and others.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for PVC. PVC is one the most widely used plastics, which is produced by the polymerization of the vinyl chloride monomer. PVC is made of 57% chlorine, which is derived from industrial-grade salt and 43% carbon extracted predominantly from oil or gas via ethylene.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuating crude oil prices affecting hydrochloric acid consumption. Hydrochloric acid is one of the majorly consumed chemicals in the oil industry for the extraction of crude oil and gas. Crude oil prices are dependent on the production of crude oil from oilfields.
Key vendors
- Akzo Nobel
- BASF
- DowDuPont
- Kemira
- Occidental Petroleum
- Westlake Chemical
