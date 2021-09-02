Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Commercial Trucks Market Report 2021: Hydrogen as an Energy Carrier, Attributes of Hydrogen Trucks, Demand Drivers & Inhibitors, Industry Initiatives, Technology Trends

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Commercial Trucks, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Market for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Commercial Trucks, provides an in-depth analysis of this emerging market.

The study segments the market into light- and medium-duty trucks and heavy-duty trucks, providing sales and revenue forecasts for major world regions through 2035 for both segments.

This is one of the most comprehensive and timely studies on hydrogen fuel cell trucks. It discusses hydrogen fuel cell truck-maker strategies and provides their in-depth profiles.

The study discuses factors differentiating hydrogen fuel cell trucks with trucks running on other power sources, and their market impact.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Summary & Scope

1.1 Executive Summary

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Abbreviations

2 Industry Trends & Developments

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Hydrogen as an Energy Carrier

2.3 Attributes of Hydrogen Trucks

2.4 Demand Drivers & Inhibitors

2.5 Industry Initiatives

2.6 Technology Trends

3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Heavy-Duty Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trucks

3.2 Light- and Medium-Duty Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trucks

4 Vendor Profiles

4.1 Anglo American Platinum Ltd.

4.2 Ares Motor Works

4.3 Beiqi Foton Motor

4.4 cellcentric GmbH & Co. KG

4.5 Dongfeng Motor Corporation

4.6 ESORO

4.7 Great Wall Motor Company Ltd.

4.8 Grove Hydrogen Automotive

4.9 H2X

4.10 Hyundai

4.11 Hyzon Motors

4.12 Jaguar Land Rover Automotive

4.13 Kenworth

4.14 Nikola Corporation

4.15 Renault

4.16 Stellantis N.V.

4.17 Toyota

4.18 TransPower

4.19 UPS

4.20 US Hybrid Inc.

4.21 Volkswagen/Scania

4.22 Others

5 Trials/Projects

5.1 Honda-Isuzu Joint Research Project

5.2 Iveco, FPT and VDL ETS Project

5.3 H2-Share

5.4 AZETEC Project

5.5 REVIVE Project

5.6 H2Accelerate

5.7 United Fuel Cell System R&D (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

6 Deployment Activity

6.1 Introduction

6.2 APAC Region

6.3 EMEA Region

6.4 The Americas

7 Forecast

7.1 Unit Sales/Leases Forecast

7.2 Revenue Forecast

8 Conclusions and Findings

8.1 The Business Case

8.2 The Timeline

8.3 The Impact

8.4 The Opportunity

8.5 The Competition

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6h5q16

