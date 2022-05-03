Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Markets Report 2022: Future Market Potential for Hydrogen Fuel Cells in Stationery and Transport Power Generation - Forecast to 2027

May 03, 2022, 05:45 ET
This report covers fuel cells used in stationary power generation and storage applications along with mobility applications. Other applications primarily include fuel cell electrolyzers.
The key contributor to growth is the stationary segment, especially combined heat and power (CHP) products, a technology that has evolved from the cogeneration process. Stationary systems provide electricity and sometimes heat and are immovable. Their output capacity generally ranges from 0.5 kW to 2 MW.
CHP systems are more efficient in fuel-to-energy conversion as they use heat generated during power generation. These systems are available in a wide range of power capability and sizes, making them popular for residential and commercial applications.
Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided. The report also contains a detailed analysis of the key fuel cell types, regions, countries, applications, and ongoing trends in the market.
The fuel cell market is segmented based on a) type of fuel cell and b) application. Solid oxide fuel cells and proton exchange membrane fuel cells (PEMFC) are the major types in the fuel cell market. The applications considered in this study are combined heating and power (CHP), stationary power supply units, auxiliary power units (APU), and vehicle propulsion systems.
Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Bloom Energy, Cummins Inc., Delphi Automotive, General Electric, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Panasonic Group, Rolls-Royce Fuel Cell Systems Ltd, and Shell Hydrogen BV
Report Includes
- 44 data tables and 38 additional tables
- An up-to-date overview of the global market for hydrogen fuel cells technology
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Highlights of the upcoming market potential for hydrogen fuel cells in stationery and transport power generation industry, future trends and innovations, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
- Evaluation and forecast the global hydrogen fuel cell market size for, and corresponding market share analysis by fuel cell type, application, and region
- Discussion of the key market dynamics (DROs), technology updates, industry value chain analysis, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market
- Insight into recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, R&D activities, major growth strategies, and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues
- Latest information on recent developments in the hydrogen fuel cell industry
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Overview
- Technical Overview
- History of Fuel Cells
- Hydrogen Fuel Industry
- Market Overview
- Value Chain
- Competitive Technologies
- Government Initiatives to Promote Fuel Cells
Chapter 4 Covid-19 Impact Analysis
- Combined Heat and Power
- Auxiliary and Backup Power
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type
- Pemfc
- Pem Technology
- Sofc
- Sofc Technology
- Sofc Technology: Current and Developmental Configurations
- Other Fuel Cell Types
- Alkaline Fuel Cells
- Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell
- Molten Carbon Fuel Cell
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Stationary Power Units
- Combined Heat and Power Units
- Backup/Secondary Power Unit
- Portable Power Units
- Residential and Commercial (Generators)
- Recreational and Commercial Vehicles
- Signage
- Anti-Idling Apus
- Aircraft
- Military Apus
- Transportation
- On-Road
- Off-Road
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- Apac
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Apac
- North America
- U.S.
- Europe
- Ene-Field
- Pace
- Kfw 433 (Germany)
Chapter 8 Recent Developments
- Recent Developments
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Acal Energy Ltd.
- Acumentrics Holding Corp.
- Adelan UK Ltd.
- Afc Enenrgy
- Alpps Fuel Cell Systems
- Alstom Technology
- Altergy
- Ariston Holding N.V.
- Babcock & Wilcox
- Ballard Power Systems
- Bloom Energy
- Ceres Power
- Clara Venture Labs
- Convion Oy
- Cummins Inc.
- Delphi Automotive
- Doosan Fuel Cell
- Elcogen As
- Entwicklungs Und Vertriebsgesellschaft Brennstoffzelle
- Ezelleron Inc.
- Fuelcell Energy
- Fuel Cell Technologies
- Fuji Electric
- General Electric Co.
- George Westinghouse Research and Technology Park
- H2E Power Systems Inc.
- H2 Power Tech
- Haldor Topsoe A/S/Topsoe Fuel Cell
- Horizon Fuel Cells and Riversimple
- Itm Power
- Intelligent Energy
- Kansai Electric Power Co. Inc.
- Linde Boc
- Logan Energy Corp.
- Meidensha Corp.
- Meridian Energy Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology
- Palcan Fuel Cells Ltd.
- Panasonic
- Plug Power Inc.
- Pohang Iron and Steel Co. (Posco)
- Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH
- Rolls-Royce Fuel Cell Systems Ltd.
- Safcell
- Shell Hydrogen Bv
- Siemens Power Generation Inc.
- Smart Fuel Cell AG (Sfc)
- Solidpower
- Staxera GmbH (Sunfire)
- Sulzer Hexis AG
- Sumitomo Corp.
- Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd.
- Toshiba Fuel Cell Power Systems Corp.
- Toyota
- Vaillant GmbH
- Versa Power Systems Inc.
- Violet Fuel Cell Sticks
- Watt Fuel Cell Corp.
