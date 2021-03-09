Global Hydrogen Fueling Stations Industry 2021-2035 with Profiles of Major Players Air Liquide, British Petroleum, FuelCell Energy, The Linde Group, Shell and More

DUBLIN, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Hydrogen Fueling Stations, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With 584 hydrogen stations deployed by year-end 2020, the hydrogen fueling station market is witnessing a dramatic acceleration in growth

The deployments of the stations in several markets are in full swing, solidifying prospects for large-scale consumer adoption of fuel cell vehicles (FCVs).

The deployment activity is particularly brisk in Asia-Pacific, where Japan is the clear leader with close to 150 hydrogen stations deployed. However, the fastest growth is in China where more than a hundred hydrogen stations have gone into operation.

South Korea, Austria and Denmark are the first countries where enough hydrogen stations have been deployed to allow an FCV to travel across the country. In the U.S., hydrogen station deployments in California allow an FCV to travel anywhere in the state and be supported by the hydrogen fueling network.

In Europe, the real charge for hydrogen station deployments has been led by Germany. In addition, France and the Netherlands are seeing a rapid uptake in deployments.

In the U.S., California is seeking to further expand its hydrogen station deployments, and in the northeast, a hydrogen station network is rapidly emerging. In the Midwest, Ohio has seen an uptick in deployments.

As hydrogen fuel cell buses and trucks garner greater market acceptance, hydrogen stations for heavy-duty transportation are increasingly being deployed. In the upcoming years, hydrogen fuel cells will begin to be used to drive trains, aircraft, and maritime vessels, further driving the growth of hydrogen stations.

The sums of money being poured into hydrogen station deployments are staggering, mostly raised through public-private partnerships. The deployments portend well for the uptake of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, including cars, buses, and trucks. By 2035, hydrogen stations will blanket most of the United States, Western Europe, China, Japan, and South Korea.

In 2020, over 50 percent of the hydrogen stations were in Asia-Pacific, and more than one-third were in Europe.

In 2035, the distribution of hydrogen stations will be more even, but Asia-Pacific will continue to lead the market, followed by Europe.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Study

3. Hydrogen Fueling Infrastructure

3.1 Global Overview

3.2 Global Deployments

3.3 Organizations

3.3.1 Hydrogen Council

3.3.2 IPHE

4. Asia-Pacific

4.1 Hydrogen Station Deployments

4.2 Organizations

4.2.1 International Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association

4.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Association

4.3 Country Activity

4.3.1 Australia

4.3.2 China

4.3.3 India

4.3.4 Japan

4.3.5 Malaysia

4.3.6 South Korea

4.3.7 Taiwan

4.3.8 Other APAC Countries

5. EMEA

6. Europe (Minus Nordic Countries)

6.1 Deployments

6.2 Organizations

6.2.1 Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking

6.2.2 Hydrogen Europe

6.2.3 Hydrogen Europe Research

6.2.4 Hydrogen Mobility Europe

6.2.5 COHRS

6.2.6 TEN-T

6.2.7 HIT Project

6.2.8 HIT-2 Project

6.2.9 H2 Nodes

6.2.10 HyFIVE

6.2.11 SWARM

6.2.12 H2FUTURE

6.2.13 High V.LO-City Project

6.2.14 HyFLEET:CUTE

6.2.15 Zero Regio Project

6.2.16 H2PiyR

6.3 Country Activity

6.3.1 Austria

6.3.2 Belgium

6.3.3 Czech Republic

6.3.4 Estonia

6.3.5 France

6.3.6 Germany

6.3.7 Italy

6.3.8 Ireland

6.3.9 Latvia

6.3.10 The Netherlands

6.3.11 Poland

6.3.12 Slovenia

6.3.13 Spain

6.3.14 Switzerland

6.3.15 The U.K.

6.3.16 Other European Countries

7. Nordic Region

7.1 Deployments

7.2 Organizations

7.2.1 Nordic Hydrogen Partnership

7.2.2 Nordic Hydrogen Corridor

7.3 Country Activity

7.3.1 Denmark

7.3.2 Finland

7.3.3 Iceland

7.3.4 Norway

7.3.5 Sweden

8. Middle East & Africa

8.1 Deployments

8.2 Country Activity

8.2.1 Israel

8.2.2 Other MEA Countries

9. The Americas

9.1 Hydrogen Stations Deployments

9.1.1 Market Overview

9.1.2 Hydrogen Highway and Fueling Stations

9.2 Government Policies and Initiatives

9.3 Western U.S.

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Industry Organizations

9.3.3 Government Policies and Initiatives

9.3.4 Hydrogen Station Buildout

9.3.5 Related Initiatives

9.4 Eastern U.S.

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Industry Organizations

9.4.3 Government Policies and Initiatives

9.4.4 Hydrogen Station Buildout

9.5 Canada

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Industry Organizations

9.5.3 Government Policies and Initiatives

9.5.4 Hydrogen Station Buildout

9.5.5 Related Initiatives

9.6 Latin America

9.6.1 Brazil

9.6.2 Other Latin American Countries

10. Hydrogen Station Vendors

10.1 Overview

10.2 Major Companies

10.2.1 Air Liquide

10.2.2 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

10.2.3 Ballard Power Systems

10.2.4 British Petroleum

10.2.5 FuelCell Energy, Inc.

10.2.6 Hydrogenics Corporation

10.2.7 ITM Power

10.2.8 The Linde Group

10.2.9 Nel Hydrogen

10.2.10 Nuvera Fuel Cells

10.2.11 Plug Power

10.2.12 Shell

10.2.13 Other Companies

11. Market Forecasts

11.1 Overview

11.2 Hydrogen Station Deployments

11.2.1 Global Hydrogen Station Deployments

11.2.2 APAC Hydrogen Station Deployments

11.2.3 EMEA Hydrogen Station Deployments

11.2.4 Americas Hydrogen Station Deployments

11.3 Hydrogen Station Revenue

11.3.1 Global Revenue of Hydrogen Stations

11.3.2 APAC Hydrogen Station Revenue

11.3.3 EMEA Hydrogen Station Revenue

11.3.4 Americas Hydrogen Station Revenue

12. Conclusions

12.1 Hydrogen as a Fuel

12.2 Rollout of FCVs

12.3 Hydrogen Station Deployments

12.4 Funding Requirements

12.5 Customer Experience

12.6 Other Findings



Companies Mentioned

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Ballard Power Systems

British Petroleum

Chart Industries

FirstElement Fuel Inc.

FuelCell Energy, Inc.

HTEC

Hydrogenics Corporation

ITM Power

Millennium Reign Energy

Nel Hydrogen

Nuvera Fuel Cells

PitPoint Clean Fuels

Plug Power

PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp.

Powertech Labs Inc.

Resato

Shanghai Hyfun

Shell

The Linde Group

