Global Hydrogen Market Study, 2015-2030 - World Market to be Valued at $380 Million by 2023

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrogen Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hydrogen market was worth $0.25 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% and reach $0.38 billion by 2023.

New developments are taking place in healthcare with increasing emphasis on a healthier, better quality of life. Industrial gases such as hydrogen is being prepared for clinical use in pharmaceutical-based products. Hospitals such as St. Francis and VA Loma Linda have already an installed capacity of hydrogen plants for power generation process. Treatments and drug developments using induced pluripotent stem cells (IPS) will bring new added value to the industry through the application of systems using gases. This is indispensable for the cultivation and preservation of cells and tissues and is driving the demand for high grade industrial gases.



During the forecast period, high transportation and storage costs of hydrogen are expected to restrain the hydrogen market. Where the hydrogen is produced can have a big impact on the cost and best method of delivery and its broad flammability range relative to hydrocarbons. Hydrogen is transported from the point of production to the point of use via pipeline, over the road in cryogenic liquid tanker trucks or gaseous tube trailers, or by rail or barge. These factors are expected to have a negative impact on the hydrogen market.



Hydrogen manufacturing companies have started adopting a technology of manufacturing hydrogen from sewage. Hydrogen gas can be manufactured from sewage sludge for use in the chemicals, fertilizers, transportation and manufacturing industries. In this process, the weight of the sewage sludge is reduced by means of dehydration followed by incineration, melting, composting, and drying. This process can be used to produce hydrogen in a large scale for supply to the manufacturing and transportation industries. Companies such as Fuel Cell Energy and Graforce Hydro are investing in this technology. Los Angeles Fuel Cell Energy Inc. is one of hydrogen manufacturers which operates the world's largest tri-generation plant that converts sewage into electrical power and renewable hydrogen for transportation fuel.



In August 2018, PAG, a Hong-Kong based private equity firm, acquired a 51% majority stake in Baosteel Gases for $610 million. Baosteel Gases is a Chinese provider of industrial gases, with businesses in cryogenic air separation plants (ASUs), synthetic gases, hydrogen, clean energy gases, and packaged gases.



The hydrogen market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The hydrogen market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2019-2023.



Major players in the market are Praxair, Inc., Air Liquide S.A., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., INOX Air Products Ltd., Iwatani Corporation, Hydrogenics Corporation, Linde AG, Messer Group GmbH, Nuvera Fuel Cells, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Hydrogen Market Characteristics



3. Hydrogen Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Hydrogen Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Hydrogen Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Hydrogen Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Hydrogen Market, Segmentation By Mode Of Distribution, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Pipeline

High-Pressure Tube Trailers

Cylinders

4.2. Global Hydrogen Market, Segmentation By End Use, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Chemicals

Aerospace and Automotive

Energy

Refining

Glass

Welding and Metal Fabrication

Others

5. Hydrogen Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Hydrogen Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Hydrogen Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned



Praxair Inc.

Air Liquide S.A.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

INOX Air Products Ltd.

Iwatani Corporation

Hydrogenics Corporation

Linde AG

Messer Group GmbH

Nuvera Fuel Cells

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Caloric Anlagenbau

Xebec Adsorption

Showa Denko K.K. (SDK)

Nel ASA

Plug Power

Ally Hitech Co. Ltd.

Gulf Cryo

Teledyne Technologies

