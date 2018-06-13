Global Hypercalcemia Treatment Market to 2026: Adoption of Combination Therapy in Treatment of Hypercalcemia

The global hypercalcemia treatment market is projected to reach US$ 23,707.8 Mn by 2026 from US$ 9,544.1 Mn in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.



Hypercalcemia is a metabolic disorder caused by elevated levels of calcium, with serum calcium levels above 2.6 mmol/L. Hypercalcemia is generally a result of overactive parathyroid glands and may occur in cancer patients, majorly in lung and breast cancer patients. Some other factors contributing development of disorder includes hereditary factors, severe dehydration, medications, and supplements. Patients are prescribed calcium regulating therapeutics.



Based on the drug class, the global hypercalcemia treatment market is segmented into bisphosphonates, calcitonin, glucocorticoids, calcimimetic agents, and denusomab. Bisphosphonates is further sub-segmented into clodronate, etidronate, ibandronate, pamidronate, and zoledronic acid.



In 2017, bisphosphonates segment dominated the global hypercalcemia treatment market due to increased preference for treatment of the disease. Other drug classes including glucocorticoids and calcimimetic agents are expected to experience a steady growth during the forecast period. As generics dominates the market, label extension of the drugs for the treatment of more indications further expected to contribute to the growth of the market.



Based on geographical demarcation, North America and Europe collectively contributed over 63% of the global hypercalcemia treatment market share in 2017 with North America in lead. High prevalence of the malignancy-related hypercalcemia and increased awareness of the disease in both the regions are the prime factors for the dominance. Asia Pacific and Latin America hypercalcemia treatment market are projected to witness the fastest growth at a double digit CAGR during the forecast period due to growing healthcare expenditure and increasing awareness related to hypercalcemia.



The global hypercalcemia treatment market is highly fragmented due to the presence of numerous local and international market players. Since most of the therapeutics are generic, several players are manufacturing the drugs and competing in the global market. Further, some of the players are investing in research & development for hypercalcemia to capture the prominent market share.



Key players in the market include Amgen, Inc., Bayer Pharma AG, Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc., Cipla, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.



Amgen, Inc.

Bayer Pharma AG

Cipla, Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Ltd.

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.

