Global ICE & EVs Automotive Lighting Market Report 2019 - Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Lighting Market for ICE & EVs by Technology (Halogen, LED, Xenon), Position (Front, Side, Rear, Interior), Application (Head, Side, Tail, Fog, DRL, CHMSL, Dashboard, Glovebox, Reading, Dome, Rear View Mirror), Adaptive Lighting & Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive lighting market is estimated to be USD 18.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 23.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.0%.



This growth is mainly driven by the increasing demand for vehicles, growing concerns regarding safety, rising demand for advanced technologies, and high purchasing power of consumers. Advanced technologies such as adaptive lighting systems and other advanced driver assistance systems are aiding manufacturers in enhancing the overall safety and efficiency of the vehicle.

The primary function of automotive lighting is to provide illumination and enable the driver to maneuver the vehicle safely in the dark. In addition, automotive lighting allows other drivers on the road to become aware of the vehicle's presence, position, size, speed, and direction of travel. The global automotive lighting market is segmented by technology into halogen, xenon/HID, and LED.



The automotive industry has experienced rapid growth, especially in developing nations such as China and India. Keeping pace with this trend, lighting system manufacturers have expanded their presence by establishing new and state-of-the-art production facilities.



LED lighting is the upcoming trend in the market as it is more efficient in comparison to the other lights and uses adaptive features. As a result, leading suppliers now prefer to use LED lighting. The major players in the automotive lighting industry are Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Osram (Germany), Valeo S.A. (France), Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany), and Magneti Marelli S.p.A (Italy).



These manufacturers provide a wide range of automotive lighting products and components and cater to major regions such as Asia Oceania, North America, and Europe. The headlight product range consists of halogen headlights, xenon (HID) headlights, and LED headlights.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase In Demand For Premium Segment Vehicles

5.2.1.2 Lighting Regulations For Better Visibility And Safety

5.2.1.3 High Demand For Adaptive Lighting

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost Of LED Lights

5.2.2.2 Low Penetration Of Advanced Lighting In Hatchback, Compact Sedan, And Entry-Level SUV

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Partnership Between Automotive oems And Lighting System Manufacturers

5.2.3.2 Evolution Of New Technologies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Volatility Of Raw Material Prices

5.2.4.2 Increase In Competition From Local Companies Offering Counterfeit/Retrofit Solutions

5.2.4.3 Less Penetration Of Advanced Lighting In Commercial Vehicle Segment

6 Automotive Lighting Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Research Methodology

6.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations

6.1.3 Industry Insights

6.2 Halogen

6.2.1 Asia Pacific Leads The Halogen Lighting Market

6.3 LED

6.3.1 Asia Pacific Is The Largest LED Market

6.4 Xenon/Hid

6.4.1 Xenon Has The Lowest Market Share Of All Technologies

7 Automotive Lighting Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Research Methodology

7.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations

7.1.3 Industry Insights

7.2 Market Definitions

7.2.1 Front Lighting

7.2.1.1 Headlights

7.2.1.2 Fog Lights

7.2.1.3 Daytime Running Lights (DRL)

7.2.2 Rear Lighting

7.2.2.1 Taillights

7.2.2.2 Center High-Mount Stop Light (CHMSL)

7.2.2.3 License Plate Lamp

7.2.3 Side Lighting

7.2.3.1 Sidelights

7.2.3.2 Side Rear View Mirror Indicator

7.2.4 Interior Lighting

7.2.4.1 Dashboard

7.2.4.2 Glove Box

7.2.4.3 Reading Lights

7.2.4.4 Dome Lights

7.2.4.5 Rear View Mirror Interior Light

7.2.5 Front Lighting Market, By Vehicle Type

7.2.6 Rear Lighting Market, By Vehicle Type

7.2.7 Side Lighting Market, By Vehicle Type

7.2.8 Interior Lighting Market, By Vehicle Type

7.3 Passenger Car Lighting Market, By Position

7.4 Passenger Car Interior Lighting Market, By Application

7.4.1 Dashboard

7.4.2 Glove Box

7.4.3 Reading Light

7.4.4 Dome Light

7.4.5 Rear View Mirror Interior Light

7.5 Passenger Car Front Lighting Market, By Application

7.5.1 Headlight

7.5.2 Fog Light

7.5.3 Daytime Running Light

7.6 Passenger Car Rear Lighting Market, By Application

7.6.1 Taillight

7.6.2 Center High-Mount Stop Light

7.6.3 License Plate Light

7.7 Passenger Car Side Lighting Market, By Application

7.7.1 Sidelight

7.7.2 Side Rear View Mirrors Indicators Light

7.8 Light Commercial Vehicle Lighting Market, By Position

7.9 Light Commercial Vehicle Interior Lighting Market, By Application

7.9.1 Dashboard Light

7.9.2 Glove Box

7.9.3 Reading Light

7.9.4 Dome Light

7.9.5 Rear View Mirror Interior Light

7.10 Light Commercial Vehicle Front Lighting Market, By Application

7.10.1 Headlight

7.10.2 Fog Light

7.10.3 Daytime Running Light

7.11 Light Commercial Vehicle Rear Lighting Market, By Application

7.11.1 Tail Light

7.11.2 Center High-Mount Stop Light (CHMSL)

7.11.3 License Plate Light

7.12 Light Commercial Vehicle Side Lighting Market, By Application

7.12.1 Sidelight

7.13 Truck Lighting Market, By Position

7.14 Truck Interior Lighting Market, By Application

7.14.1 Dashboard Light

7.14.2 Cabin And Reading Light

7.14.3 Engine Compartment Light

7.15 Truck Front Lighting Market, By Application

7.15.1 Headlight

7.15.2 Fog Light

7.15.3 Clearance Lamp

7.15.4 Turn Signal Lamp

7.15.5 Day Time Running Light

7.16 Truck Rear Lighting Market, By Application

7.16.1 Stop Lamp

7.16.2 Tail Lamp

7.16.3 License Plate Lamp

7.16.4 Turn Signal Lamp

7.17 Truck Side Lighting Market, By Application

7.17.1 Marker Lamp

7.18 Bus Lighting Market, By Position

7.19 Bus Interior Lighting Market, By Application

7.19.1 Dashboard Lamp

7.19.2 Area Light

7.19.3 Engine Compartment Light

7.19.4 Footwell Light

7.20 Bus Front Lighting Market, By Application

7.20.1 Headlamp Unit

7.20.2 Clearance Lamp

7.20.3 Indicator

7.20.4 Identification Lamp

7.20.5 Day Time Running Light

7.21 Bus Rear Lighting Market, By Application

7.21.1 License Plate Lamp

7.21.2 Tail Lamp

7.21.3 Rear Clearance Lamp

7.21.4 Rear Ident Cation Lamp

7.21.5 Stop Lamp

7.22 Bus Side Lighting Market, By Application

7.22.1 Marker Lamp

8 Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Research Methodology

8.1.2 Assumptions

8.1.3 Limitations/Risk Factors

8.1.4 Industry Insights

8.2 Front Adaptive Lighting

8.2.1 Auto On/Off

8.2.2 Bending/Cornering Lights

8.2.3 High Beam Assist

8.2.4 Headlight Leveling

8.3 Rear Adaptive Lighting

8.4 Ambient Lighting

9 Automotive Lighting Market, By Vehicle Type

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Research Methodology

9.1.2 Assumptions

9.1.3 Limitations/Risk Factors

9.1.4 Industry Insights

9.2 Passenger Car

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Leads The Passenger Car Lighting Market

9.3 Light Commercial Vehicle

9.3.1 North America Is The Largest Market For LCV Lighting

9.4 Truck

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Is Expected To Lead The Automotive Lighting Market

For Truck

9.5 Bus

9.5.1 Buses Have The Lowest Market Share Of All Vehicle Types

10 Electric Vehicles Lighting Market, By Technology

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Research Methodology

10.1.2 Assumptions

10.1.3 Limitations/Risk Factors

10.1.4 Industry Insights

10.2 Halogen

10.2.1 Halogen Has The Second Largest Market Share

10.3 LED

10.3.1 LED Market Is Expected To Grow At The Highest CAGR

10.4 Xenon/Hid

10.4.1 Xenon Market Is Decreasing

11 Electric Vehicles Lighting Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Research Methodology

11.1.2 Assumptions

11.1.3 Limitations/Risk Factors

11.1.4 Industry Insights

11.2 Exterior Lighting

11.2.1 Headlight

11.2.2 Fog Light

11.2.3 Daytime Running Light

11.2.4 Tail Light

11.2.5 Sidelight

11.2.6 Center High Mount Stop Light

11.3 Interior Lighting

11.3.1 Dashboard Light

11.3.2 Glove Box Light

11.3.3 Reading Light

11.3.4 Dome Light

12 Two-Wheeler Lighting Market, By Technology

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Research Methodology

12.1.2 Assumptions

12.1.3 Limitations/Risk Factors

12.1.4 Industry Insights

12.2 Halogen

12.2.1 Halogen Has The Largest Market Share Of Two-Wheeler

12.3 LED

12.3.1 LED Market Is Expected To Grow At The Highest Cagr

12.4 Xenon/Hid

12.4.1 Xenon Has The Lowest Market Share For Two-Wheeler

13 Automotive Lighting Market, By Region



Companies Profiled



Aptiv Plc

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Federal-Mogul Corporation

Flex-N-Gate

Gentex Corporation

Grupo Antolin

Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co.

Hyundai Mobis

Ichikoh Industries, Ltd.

Keboda

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lear Corporation

Lumax Industries

Magneti Marelli

North American Lighting

NXP Semiconductors

Osram GmbH

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd.

Valeo S.A.

Varroc

Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH

