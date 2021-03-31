Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market Outlook 2021-2025 - Short & Long-term Impact of COVID-19, Delayed Approvals for Non-COVID-related Pharmaceutical Products, Changes in Consumption Trends
Mar 31, 2021, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immunotherapy Drugs: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global immunotherapy market can be segmented into the following types: checkpoint inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies, interferons and interleukins.
The monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of the global market for immunotherapy drugs in 2019. This large share can be attributed to several factors including their high specificity and fewer side-effects; the increasing focus on personalized medicines; initiatives by industry players; and the growing target disease incidence and patient pool. In 2019, the market for monoclonal antibodies was $106.8 billion.
The scope of the report includes an overview of the global market and analyses of global market trends, using 2019 as the base year and forecasting 2020 through 2025 with compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections.
The report discusses technological, regulatory and economic trends that are affecting the market. It also explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market and current trends within the industry.
Regional analysis includes North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific) and the rest of the world (RoW).
The report includes:
- An overview of the global market for immunotherapy drugs
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) though 2025
- Evaluation of current market size and forecast, pipeline analysis of new products, and regulatory scenarios and detailed analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting the market growth
- Description of immunotherapy, combination immunotherapy and discussion on how it targets cell-mediated adaptive immunity
- Market share analysis of the immunotherapy drugs based on type of drug, therapy area, end-user and region
- Information on personalized treatment paradigm, details of clinically significant types of cancers and discussion on the future of immunotherapy in cancer
- Details of checkpoint inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies, interleukins and interferons; and coverage of innovative strategies and novel targeted approaches for immunotherapy
- Discussion on fine-tuning versus boosting cancer immunity and early versus advanced-stage cancer immunotherapy
- Market share analysis of the major players in the industry, and discussion on their technological strengths and weakness, and innovative marketing practices
- Comprehensive company profiles of major players of the industry, including Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG and Pfizer Inc.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Market Estimates
- Information Sources
- Primary Research
- Secondary Research
- Geographic Breakdown
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Immunotherapy
- Towards Combination Immunotherapy
- Focusing on Cell-mediated Adaptive Immunity
- Fine Tuning Vs. Boosting Cancer Immunity
- Early Vs. Advanced Stage Cancer Immunotherapy
- Personalized Treatment Paradigm
- Clinically Significant Types of Cancers
- Lung Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Stomach Cancer
- Leukemia
- Future of Immunotherapy in Cancer
- Infectious Diseases
- Immunotherapy against Autoimmune Disorders
- Immunotherapies against Infectious Diseases
- Biologics as Autoimmune Disorder Therapies
- Trends in Autoimmune Disorder Therapies
- Types of Immunotherapies
- Checkpoint Inhibitors
- Unmet Medical Needs
- New Biomarkers to Stratify Patients
- Relapse/Refractory Patients
- Treatment Efficacy and Tolerability
- Innovative Strategies
- Novel Targeted Approaches
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Interleukins
- Interferons
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Strengths of Immunotherapy Market
- Growing Aging Population
- Rising Incidence of Diseases
- Patent Expirations
- Growing Pipeline
- Drive to Reduce Costs
- Government Incentives
- Collaborations and Partnerships
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Weaknesses of the Immunotherapy Market
- Manufacturing Process
- Process Definition and Testing and Validation
- Lack of Skilled Personnel
- Regulatory Guidelines
- Patent Litigation
- Threats to Immunotherapy Market
- Unpredictable Regulatory Landscape
- Prescriptions by Medical Practitioners/Pharmacies
- Competition
- Opportunities in the Immunotherapy Market
- Emerging Markets
- Technological Innovation and Improved Process Knowledge
- Pricing
Chapter 5 Impact of COVID-19 on the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Short-term Impact
- Change in Demand
- Shift of Communication and Promotions to Remote Interactions
- Changes to R&D
- Long-term Impact
- Delayed Approvals for Non-COVID-related Pharmaceutical Products
- Self-sufficiency in the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Changes in Consumption Trends in Health-related Products
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Overview
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Market Overview
- Market Revenue
- Market Share
- Market by Region
- Market Overview
- Market Revenue
- Market Share
- Checkpoint Inhibitors
- Pembrolizumab
- Companion Diagnostic
- Clinical Trial Program
- Forecast for Pembrolizumab
- Nivolumab (Opdivo)
- Companion Diagnostic
- Clinical Trial Program
- Forecast for Nivolumab
- Atezolizumab (Tecentriq)
- Companion Diagnostic
- Clinical Trial Program
- Forecast for Atezolizumab
- Avelumab (Bavencio)
- Companion Diagnostic
- Clinical Trial Program
- Forecast for Avelumab
- Durvalumab (Imfinzi)
- Companion Diagnostic
- Clinical Trial Program
- Durvalumab Forecasts
- Yervoy (Ipilimumab)
- Market by Region
- Market Revenue
- Market Share
- Interferons and Interleukins
- Market Revenue
- Market by Region
- Market by Disease Area
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- Market Overview and Discussion
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Rest of the World
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Abbvie Inc.
- Amgen Inc.
- AstraZeneca
- Bayer AG
- Bristol Myers Squibb
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Viatris Inc. (Formerly Mylan)
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9gq0mu
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article