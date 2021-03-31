Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market Outlook 2021-2025 - Short & Long-term Impact of COVID-19, Delayed Approvals for Non-COVID-related Pharmaceutical Products, Changes in Consumption Trends

DUBLIN, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immunotherapy Drugs: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global immunotherapy market can be segmented into the following types: checkpoint inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies, interferons and interleukins.

The monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of the global market for immunotherapy drugs in 2019. This large share can be attributed to several factors including their high specificity and fewer side-effects; the increasing focus on personalized medicines; initiatives by industry players; and the growing target disease incidence and patient pool. In 2019, the market for monoclonal antibodies was $106.8 billion.

The scope of the report includes an overview of the global market and analyses of global market trends, using 2019 as the base year and forecasting 2020 through 2025 with compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections.

The report discusses technological, regulatory and economic trends that are affecting the market. It also explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market and current trends within the industry.

Regional analysis includes North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific) and the rest of the world (RoW).

The report includes:

An overview of the global market for immunotherapy drugs

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) though 2025

Evaluation of current market size and forecast, pipeline analysis of new products, and regulatory scenarios and detailed analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting the market growth

Description of immunotherapy, combination immunotherapy and discussion on how it targets cell-mediated adaptive immunity

Market share analysis of the immunotherapy drugs based on type of drug, therapy area, end-user and region

Information on personalized treatment paradigm, details of clinically significant types of cancers and discussion on the future of immunotherapy in cancer

Details of checkpoint inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies, interleukins and interferons; and coverage of innovative strategies and novel targeted approaches for immunotherapy

Discussion on fine-tuning versus boosting cancer immunity and early versus advanced-stage cancer immunotherapy

Market share analysis of the major players in the industry, and discussion on their technological strengths and weakness, and innovative marketing practices

Comprehensive company profiles of major players of the industry, including Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG and Pfizer Inc.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Methodology

Market Estimates

Information Sources

Primary Research

Secondary Research

Geographic Breakdown

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Immunotherapy

Towards Combination Immunotherapy

Focusing on Cell-mediated Adaptive Immunity

Fine Tuning Vs. Boosting Cancer Immunity

Early Vs. Advanced Stage Cancer Immunotherapy

Personalized Treatment Paradigm

Clinically Significant Types of Cancers

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Leukemia

Future of Immunotherapy in Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Immunotherapy against Autoimmune Disorders

Immunotherapies against Infectious Diseases

Biologics as Autoimmune Disorder Therapies

Trends in Autoimmune Disorder Therapies

Types of Immunotherapies

Checkpoint Inhibitors

Unmet Medical Needs

New Biomarkers to Stratify Patients

Relapse/Refractory Patients

Treatment Efficacy and Tolerability

Innovative Strategies

Novel Targeted Approaches

Monoclonal Antibodies

Interleukins

Interferons

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Strengths of Immunotherapy Market

Growing Aging Population

Rising Incidence of Diseases

Patent Expirations

Growing Pipeline

Drive to Reduce Costs

Government Incentives

Collaborations and Partnerships

Mergers and Acquisitions

Weaknesses of the Immunotherapy Market

Manufacturing Process

Process Definition and Testing and Validation

Lack of Skilled Personnel

Regulatory Guidelines

Patent Litigation

Threats to Immunotherapy Market

Unpredictable Regulatory Landscape

Prescriptions by Medical Practitioners/Pharmacies

Competition

Opportunities in the Immunotherapy Market

Emerging Markets

Technological Innovation and Improved Process Knowledge

Pricing

Chapter 5 Impact of COVID-19 on the Pharmaceutical Industry

Short-term Impact

Change in Demand

Shift of Communication and Promotions to Remote Interactions

Changes to R&D

Long-term Impact

Delayed Approvals for Non-COVID-related Pharmaceutical Products

Self-sufficiency in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Changes in Consumption Trends in Health-related Products

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Overview

Monoclonal Antibodies

Market Overview

Market Revenue

Market Share

Market by Region

Market Overview

Market Revenue

Market Share

Checkpoint Inhibitors

Pembrolizumab

Companion Diagnostic

Clinical Trial Program

Forecast for Pembrolizumab

Nivolumab (Opdivo)

Companion Diagnostic

Clinical Trial Program

Forecast for Nivolumab

Atezolizumab (Tecentriq)

Companion Diagnostic

Clinical Trial Program

Forecast for Atezolizumab

Avelumab (Bavencio)

Companion Diagnostic

Clinical Trial Program

Forecast for Avelumab

Durvalumab (Imfinzi)

Companion Diagnostic

Clinical Trial Program

Durvalumab Forecasts

Yervoy (Ipilimumab)

Market by Region

Market Revenue

Market Share

Interferons and Interleukins

Market Revenue

Market by Region

Market by Disease Area

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Market Overview and Discussion

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Abbvie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca

Bayer AG

Bristol Myers Squibb

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Viatris Inc. (Formerly Mylan)

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

