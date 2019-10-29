Global In-Building Wireless Market 2019: Market is Projected to Grow by US$42.4 Billion, Driven by a Compounded Growth of 26.9%

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-Building Wireless - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The In-Building Wireless market worldwide is projected to grow by US$42.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 26.9%

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$52.3 Billion by the year 2025, In-Building Wireless will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 30.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.3 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, In-Building Wireless will reach a market size of US$3.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 25.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

  • Anixter International, Inc.
  • AT&T, Inc.
  • Cobham PLC
  • CommScope, Inc.
  • Corning, Inc.
  • Ericsson AB
  • Nokia Networks
  • Smiths Group PLC
  • TE Connectivity Ltd.
  • Verizon Communications, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Focus on Select Players

3. Market Trends & Drivers

4. Global Market Perspective

