Global In-Circuit Test Market Outlook to 2027 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

Global In-Circuit Test Market accounted for $1 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $1.71 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.



Increasing adoption of cloud computing & IOT devices and growing adoption of HDI technology for PCB assembly are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high costs associated with the variations in testing processes and lack of standardization in connectivity protocols are restraining the market growth.



In-Circuit Test or ICT is a tool for printed circuit board (PCB) and helps to identify defective components of PCB by individual testing. PCB is considered as a complex assembly with several components and solder connections. Each component in such an assembly performs to the highest standard as even a minor defect can affect the overall quality and performance. Testing is performed either by with the specialist test equipment, or with a fixtureless in-circuit test setup. In-Circuit Test is accurate form of PCB testing that performs a schematic verification.



Based on portability, the benchtop in-circuit test segment is likely to have a huge demand. The benchtop automated test equipment with built-in fixturing solves the uncertainty of repeated results which are familiar with bench testing. Its main advantages are hand-probing is eliminated, accurate measurements and reliable test probe fixturing.



By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to a large number of household appliances and smartphone users. The growth of consumer electronics is mainly driven by the presence of a high population and increasing income in economies such as India, South Korea, Japan and China which acts as a critical factor responsible for the growth of the in-circuit test market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End-user Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global In-Circuit Test Market, By Portability

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Benchtop In-Circuit Test

5.3 Compact In-Circuit Test



6 Global In-Circuit Test Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Mixed In-Circuit Test

6.3 Analog In-Circuit Test



7 Global In-Circuit Test Market, By Fixture

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Mechanical

7.3 Pneumatic

7.4 Vacuum



8 Global In-Circuit Test Market, By Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automatic

8.3 Semi-Automatic



9 Global In-Circuit Test Market, By Product

9.1 Introduction

9.2 In-Line Tester

9.3 Multimode Flying Probe Tester



10 Global In-Circuit Test Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Wireless Communication & Infrastructure

10.3 Medical Equipment Manufacturing

10.4 Consumer Electronics

10.5 Aerospace, Defence & Government Services

10.6 Fixtureless In-Circuit Test (FICT)

10.7 In-Circuit Test (ICT)

10.8 Manufacturing Defect Analyzer (MDA)



11 Global In-Circuit Test Market, By End-user

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Automotive Electronics

11.3 Computer & Peripheral Devices

11.4 Industrial Electronics

11.5 Power Generation, Storage & Distribution



12 Global In-Circuit Test Market, By Geography



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launches

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 Acculogic Inc.

14.2 Checksum

14.3 Digitaltest GmbH

14.4 Hioki E.E Corporation

14.5 JJS Manufacturing Ltd.

14.6 Keysight Technologies

14.7 Konrad GmbH

14.8 Kuttig Electronic

14.9 Kyoritsu Test System

14.10 Reinhardt System-Und Messelectronic

14.11 S.E.I.C.A. S.P.A.

14.12 Seika Machinery Inc.

14.13 Shenzhen PTI Technology

14.14 Spea S.P.A

14.15 Teligentems

14.16 Teradyne Inc.

14.17 Test Coach

14.18 Test Reaserch Inc.

14.19 Testronics

14.20 Vital Electronics & Manufacturing Co



