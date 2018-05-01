Global In-Dash Navigation System Market 2017-2024 by Technology, Component, Connected Navigation Services, Vehicle & Electric Vehicle Type

Global in-dash navigation system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% during forecast period 2017-2024

The automotive industry is in a stage where various electronic devices like lane departure alert systems, adaptive cruise control and navigation system are being installed in vehicles. Increasing customer preference for in-dash navigation system, government regulation about in-dash navigation system, and increasing application area of navigation services are the factors which are driving the market.



However, high system cost and lack of supporting infrastructure in developing countries and concerns regarding cyber and data security are restraining the market growth. Furthermore, increasing adoption by the insurance industry, and trend of connected car devices are creating new opportunity for the market during forecast period.



Geographically, APAC dominates global in-dash navigation system market and is expected to witness the highest growth rate during forecast period 2017-2024. Developing economies like China and India are expected to play a major role in the backdrop of increased vehicle production. In addition, in developing economies, the increase in the number of vehicles on the road will increase the demand for real-time traffic and weather information, which will further boost the demand of the in-dash navigation systems.



The growth in global in-dash navigation system market is also influenced by the presence of major players such as Harman International (U.S.), Garmin Ltd. (U.S.), Luxoft Holding Inc. (Switzerland), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Pioneer Corporation (Japan) and others.

Market Determinants



Market Drivers

Government Regulation For In-Dash Navigation System

Rising Application Of Navigation Services

Increasing Customer Preference For In-Dash Navigation System

Market Restraints



High System Cost

Lack Of Supporting Infrastructure In Developing Countries

Cyber And Data Security Concerns

Market Opportunities

Trend Of Connected Car Devices

Increasing Adoption By The Insurance Industry

Market Challenges



Use Of Other Connectivity Types And PND For Navigation

Awareness About Advanced Cyber Threats

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Market Overview



3. Market Determinants



4. Global In-Dash Navigation System Market By Technology Type



5. Global In-Dash Navigation System Market By Component Type



6. Global In-Dash Navigation System Market By Connected Navigation Services



7. Global In-Dash Navigation System Market By Vehicle Type



8. Global In-Dash Navigation System Market By Electric Vehicle Type



9. Competitive Landscape



10. Geographic Analysis



11. Company Profiles



Alpine Electronics Inc.

Clarion Co. Ltd.

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive Plc

Denso Corporation

Farsight Security Inc.

F-Secure Corporation

Garmin Ltd.

Harman International

Luxoft Holding Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

TomTom NV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qrsj5s/global_indash?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-in-dash-navigation-system-market-2017-2024-by-technology-component-connected-navigation-services-vehicle--electric-vehicle-type-300640127.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

