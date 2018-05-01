Global In-Dash Navigation System Market 2017-2024 by Technology, Component, Connected Navigation Services, Vehicle & Electric Vehicle Type

DUBLIN, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global In-Dash Navigation System Market - Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global in-dash navigation system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% during forecast period 2017-2024
The automotive industry is in a stage where various electronic devices like lane departure alert systems, adaptive cruise control and navigation system are being installed in vehicles. Increasing customer preference for in-dash navigation system, government regulation about in-dash navigation system, and increasing application area of navigation services are the factors which are driving the market.
However, high system cost and lack of supporting infrastructure in developing countries and concerns regarding cyber and data security are restraining the market growth. Furthermore, increasing adoption by the insurance industry, and trend of connected car devices are creating new opportunity for the market during forecast period.
Geographically, APAC dominates global in-dash navigation system market and is expected to witness the highest growth rate during forecast period 2017-2024. Developing economies like China and India are expected to play a major role in the backdrop of increased vehicle production. In addition, in developing economies, the increase in the number of vehicles on the road will increase the demand for real-time traffic and weather information, which will further boost the demand of the in-dash navigation systems.
The growth in global in-dash navigation system market is also influenced by the presence of major players such as Harman International (U.S.), Garmin Ltd. (U.S.), Luxoft Holding Inc. (Switzerland), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Pioneer Corporation (Japan) and others.
Market Determinants
Market Drivers
- Government Regulation For In-Dash Navigation System
- Rising Application Of Navigation Services
- Increasing Customer Preference For In-Dash Navigation System
Market Restraints
- High System Cost
- Lack Of Supporting Infrastructure In Developing Countries
- Cyber And Data Security Concerns
Market Opportunities
- Trend Of Connected Car Devices
- Increasing Adoption By The Insurance Industry
Market Challenges
- Use Of Other Connectivity Types And PND For Navigation
- Awareness About Advanced Cyber Threats
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Market Overview
3. Market Determinants
4. Global In-Dash Navigation System Market By Technology Type
5. Global In-Dash Navigation System Market By Component Type
6. Global In-Dash Navigation System Market By Connected Navigation Services
7. Global In-Dash Navigation System Market By Vehicle Type
8. Global In-Dash Navigation System Market By Electric Vehicle Type
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Geographic Analysis
11. Company Profiles
- Alpine Electronics Inc.
- Clarion Co. Ltd.
- Continental AG
- Delphi Automotive Plc
- Denso Corporation
- Farsight Security Inc.
- F-Secure Corporation
- Garmin Ltd.
- Harman International
- Luxoft Holding Inc.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Pioneer Corporation
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Siemens AG
- TomTom NV
