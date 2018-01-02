Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Technologies and Markets, 2022

The Global in Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Should Reach $102.4 Billion by 2022 from $74.1 Billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 6.7%, from 2017 to 2022

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global in-vitro diagnostic market, along with an in- depth study of the various in vitro diagnostics (IVD). Segments include clinical chemistry, immunoassays, point-of-care diagnostics, molecular diagnostics, hematology, microbiology and tissue diagnostics.

This report provides a complete review and analysis of the current trends in the IVD markets, along with industry growth drivers and restraints. Revenues are broken down by regions, segments, products and end users, and sales figures have been estimated for the five-year period from 2017 through 2022 in constant U.S. dollars.

In addition, it provides an examination and description of select products, current and emerging technologies, and company profiles. Applications for IVD are also discussed, with an emphasis on the use of these types of tests in various disease sectors. Further, the report offers a view on IVD patents, regulatory aspects and emerging developments in the IVD market across the globe.

Report highlights:

The global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market should reach $102.4 billion by 2022 from $74.1 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%, from 2017 to 2022.

by 2022 from in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%, from 2017 to 2022. The North America region of the global IVD market is the largest market. The market is expected to grow from $31.1 billion in 2017 to $36.9 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 3.4% for the period 2017-2022.

region of the global IVD market is the largest market. The market is expected to grow from in 2017 to in 2022 at a CAGR of 3.4% for the period 2017-2022. The Asia-Pacific region of the global IVD market is expected to grow from $18.5 billion in 2017 to $34.8 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 13.5% for the period 2017-2022.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Summary and Highlights

Global Market Trends



3 Market Landscape

Market Overview and Segmentation

Key Findings

Factors Influencing the Global IVD Market

Challenges

Regulatory Landscape



4 Market Breakdown by Product Segment

Introduction

Description

Immunochemistry

POC Testing

Molecular Diagnostics

Hematology

Clinical Microbiology

Tissue Diagnostics

Trends in IVD Segments

Competitive Structure

Market Share Analysis



5 Global Immunochemistry Market

Applications

Blood Gas, Electrolytes and Metabolites (BGEM)

Endocrine

Infectious Diseases

Cancer

Urinalysis

Diabetes

Cardiology

Blood Screening

Others



6 Global POC Testing Market

Applications

Glucose Testing

BGEM

Cardiac Marker Testing

Infectious Disease Testing

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

Drug and Alcohol Abuse Testing

Hematology and Hemostasis Testing

Cholesterol Testing

Urine Chemistry Testing

Tumor Marker Testing

Other POC Testing



7 Global Hematology Market

Applications

Routine Hematology Tests

Hemostasis



8 Global Molecular Diagnostics Market

Applications

Infectious Diseases

Blood Screening

Oncology

Genetic Testing

Others (Companion Diagnostics, Prenatal Genetic Tests and Rare Diseases)



9 Global Clinical Microbiology Market

Applications

Blood Culture

General Culture (urine/saliva/stool/sputum/CSF and other Body fluids)

Identification and Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing



10 Global Tissue Diagnostics Market

Applications

Cancer Diagnosis

Tissue Typing

Pathogen Detection



11 Market Breakdown by End Users



12 Global IVD Market Products



13 Regional Analysis



14 Emerging Global Technology and Trends

Trends

Industry Developments

Opportunity Areas

IVD for Neglected Infectious Diseases

Portable Devices Compatible with Simple Detection Platforms

Chemistry-Based Portable Analyzers

Improved Sample Preservation Technologies

New Detection Technologies

Alternative Technologies to PCR

Key Biomarkers for Diseases of the Developing World

Microfluidic Platform-based POC Tests for Remote Settings

Combining Multiple Detection Technologies into a Single Instrument



15 Mergers and Acquisitions



16 Patent Review

Immunochemistry

Point of Care Testing

Molecular Diagnostics

Hematology

Clinical Microbiology

Tissue Diagnostics



17 Company Profiles

Abbott Diagnostics Inc.

Alere San Diego Inc.

Ascensia Diabetes Care

Beckman Coulter (Part of Danaher)

Becton Dickinson and Company

Biomerieux

Bio-Rad

Elitech Group

Hologic Inc.

Kem-En-Tec Diagnostics A/S

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Roche Diagnostics Corp.

Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc.

Sysmex

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Transasia Bio-Medicals

Werfen Group



