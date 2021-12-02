Global Incontinence and Ostomy Care Products Market Report 2021-2028: Growing Risk of Colorectal and Urinary Bladder Cancer has Increased the Demand for Ostomy Care Products

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Incontinence and Ostomy Care Products Markets, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global incontinence and ostomy care products market size is anticipated to reach USD 23.0 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028

The increasing incidence of colorectal cancer and urological diseases, such as Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), urinary incontinence, and benign prostatic hyperplasia is anticipated to boost the market growth.



The growing risk of colorectal and urinary bladder cancer has increased the demand for ostomy care products. For instance, the American Cancer Society has reported that in 2019, the number of colorectal cases in the U.S. has increased to 101,420. This is expected to drive the growth of the market at a global level.



Increasing awareness initiatives by several market players to raise cognizance regarding these prosthetic medical devices globally is successfully breaking the stigma and taboo associated with the use of these products. For instance, Coloplast is a leading market player and has recently published Ostomy Life Study Review to raise awareness and improve the standard of ostomy care. This helps in effective patient care, building their confidence, and inspires them to live a quality life.



Moreover, the outbreak of COVID-19 has spurred the demand for incontinence products used in home settings. Since the majority of consumers are aged/seniors, there is a higher demand for these products.

Restrictions on movement at international borders have created an opportunity for local players to enter the market and meet the unmet demands of the end-users. In November 2020, NorthShore Care Supply announced a free trial of 2 bags of adult diapers and a discount on all absorbents for ICU Nurses or other COVID first responders.

Incontinence and Ostomy Care Products Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the incontinence care products segment held the largest revenue share of around 74.9% in 2020. This can be attributed to the increasing cases of urological diseases, such as IBD, colon cancer, and bladder control problems

The incontinence care products segment is further segmented into absorbents, incontinence bags, and others. Whereas, the ostomy care products segment is sub-divided into ostomy bags, deodorants, skin barriers, and irrigation products

Europe dominated the market in 2020 with the largest revenue share of around 43.2%, owing to the increasing prevalence of urological diseases, supportive government policies, and increasing awareness programs

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Incontinence and Ostomy Care Products Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 User Perspective Analysis

3.4 List of Key End Users

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1 Increasing Prevalence Of Urinary Incontinence

3.6.1.2 Growing Geriatric Population

3.6.1.3 Increasing Number Of Initiatives To Raise Awareness About Incontinence And Ostomy

3.6.1.4 Rising Risk Of Colorectal Cancer

3.6.1.5 Rapid Technological Advancements

3.6.2 Market Restraints Analysis

3.6.2.1 High Risk Of Skin Irritation And Infections

3.6.2.2 Easy Availability Of Alternatives

3.6.2.3 Covid-19 Market Impact

3.6.3 Industry Opportunities Analysis

3.6.3.1 Increasing demand of homecare services

3.6.3.2 Presence of online platform

3.7 Incontinence and Ostomy Care Products: Market Analysis Tools

3.7.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7.2 Pestle Analysis

3.7.3 Major Deals And Strategic Alliances

3.7.4 Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4 Incontinence and Ostomy Care Products Market: Segment Analysis, by Type, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.1 Definition and Scope

4.2 Type Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2028

4.3 Segment Dashboard

4.4 Global Incontinence and Ostomy Care Products Market, by Type, 2016 to 2028

4.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028

4.5.1 Incontinence Care Products

4.5.1.1 Incontinence Care Products Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.1.2 Absorbents

4.5.1.3 Incontinence Bags

4.5.2 Ostomy Care Products

4.5.2.1 Ostomy Care Products Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.2.2 Ostomy Bags

4.5.2.2.2 Colostomy Bags

4.5.2.2.3 Ileostomy Bags

4.5.2.2.4 Urostomy Bags

4.5.2.3 Deodorants

4.5.2.4 Skin Barriers

4.5.2.5. Irrigation Products



Chapter 5 Incontinence and Ostomy Care Products Market: Regional Market Analysis, by Type, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.1 Definition & Scope

5.2 Regional Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.3 Regional Market Dashboard

5.4 Regional Market Snapshot

5.5 SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

5.6 Market Size, & Forecasts, Volume and Trend Analysis, 2016 to 2028



Chapter 6 Incontinence and Ostomy Care Products Market - Competitive Analysis

6.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

6.1.1 Ansoff Matrix

6.2 Private Companies

6.2.1 Regional Network Map

6.2.2 Company Market Position Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

Coloplast Corp.

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Hollister Incorporated

Convatec, Inc.

Salts Healthcare Ltd.

Welland Medical Limited

Essity (Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget)

Kcww (Kimberly-Clark Corporation)

Unicharm Corporation

Domtar Corporation

