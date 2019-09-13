Global Indexable Inserts Market to 2023 by Country, Market/Technology Overview, End-User Industry Demand, Application, Product Subtypes, and Competitive Environment

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indexable Inserts - Global Markets, End-Users, Applications & Competition" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The indexable inserts dataset provides quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market by country, end-user industry, tool type, workpiece material, grade, and competitors.

Data and analysis is available for the years 2004 to 2023 with actuals through 2018 and forecasts to 2023.

The report is divided into sections according to product type. Each section contains data and analysis based market criteria, such as global demand by country, market/technology overview, end-user industry demand, application, product subtypes, and competitive environment.

Research Objectives

The primary objectives in this analysis are:

To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;

To determine the size of the total market opportunity by tool types, end-user industry, workpiece materials, and grade by country;

To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and

To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and producer profiles.

Key Topics Covered:



SECTION ONE: TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW



General Insert Definitions

General Terminology: ANSI, grade, insert...more

Geometries

Coatings

Applications

Tool Types

Insert Selection & Design

Specifications: Grade, Angle, Thickness, Features

ANSI versus ISO classification systems

Insert geometry significance

Characteristics by geometry

Use of chipbreakers

Workpiece Material Evaluation

Developments in Insert Grades

Trends in General Materials Science

Sintered Tools

Brazed Tools

Insert Geometry Refinements

Advances in Machining

Developments in Machine Tool Design

Insert versus Machine Tool Development

Impact of Advances in Insert Grade

Impacts of Advances in Workpiece Material

High-Speed Machining (HSM)

Coolant Based Machining

Hard Turning

Powder Metallurgy

Micromachining

Swiss Machining

Impact of Coatings On Manufacturing

Ceramic Coatings

TiN, TiCN, TiC, TiCN, TiAlN

Diamond Coatings

Advances in Coatings Technology

TiAL Black and gold developments

and gold developments Diamond-like-carbon (DLC) Developments

Nanostructured Material Coatings

Impact on Tooling and Productivity

Coatings Processes

CVD (Chemical Vapor Deposition)

PVD (Physical Vapor Deposition)

Developments in Coatings Technology

Global Technological Environment

International Standards

ANSI Standards

ISO (International Standards Organization)

JIS, AFNOR, BSI, DIN, UNI, SACS and CAM

SECTION TWO: MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Cutting Tools Market Overview

Total Demand by Country for Cutting Tools ($MM): 2017-2023

Trends & Forecasts in Cutting Tool Consumption

Factors Affecting Cutting Tool Demand

Global Industry Trends

World Machining Industry by Product Type ($MM): 2017-2023

Machine Tools Industry Overview

Global Demand ($MM) for Machine Tools by Region and Type: 2017-2023

Trends & Forecasts

Industry Trends & Forecasts

Cycles of Growth and Decline

High-growth Markets (CAGR by Year)

Cutting Tool Producer Strategies in Reducing Costs

Machine Shop Strategies in Reducing Costs

Offsetting Increasing Labor Costs

Reduction of Energy Costs

Machine Tool Selection

Impacts of Just-In-Time Practices

Economics of Machining

Economics of High-Speed Machining

Economic Benefits of Dry Machining

Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Materials

Tungsten

Cobalt

Tantalum

High-speed steel

Ceramics

Aluminum oxide

Silicon carbide

Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN)

PCD Diamond

Blanks

Coatings

Relevant Legislation

Government Oversight & Associations

Environmental Impact

Waste Removal

Coolant Use and Disposal

Work Environment and Safety

Regional Market Data and Analysis

Global Demand ($MM) for Cutting Tools by Region: 2017-2023

Regional Trends

High growth markets in a slow global economy

Developing Nations versus Mature Economies

Manufacturing Trends by Country

Distribution Channels

Global Demand ($MM) by Distribution Channel: 2017-2023

Distribution Channels Defined

Direct to the End-User

Private Labelling

Distributors (international, national regional, local)

Manufacturer's Representatives

Catalog Houses

Online Channels & Mass Merchandisers

Value Added Resellers

Private Labelling: How This Significant Industry Affects Competition and Brand Name Recognition

Multi-Tier Distribution Model: How it Affects Cost to the End-User

Channel Mark-ups Explained

Pricing

Average Selling Price by Product Type

End-User Industry Pricing Analysis

Pricing Trends by Country

Cutting Tool Grade Trends

Product Grade Overview

Global Demand ($MM) for Cutting Tools by Grade: 2017-2023

Cutting Tool Grades

Carbide Tools

Ceramic Tools

Advantages of Ceramic Tools

Solid Ceramic Tools, Alumina

SiC (silicon carbide), SiN (silicon nitride)

SiC Whisker Reinforced Tools

CMC (ceramic matrix composites)

Cermet Tools

CBN/PCBN Tools

Diamond Tools

General Conclusions

Tool Type

Global Demand ($MM) for Cutting Tools by Application Product Type Milling, Turning, Drilling & Other: 2017-2023

Global Demand ($MM) for Cutting Tools by Type Solid versus Indexable Tooling: 2017-2023

Advances in Insert Design and Application

Trends in Solid versus Indexable Tooling

Workpiece Material

Global Demand ($MM) for Cutting Tools by Workpiece Material: 2017-2023

End-User Trends by Workpiece Material

Machining Non-Metallic Materials

Plastics

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRPs)

Ceramic Composites

End-User Analysis

Global Demand for Cutting Tools ($MM) by End-User Industry: 2017-2023

Statistics & Overall Market Data

Forecasts and Predictions: 2020 and Beyond

High growth markets in a diverse global economy

Key Sectors by Country and Region

Factors Affecting End-User Demand

Analysis of Criteria for End-User Product Selection

End-User Trends by Workpiece Material

Key End-Users by Industry

Competitive Environment

Historical Structure of the Industry

What has changed over the last 20 years?

Barriers of Market Entry

Capital Investment

Supply Chain

Customer Loyalty

Global Trade

Factors of Competition

Competitor Sales and Market Shares

Pricing Trends

Marketing Strategies

New Market Entrants

Barriers to Market Entry

Performance versus Price

Manufacturing Processes

End-User Criteria for Product Selection

Company Strategies

Competitive Strengths & Weaknesses

Pricing Trends and Marketing Strategies

SECTION THREE: CARBIDE INSERTS



Global Industry General

General Trends & Total Demand by Type

Factors Affecting Demand by Region

Growth Levels by Region, Grade and End-User Industry

Key Sectors

Ceramic coated

CBN/PCBN

Diamond coated

Competitive Environment

Key Producers by Industry

Future Outlook

Future Outlook ($MM): 2017-2023

SECTION FOUR: CERAMIC INSERTS



Global Industry General

General Trends & Total Demand by Type

Factors Affecting Insert Demand by Region

Solid versus indexable Ceramic Tools

Growth Levels

Key Sectors

Tool Types

Alumina

SiC (silicon carbide)

SiN (silicon nitride)

SiC Whisker Reinforced Tools

CMC (ceramic matrix composites)

Special machining considerations

Raw SiC Fiber Materials Cost

Competitive Environment

Key Producers by Industry

Future Outlook

Future Outlook ($MM): 2017-2023

SECTION FIVE: cBN/PcBN INSERTS



Global Industry General

General Trends & Total Demand by Type

Factors Affecting Insert Demand by Region

Growth Levels

Key Sectors

Savings in machining

High-speed machining

Competitive Environment

Key Producers by Industry

Future Outlook

Future Outlook ($MM): 2017-2023

SECTION SIX: PCD DIAMOND INSERTS



Global Industry General

General Trends & Total Demand by Type

Factors Affecting Insert Demand by Region

Growth Levels

Key Sectors

Savings in machining

High-speed machining

Competitive Environment

Key Producers by Industry

Future Outlook

Future Outlook ($MM): 2017-2023



Companies Mentioned



Advanced Carbide Tool

Alesa

Allegheny Technologies

AMAMCO Tool

Arch Micro Tool

Asahi Diamond Industrial

ATA Group

Balax

Becker Diamant

Belin

Best Carbide Cutting Tools

BIAX Schmid & Wezel

BIG Kaiser Precision Tooling

Boehlerit

Ceramtec

Ceratizit

Cerin

Cogsdill Tool Products

Craft Tech Cutting Tools

Craig Tools International

CVD Diamond

DAPRA

Diametal

Diamond Pauber

Dijet Industrial

Dura-Mill

E-Z Burr Tool

Ehwa Diamond Industrial

Elenco Carbide Tool

EMAG

Ferguson Tools

Five Star Tool

Forbes Precision Tools

Fullerton Tool

Garr Tool

Grobet

Ghring

Harvey Tool

Higred Tools

Hitachi Metals

IMCO Carbide Tool

Internal Tool

Iscar

Jarvis Cutting Tools

Jiangsu Funlin Super Hard Tools

Jiangyin Huaxing Diamond Tools

Kennametal

Komet Group

Korloy Inc

LMT Tools

Lukas-Erzett

MA Ford

Mapal

Mastercut Tool

Melin Tool Company

Midwest Cutting Tools

Miranda Tools

Monster Tool

Morgood Tools

Morse Cutting Tools

Perino

Pferd

Regal Cutting Tools

Rock River Tool/li>

Rohit Industries

Sandvik

Seco Tools

SGS Tool

Shiballoy Multiflex

SJ Tools

Specialty Carbide Products

Sprenger Schleiftechnik

Tec-Spiral

Walter

ZhuZhou Cemented Carbide Cutting Tools

