Global Indexable Inserts Market to 2023 by Country, Market/Technology Overview, End-User Industry Demand, Application, Product Subtypes, and Competitive Environment
Sep 13, 2019, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indexable Inserts - Global Markets, End-Users, Applications & Competition" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The indexable inserts dataset provides quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market by country, end-user industry, tool type, workpiece material, grade, and competitors.
Data and analysis is available for the years 2004 to 2023 with actuals through 2018 and forecasts to 2023.
The report is divided into sections according to product type. Each section contains data and analysis based market criteria, such as global demand by country, market/technology overview, end-user industry demand, application, product subtypes, and competitive environment.
Research Objectives
The primary objectives in this analysis are:
- To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;
- To determine the size of the total market opportunity by tool types, end-user industry, workpiece materials, and grade by country;
- To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and
- To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and producer profiles.
Key Topics Covered:
SECTION ONE: TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW
General Insert Definitions
- General Terminology: ANSI, grade, insert...more
- Geometries
- Coatings
- Applications
- Tool Types
Insert Selection & Design
- Specifications: Grade, Angle, Thickness, Features
- ANSI versus ISO classification systems
- Insert geometry significance
- Characteristics by geometry
- Use of chipbreakers
- Workpiece Material Evaluation
Developments in Insert Grades
- Trends in General Materials Science
- Sintered Tools
- Brazed Tools
- Insert Geometry Refinements
Advances in Machining
- Developments in Machine Tool Design
- Insert versus Machine Tool Development
- Impact of Advances in Insert Grade
- Impacts of Advances in Workpiece Material
- High-Speed Machining (HSM)
- Coolant Based Machining
- Hard Turning
- Powder Metallurgy
- Micromachining
- Swiss Machining
Impact of Coatings On Manufacturing
- Ceramic Coatings
- TiN, TiCN, TiC, TiCN, TiAlN
- Diamond Coatings
- Advances in Coatings Technology
- TiAL Black and gold developments
- Diamond-like-carbon (DLC) Developments
- Nanostructured Material Coatings
- Impact on Tooling and Productivity
- Coatings Processes
- CVD (Chemical Vapor Deposition)
- PVD (Physical Vapor Deposition)
- Developments in Coatings Technology
Global Technological Environment
- International Standards
- ANSI Standards
- ISO (International Standards Organization)
- JIS, AFNOR, BSI, DIN, UNI, SACS and CAM
SECTION TWO: MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Cutting Tools Market Overview
- Total Demand by Country for Cutting Tools ($MM): 2017-2023
- Trends & Forecasts in Cutting Tool Consumption
- Factors Affecting Cutting Tool Demand
- Global Industry Trends
- World Machining Industry by Product Type ($MM): 2017-2023
- Machine Tools Industry Overview
- Global Demand ($MM) for Machine Tools by Region and Type: 2017-2023
- Trends & Forecasts
Industry Trends & Forecasts
- Cycles of Growth and Decline
- High-growth Markets (CAGR by Year)
- Cutting Tool Producer Strategies in Reducing Costs
- Machine Shop Strategies in Reducing Costs
- Offsetting Increasing Labor Costs
- Reduction of Energy Costs
- Machine Tool Selection
- Impacts of Just-In-Time Practices
- Economics of Machining
- Economics of High-Speed Machining
- Economic Benefits of Dry Machining
Supply Chain Analysis
- Raw Materials
- Tungsten
- Cobalt
- Tantalum
- High-speed steel
- Ceramics
- Aluminum oxide
- Silicon carbide
- Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN)
- PCD Diamond
- Blanks
- Coatings
Relevant Legislation
- Government Oversight & Associations
- Environmental Impact
- Waste Removal
- Coolant Use and Disposal
- Work Environment and Safety
Regional Market Data and Analysis
- Global Demand ($MM) for Cutting Tools by Region: 2017-2023
- Regional Trends
- High growth markets in a slow global economy
- Developing Nations versus Mature Economies
- Manufacturing Trends by Country
Distribution Channels
- Global Demand ($MM) by Distribution Channel: 2017-2023
- Distribution Channels Defined
- Direct to the End-User
- Private Labelling
- Distributors (international, national regional, local)
- Manufacturer's Representatives
- Catalog Houses
- Online Channels & Mass Merchandisers
- Value Added Resellers
- Private Labelling: How This Significant Industry Affects Competition and Brand Name Recognition
- Multi-Tier Distribution Model: How it Affects Cost to the End-User
- Channel Mark-ups Explained
Pricing
- Average Selling Price by Product Type
- End-User Industry Pricing Analysis
- Pricing Trends by Country
Cutting Tool Grade Trends
- Product Grade Overview
- Global Demand ($MM) for Cutting Tools by Grade: 2017-2023
- Cutting Tool Grades
- Carbide Tools
- Ceramic Tools
- Advantages of Ceramic Tools
- Solid Ceramic Tools, Alumina
- SiC (silicon carbide), SiN (silicon nitride)
- SiC Whisker Reinforced Tools
- CMC (ceramic matrix composites)
- Cermet Tools
- CBN/PCBN Tools
- Diamond Tools
- General Conclusions
Tool Type
- Global Demand ($MM) for Cutting Tools by Application Product Type Milling, Turning, Drilling & Other: 2017-2023
- Global Demand ($MM) for Cutting Tools by Type Solid versus Indexable Tooling: 2017-2023
- Advances in Insert Design and Application
- Trends in Solid versus Indexable Tooling
Workpiece Material
- Global Demand ($MM) for Cutting Tools by Workpiece Material: 2017-2023
- End-User Trends by Workpiece Material
- Machining Non-Metallic Materials
- Plastics
- Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRPs)
- Ceramic Composites
End-User Analysis
- Global Demand for Cutting Tools ($MM) by End-User Industry: 2017-2023
- Statistics & Overall Market Data
- Forecasts and Predictions: 2020 and Beyond
- High growth markets in a diverse global economy
- Key Sectors by Country and Region
- Factors Affecting End-User Demand
- Analysis of Criteria for End-User Product Selection
- End-User Trends by Workpiece Material
- Key End-Users by Industry
Competitive Environment
- Historical Structure of the Industry
- What has changed over the last 20 years?
- Barriers of Market Entry
- Capital Investment
- Supply Chain
- Customer Loyalty
- Global Trade
- Factors of Competition
- Competitor Sales and Market Shares
- Pricing Trends
- Marketing Strategies
- New Market Entrants
- Barriers to Market Entry
- Performance versus Price
- Manufacturing Processes
- End-User Criteria for Product Selection
- Company Strategies
- Competitive Strengths & Weaknesses
- Pricing Trends and Marketing Strategies
SECTION THREE: CARBIDE INSERTS
Global Industry General
- General Trends & Total Demand by Type
- Factors Affecting Demand by Region
- Growth Levels by Region, Grade and End-User Industry
- Key Sectors
- Ceramic coated
- CBN/PCBN
- Diamond coated
Competitive Environment
- Key Producers by Industry
Future Outlook
- Future Outlook ($MM): 2017-2023
SECTION FOUR: CERAMIC INSERTS
Global Industry General
- General Trends & Total Demand by Type
- Factors Affecting Insert Demand by Region
- Solid versus indexable Ceramic Tools
- Growth Levels
- Key Sectors
Tool Types
- Alumina
- SiC (silicon carbide)
- SiN (silicon nitride)
- SiC Whisker Reinforced Tools
- CMC (ceramic matrix composites)
- Special machining considerations
- Raw SiC Fiber Materials Cost
Competitive Environment
- Key Producers by Industry
Future Outlook
- Future Outlook ($MM): 2017-2023
SECTION FIVE: cBN/PcBN INSERTS
Global Industry General
- General Trends & Total Demand by Type
- Factors Affecting Insert Demand by Region
- Growth Levels
- Key Sectors
- Savings in machining
- High-speed machining
Competitive Environment
- Key Producers by Industry
Future Outlook
- Future Outlook ($MM): 2017-2023
SECTION SIX: PCD DIAMOND INSERTS
Global Industry General
- General Trends & Total Demand by Type
- Factors Affecting Insert Demand by Region
- Growth Levels
- Key Sectors
- Savings in machining
- High-speed machining
Competitive Environment
- Key Producers by Industry
Future Outlook
- Future Outlook ($MM): 2017-2023
Companies Mentioned
- Advanced Carbide Tool
- Alesa
- Allegheny Technologies
- AMAMCO Tool
- Arch Micro Tool
- Asahi Diamond Industrial
- ATA Group
- Balax
- Becker Diamant
- Belin
- Best Carbide Cutting Tools
- BIAX Schmid & Wezel
- BIG Kaiser Precision Tooling
- Boehlerit
- Ceramtec
- Ceratizit
- Cerin
- Cogsdill Tool Products
- Craft Tech Cutting Tools
- Craig Tools International
- CVD Diamond
- DAPRA
- Diametal
- Diamond Pauber
- Dijet Industrial
- Dura-Mill
- E-Z Burr Tool
- Ehwa Diamond Industrial
- Elenco Carbide Tool
- EMAG
- Ferguson Tools
- Five Star Tool
- Forbes Precision Tools
- Fullerton Tool
- Garr Tool
- Grobet
- Ghring
- Harvey Tool
- Higred Tools
- Hitachi Metals
- IMCO Carbide Tool
- Internal Tool
- Iscar
- Jarvis Cutting Tools
- Jiangsu Funlin Super Hard Tools
- Jiangyin Huaxing Diamond Tools
- Kennametal
- Komet Group
- Korloy Inc
- LMT Tools
- Lukas-Erzett
- MA Ford
- Mapal
- Mastercut Tool
- Melin Tool Company
- Midwest Cutting Tools
- Miranda Tools
- Monster Tool
- Morgood Tools
- Morse Cutting Tools
- Perino
- Pferd
- Regal Cutting Tools
- Rock River Tool/li>
- Rohit Industries
- Sandvik
- Seco Tools
- SGS Tool
- Shiballoy Multiflex
- SJ Tools
- Specialty Carbide Products
- Sprenger Schleiftechnik
- Tec-Spiral
- Walter
- ZhuZhou Cemented Carbide Cutting Tools
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8298nj
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article