Global Indoor Farming Technology Market 2017-2027 by Crop Type, Facility Type, Component, Growing System & Region

DUBLIN, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Indoor Farming Technology Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Indoor Farming Technology Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include production of biopharmaceutical products and rising demand for fresh foods with higher nutritive value.
Scope of the Report
- Based on Crop Type, market is segmented into flowers & ornamentals, fruits & vegetables, herbs & microgreens and other crops.
- Flowers & Ornamentals is further sub-segmented into ornamentals, perennials and annuals.
- Fruits & Vegetables are divided into tomato, strawberry, eggplant, leafy greens and other fruits & vegetables.
- Herbs & Microgreens is sub-segmented into wheatgrass, basil, herbs and tarragon.
- Depending on Facility Type market is segregated into indoor deep water culture (DWC) systems, container farms, glass or poly greenhouses and indoor vertical farms.
- By Component, market is segmented into software & services and hardware.
- Hardware is further divided into irrigation systems, climate control systems, communication systems, sensors, lighting systems, system controls and other hardware.
- Based on Growing System, market is classified into soil-based, hybrid, aquaponics, aeroponics and hydroponic.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Indoor Farming Technology Market, By Crop Type
5 Indoor Farming Technology Market, By Facility Type
6 Indoor Farming Technology Market, By Component
7 Indoor Farming Technology Market, By Growing System
8 Indoor Farming Technology Market, By Geography
9 Key Player Activities
10 Leading Companies
- Philips Lighting
- Hydrodynamics International
- American Hydroponics
- Richel Group
- Illumitex
- General Hydroponics
- Everlight Electronics
- Argus Controls Systems
- Netafim
- Lumigrow
- Vertical Farm Systems
- Agrilution
- Logiqs
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pw8c4z/global_indoor?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-indoor-farming-technology-market-2017-2027-by-crop-type-facility-type-component-growing-system--region-300667799.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article