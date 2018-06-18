Global Indoor Farming Technology Market 2017-2027 by Crop Type, Facility Type, Component, Growing System & Region

The Global Indoor Farming Technology Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include production of biopharmaceutical products and rising demand for fresh foods with higher nutritive value.



Scope of the Report



Based on Crop Type, market is segmented into flowers & ornamentals, fruits & vegetables, herbs & microgreens and other crops.

Flowers & Ornamentals is further sub-segmented into ornamentals, perennials and annuals.

Fruits & Vegetables are divided into tomato, strawberry, eggplant, leafy greens and other fruits & vegetables.

Herbs & Microgreens is sub-segmented into wheatgrass, basil, herbs and tarragon.

Depending on Facility Type market is segregated into indoor deep water culture (DWC) systems, container farms, glass or poly greenhouses and indoor vertical farms.

By Component, market is segmented into software & services and hardware.

Hardware is further divided into irrigation systems, climate control systems, communication systems, sensors, lighting systems, system controls and other hardware.

Based on Growing System, market is classified into soil-based, hybrid, aquaponics, aeroponics and hydroponic.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Indoor Farming Technology Market, By Crop Type



5 Indoor Farming Technology Market, By Facility Type



6 Indoor Farming Technology Market, By Component



7 Indoor Farming Technology Market, By Growing System



8 Indoor Farming Technology Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities



10 Leading Companies



Philips Lighting

Hydrodynamics International

American Hydroponics

Richel Group

Illumitex

General Hydroponics

Everlight Electronics

Argus Controls Systems

Netafim

Lumigrow

Vertical Farm Systems

Agrilution

Logiqs

