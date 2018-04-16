Global Industrial Actuators Services Market 2018-2022: Growing Retrofitting Activities to Modernize Existing Actuators Driving Growth

The Global Industrial Actuators Services Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.21% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Industrial Actuators Services Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

An actuator is a type of motor that is responsible for moving or controlling a mechanism or system. A source of energy, typically electric current, hydraulic fluid pressure, or pneumatic pressure, is used to operate an actuator. The actuator converts the energy into motion. Actuators connected to valves are only considered in this report.

According to the report, one driver in the market is the growing retrofitting activities to modernize existing actuators. One trend affecting this market is the maintenance of long service contracts for actuators. Further, the report states that one challenge that might affect market growth is the increasing adoption of predictive maintenance through IIoT.

Key vendors

Emerson Electric

Flowserve

Honeywell

Rotork

Weir



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Global industrial actuators repair, maintenance, and consulting services market

Global industrial actuators commissioning and calibration services market

Global industrial actuators retrofit services market

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Oil and gas industry

Chemical and petrochemical industry

Power industry

Water and wastewater treatment industry

Metal and mining industry

Others

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE PROVIDERS

Global industrial actuators service market by OEM service providers

Global industrial actuators service market by third-party service providers

PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

Maintaining long service contracts for actuators

Evolution in automation industry

Emergence of spare parts and services businesses for industrial components

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/83pttw/global_industrial?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industrial-actuators-services-market-2018-2022-growing-retrofitting-activities-to-modernize-existing-actuators-driving-growth-300630264.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

