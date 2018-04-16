Global Industrial Actuators Services Market 2018-2022: Growing Retrofitting Activities to Modernize Existing Actuators Driving Growth

DUBLIN, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Industrial Actuators Services Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Industrial Actuators Services Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.21% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Industrial Actuators Services Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
An actuator is a type of motor that is responsible for moving or controlling a mechanism or system. A source of energy, typically electric current, hydraulic fluid pressure, or pneumatic pressure, is used to operate an actuator. The actuator converts the energy into motion. Actuators connected to valves are only considered in this report.
According to the report, one driver in the market is the growing retrofitting activities to modernize existing actuators. One trend affecting this market is the maintenance of long service contracts for actuators. Further, the report states that one challenge that might affect market growth is the increasing adoption of predictive maintenance through IIoT.
Key vendors
- Emerson Electric
- Flowserve
- Honeywell
- Rotork
- Weir
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Global industrial actuators repair, maintenance, and consulting services market
- Global industrial actuators commissioning and calibration services market
- Global industrial actuators retrofit services market
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Oil and gas industry
- Chemical and petrochemical industry
- Power industry
- Water and wastewater treatment industry
- Metal and mining industry
- Others
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE PROVIDERS
- Global industrial actuators service market by OEM service providers
- Global industrial actuators service market by third-party service providers
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
- Maintaining long service contracts for actuators
- Evolution in automation industry
- Emergence of spare parts and services businesses for industrial components
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/83pttw/global_industrial?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industrial-actuators-services-market-2018-2022-growing-retrofitting-activities-to-modernize-existing-actuators-driving-growth-300630264.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article