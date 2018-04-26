Global Industrial Boiler Market 2018-2023: Increasing Industrial Manufacturing Activities in Developed and Emerging Region Driving Growth

DUBLIN, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Industrial Boiler Market - By Capacity, By Product (Fire, Water tube), By Fuel (Coal,Gas, Oil), By End User Industry (Food & Beverage, Paper & Pulp, Chemical, Refinery, Metals), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global industrial boiler market is projected to display a growth represented by a CAGR of over 4.58% during 2018 - 2023, primarily driven by increasing industrial manufacturing activities in developed and emerging region.
The global market for Industrial boilers is driven by development in manufacturing sector. Growth in industries related to chemicals, food and beverages, Textile, Pulp & Paper, Metal etc. is the prime factor which drive the demand of industrial boilers for process and power generation application. Additionally, the demand of industrial boilers in commercial spaces is also rising.
Asia Pacific region is the biggest market in the current period and expected to lead in forecast period. In the forecast period, APAC region will witness strong growth backed by rising industrialization in emerging countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and Thailand.
Scope of the Report
Global Industrial Boiler Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)
- Industrial Boiler Market
- Analysis By Product - Fire Tube, Water Tube
- Analysis By Capacity: 10-150 BHP, 151-300 BHP, Above 300 BHP
- Analysis By Fuel: Coal, Natural Gas, Oil, Others
- Analysis By End User Industry: Food & Beverages, Paper & Pulp, Chemicals, Oil & Gas Refinery, Primary Metals, Other
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendation
4. Industrial Boiler Outlook
5. Global Industrial Boiler Market: Growth and Forecast
6. Global Industrial Boiler Market - Segmental Breakdown
7. North America Industrial Boiler Market
8. North America Country Analysis
9. Europe Industrial Boiler Market
10. Europe Country Analysis
11. Asia Pacific Industrial Boiler Market
12. Asia Pacific Country Analysis
13. Rest of World Industrial Boiler Market
14. Market Dynamics
15. Competitive Landscape
16. Company Profiling
- General Electric Corp.
- Thermax Limited
- ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd.
- AMEC Foster & Wheeler
- Babcock & Wilcox
- IHI Corporation
- Clayton
- Cleaver Brooks
- Rentech Boilers
- Hurst Boiler and Welding Company, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/42qrbn/global_industrial?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industrial-boiler-market-2018-2023-increasing-industrial-manufacturing-activities-in-developed-and-emerging-region-driving-growth-300637453.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article