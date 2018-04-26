Global Industrial Boiler Market 2018-2023: Increasing Industrial Manufacturing Activities in Developed and Emerging Region Driving Growth

The global industrial boiler market is projected to display a growth represented by a CAGR of over 4.58% during 2018 - 2023, primarily driven by increasing industrial manufacturing activities in developed and emerging region.

The global market for Industrial boilers is driven by development in manufacturing sector. Growth in industries related to chemicals, food and beverages, Textile, Pulp & Paper, Metal etc. is the prime factor which drive the demand of industrial boilers for process and power generation application. Additionally, the demand of industrial boilers in commercial spaces is also rising.



Asia Pacific region is the biggest market in the current period and expected to lead in forecast period. In the forecast period, APAC region will witness strong growth backed by rising industrialization in emerging countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and Thailand.



Scope of the Report



Global Industrial Boiler Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Industrial Boiler Market

Analysis By Product - Fire Tube, Water Tube

Analysis By Capacity: 10-150 BHP, 151-300 BHP, Above 300 BHP

Analysis By Fuel: Coal, Natural Gas, Oil, Others

Analysis By End User Industry: Food & Beverages, Paper & Pulp, Chemicals, Oil & Gas Refinery, Primary Metals, Other

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendation



4. Industrial Boiler Outlook



5. Global Industrial Boiler Market: Growth and Forecast



6. Global Industrial Boiler Market - Segmental Breakdown



7. North America Industrial Boiler Market



8. North America Country Analysis



9. Europe Industrial Boiler Market



10. Europe Country Analysis



11. Asia Pacific Industrial Boiler Market



12. Asia Pacific Country Analysis



13. Rest of World Industrial Boiler Market



14. Market Dynamics



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Company Profiling



General Electric Corp.

Thermax Limited

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd.

AMEC Foster & Wheeler

Babcock & Wilcox

IHI Corporation

Clayton

Cleaver Brooks

Rentech Boilers

Hurst Boiler and Welding Company, Inc.

