Global Industrial Chain Drives Market 2020-2027: Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Sep 11, 2020, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Chain Drives - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Chain Drives estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% over the period 2020-2027.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.3% CAGR
The Industrial Chain Drives market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$908 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.6% CAGR.
Industrial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1.6% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Agricultural segment is readjusted to a revised 1.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Regal Beloit Corporation
- Renold PLC
- Rexnord Corporation
- SKF Group
- The Timken Company
- Tsubakimoto Chain Co. (Tsubaki Group)
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Industrial Chain Drives Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 41
