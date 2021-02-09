Global Industrial Emission Control Systems Markets, 2021-2025 with Profiles of Leading Players | General Electric Co, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Johnson Matthey, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Emission Control Systems Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growing Industrial Activities, Rising Construction Activities, Escalating Infrastructure Investments

The global industrial emission control systems market has increased significantly during the years 2018-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025, tremendously.

The industrial emission control systems market is expected to increase due to growing industrial activities, rising construction activities, increase in usage of coal for power generation, increasing level of air pollution, stringent environment regulations, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as economic slowdown, high cost involved, etc.

The major reasons to use industrial emission control systems is to protect the human health; to prevent economic wastes; to increase worker productivity; to help in preventing climate change; and to reduce mortality levels.



The report also assesses key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global industrial emission control systems market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global industrial emission control systems market is fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The manufacturers of emission control systems produce different types of products to cater to the needs of various sectors.



The key players of the industrial emission control systems market are General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Mitsubishi Power), Johnson Matthey, and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

