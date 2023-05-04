Global Industrial Enzymes Market Report 2023: Surging Consumer Spending on Food Products Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Enzymes Market by Product (Carbohydrases, Lipases, Polymerases & Nucleases), Source (Animals, Micro-Organisms, Plants), Application - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Industrial Enzymes Market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period. Economic development and substantial infrastructure development have constituted regional revenue generation.

Further, the patterns associated with domestic production, import and export, and consumption have helped market participants to analyze and capitalize on potential opportunities. Besides, the qualitative and quantitative parameters provided in the report with detailed analysis highlights the driving and restraining factors of the Global Industrial Enzymes Market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Surging Consumer Spending on Food Products

Rapid Growth of the Global Textile Industries

Increasing Focus on Enhancing Soil Health

Restraints

High Cost of Industrial Enzymes

Opportunities

Development of Natural Industrial Enzymes

Prospects for Pharmaceutical Application of Industrial Enzymes

Challenges

Adverse Impacts of Environmental Factors on Industrial Enzymes

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions. In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Based on Product, the market is studied across Carbohydrases, Lipases, Polymerases & Nucleases, and Proteases. The Carbohydrases is further studied across Amylases and Cellulase.

Based on Source, the market is studied across Animals, Micro-Organisms, and Plants.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Animal Feed, Biofuels, Detergents, Food & Beverages, Nutraceutical, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pulp & Paper, Textiles, and Wastewater.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , Thailand , and Vietnam . The Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark , Egypt , Finland , France , Germany , Israel , Italy , Netherlands , Nigeria , Norway , Poland , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , Turkey , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the Global Industrial Enzymes Market. based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinder, N: Niche, and V: Vital). The Global Industrial Enzymes Market FPNV Positioning Matrix representation/visualization further aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. The Global Industrial Enzymes Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Industrial Enzymes Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Industrial Enzymes Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Industrial Enzymes Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Industrial Enzymes Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Industrial Enzymes Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Industrial Enzymes Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Industrial Enzymes Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Industrial Enzymes Market, by Product



7. Industrial Enzymes Market, by Source



8. Industrial Enzymes Market, by Application



9. Americas Industrial Enzymes Market

10. Asia-Pacific Industrial Enzymes Market



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Industrial Enzymes Market



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Company Usability Profiles



14. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

AB Enzymes

Adisseo France SAS

Advanced Enzyme Technologies

Amano Enzyme Inc.

Associated British Foods PLC

BASF SE

Biocatalysts Ltd.

BioResource International Inc.

Chr. Hansen A/S

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Enzyme Development Corporation

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Lesaffre

Novozymes A/S

Novus International, Inc.

