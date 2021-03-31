Global Industrial Equipment Market Research Study 2021 Featuring Connected Case Studies of Emerson PlantWeb, ITT i-Alert, Siemens, and Sulzer BlueBox

DUBLIN, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industry Convergence to Accelerate Adoption of Smart Solutions in the Global Industrial Equipment Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Industry 4.0 revolves around integrating information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) with near-real-time connectivity to provide actionable intelligence to decision makers.

This research focuses on the adoption of digital technologies and smart devices in the industrial equipment industry. Industrial tools are the leading industry in commercial manufacturing. Such tools can produce metal machine parts for various industries, such as automotive, astronautics, national defense, machinery, modeling, electronics, and power generation. Just-evolved high technologies, such as semiconductors and panels, also require machine tools.

This research service provides an overview of digital technologies and smart devices in the industrial equipment industry and highlights major industry trends, technological advancements, new business models, and economic factors that drive the industry growth, not to mention the setbacks.

The study dives deep into the key drivers and restraints that influence short-, medium-, and long-term growth, and major growth opportunities. The study also identifies and assesses key market participants in the ecosystem, case studies that use key solutions available in the market, their performance, and offers a glimpse into their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Four types of digital solutions are analyzed in this research service:

Connected Component: Technology is primarily used to gather basic operational data from the critical components of a machine, such as seals which are critical components in pumping systems and motors in rotating equipment. Connected component solutions collate data and offer simple insights on the health of a component by using green, amber, and red, as visual indicators of the severity of the problem.

Connected Machines: By employing a variety of sensors across the machine, connected machine systems help ascertain the health of the machine and predict its remaining operating life. They also aim to prescribe corrective actions to ensure optimal operations. For example, these systems provide insights on underlying problems, such as a closed valve in the upstream process that may be causing a pump to run dry and damaging the casing and impellers.

Connected Plant: A connected plant is one that implements IoT technology on a large scale to provide a host of solutions that transform critical operational data into actionable intelligence for operations, management, and maintenance. Connected plant solutions ensure top quartile performance of the entire plant and use various technologies to measure and monitor the performance and health of all critical and non-critical assets within a plant.

Connected Enterprise: Unlike a connected plant, a connected Enterprise solution focuses on managing people, processes, and operating assets across the entire organization. A connected enterprise solution enables companies to lower their operating cost, improve time to market, optimize asset utilization, and reduce enterprise risk.

Key Topics Covered

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Digital Technologies in the Industrial Equipment Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Digital Technologies in Industrial Equipment Market

Digital Technologies in Industrial Equipment Market - Scope of Analysis

Digital Technologies in the Industrial Equipment Application Segmentation

Digital Technologies in the Industrial Equipment Regional Segmentation

Digital Technologies in the Industrial Equipment Category Segmentation

Digital Technologies in the Industrial Equipment End-user Industry Segmentation

Key Competitors for Digital Technologies in Industrial Equipment Market

Key Growth Metrics for Digital Technologies in Industrial Equipment Market

Distribution Channels for Digital Technologies in Industrial Equipment Market

Adoption of Digital Technologies by Equipment Type

Adoption of Digital Technologies by End-user Industry

Growth Drivers for Digital Technologies in Industrial Equipment Market

Growth Driver Analysis for Digital Technologies in Industrial Equipment Market

Growth Restraints for Digital Technologies in Industrial Equipment Market

Growth Restraint Analysis for Digital Technologies in Industrial Equipment Market

Forecast Assumptions, Digital Technologies in Industrial Equipment Market

Revenue Forecast, Digital Technologies in Industrial Equipment Market

Revenue Forecast by Region, Digital Technologies in Industrial Equipment Market

Revenue Forecast by End User, Digital Technologies in Industrial Equipment Market

Revenue Forecast by Application, Digital Technologies in Industrial Equipment Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Digital Technologies in Industrial Equipment Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Digital Technologies in Industrial Equipment Market

Revenue Forecast by End User, Digital Technologies in Industrial Equipment Market

Competitive Environment, Digital Technologies in Industrial Equipment Market

Market Share, Digital Technologies in Industrial Equipment Market

SWOT Analysis, Digital Technologies in Industrial Equipment Market

Market Landscape Analysis, Digital Technologies in Industrial Equipment Market

Digital Solution Offered by the Top 5 OEM in Each Equipment Category

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, End-user Equipment Profile

Oil and Gas Industry (Upstream) - Equipment Profile

Oil and Gas Industry (Upstream) - Digital Coverage On Equipment

Oil and Gas Industry (Midstream) - Equipment Profile

Oil and Gas Industry (Midstream) - Digital Coverage on Equipment

Oil and Gas Industry (Refinery) - Equipment Profile

Oil and Gas Industry (Refinery) - Digital Coverage on Equipment

Chemicals Industry - Equipment Profile

Chemicals Industry - Digital Coverage on Equipment

Power Generation Industry - Equipment Profile

Power Generation Industry - Digital Coverage on Equipment

Food & Beverages Industry - Equipment Profile

Food & Beverages Industry - Digital Coverage on Equipment

Mining Industry - Equipment Profile

Mining Industry - Digital Coverage on Equipment

Water & Wastewater Industry - Equipment Profile

Water & Wastewater Industry - Digital Coverage on Equipment

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Americas

Key Growth Metrics for Digital Technologies in Industrial Equipment Market, Americas

Revenue Forecast, Digital Technologies in Industrial Equipment Market, Americas

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Digital Technologies in Industrial Equipment Market, Americas

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, EMEA

Key Growth Metrics for Digital Technologies in Industrial Equipment Market, EMEA

Revenue Forecast, Digital Technologies in Industrial Equipment Market, EMEA

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Digital Technologies in Industrial Equipment Market, EMEA

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, APAC

Key Growth Metrics for Digital Technologies in Industrial Equipment Market, APAC

Revenue Forecast, Digital Technologies in Industrial Equipment Market, APAC

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Digital Technologies in Industrial Equipment Market, APAC

7. Case Studies

Case Study 1 - Connected Component (ITT i-Alert)

Case Study 2 - Connected Machine (Sulzer BlueBox)

Case Study 3 - Connected Plant (Emerson PlantWeb)

Case Study 4 - Connected Enterprise (Siemens)

8. Growth Opportunity Universe, Digital Technologies in Industrial Equipment Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - IIoT-based Solutions for Overall Plant Performance Management, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2 - Using IIoT Solutions to Disrupt Business Models for the End Users in Various Industries, 2020

Growth Opportunity 3 - Connected Distribution Network for Better Maintenance, 2020

Growth Opportunity 4 - Quality Control Management for Improved Plant Productivity, 2020

9. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

List of Exhibits

