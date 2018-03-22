Global Industrial Ethernet Switches Market will grow at a CAGR of more than 10% by 2022

NEW YORK, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05356573
Technavio's market research analysts have predicted that this market will grow at a CAGR of more than 10% by 2022.
Segmentation by product and analysis of the industrial Ethernet switches market
•Managed industrial ethernet switches
•Unmanaged industrial Ethernet switches
The adoption of managed industrial Ethernet switches is expected to increase in industries due to the rising need for better network traffic management and the increasing adoption of IIoT. This will have a positive impact on the market's growth in this segment. The limited features of unmanaged industrial Ethernet switches that restrict their application to medium and small-scale industries, will further boost the preference for managed industrial Ethernet switches.
Segmentation by geography and analysis of the industrial Ethernet switches market
•Americas
•APAC
•EMEA
The network switch market is witnessing considerable growth in EMEA due to the extensive use of industrial Ethernet switches in oil and gas, power, and automotive industries. It has been estimated that this region will contribute to the major growth of this market during the next few years.
Key questions answered in the report include
• What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?
• What are the key factors driving the global industrial Ethernet switches market?
• What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global industrial Ethernet switches market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in the global industrial Ethernet switches market?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global industrial Ethernet switches market?
• What are the trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?
• What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global industrial Ethernet switches market?
