Global Industrial Inclination Sensors Market 2018-2022 - Growing M&A Activity in Construction Industry Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Industrial Inclination Sensors Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial inclination sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 8.32% during the period 2018-2022.







Global Industrial Inclination Sensors Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.







The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the new safety regulations pertaining to inclination sensors and MEWPs. A MEWP refers to any vehicle that lifts a person to a specified position. Bucket lifts, scissor lifts, boom lifts, and vehicle-mounted boom buckets are considered as MEWPs.







According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the falling prices of industrial sensors. The increase in the adoption of inclination sensors in the industrial sector is mainly driven by the need to reduce costs. The installation of inclination sensors not only takes less time but also costs less owing to technical advances and easy assembling options that sensor manufacturers provide to end-users.







Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the downturn in mining industry. The downturn in the mining industry is posing a major threat to the global industrial inclination sensors market.







Key vendors

Balluff

Baumer

Pepperl+Fuchs

SICK

TE Connectivity

Turck

Key Topics Covered:







PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT







PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY







PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE







PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022







PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS







PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT







PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Mining and construction industry

Automotive and transportation industry

Aerospace and defense industry

Telecommunications industry

Others

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE







PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK







PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES







PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

New safety regulations pertaining to inclination sensors and MEWPs

Growing M&A activity in construction industry

Inclination sensors based on MEMS technology

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE





Landscape disruption

Competitive Landscape

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tb8vl4/global_industrial?w=5









Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

