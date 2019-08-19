Global Industrial Insulation Market Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecasts 2016-2018 & 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Insulation Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Industrial Insulation Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include high growth in emerging countries, rising economies due to quick industrialization and urbanization, and rising industrialization and awareness of insulating supplies.

This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub-segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 High Growth in Emerging Countries

3.1.2 Rising Economies Due to Quick Industrialization and Urbanization

3.1.3 Rising Industrialization and Awareness of Insulating Supplies

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Industrial Insulation Market, By Type

4.1 Acoustic Insulation

4.2 Moisture Proof

4.3 Thermal Insulation

4.4 Other Types



5 Industrial Insulation Market, By Product

5.1 Blanket

5.2 Board

5.3 Pipe

5.4 Adhesive & Sealants

5.4.1 Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

5.4.2 Polystyrene Foam

5.4.3 Water Based Insulation

5.4.4 Other Adhesive & Sealants

5.5 Coatings

5.5.1 Weather Barrier

5.5.2 Vapor Barrier

5.5.3 Fire Resistant

5.5.4 Cryogenic

5.5.5 Condensation Control

5.5.6 Abrasion Resistant

5.5.7 Other Coatings

5.6 Wraps/Sheets

5.6.1 Polymer Modified Bitumen Membrane

5.6.2 Modified Butyl Rubber

5.6.3 Metalized Polymer

5.6.4 Aluminum Butyl Wrap

5.6.5 Other Wraps/Sheets



6 Industrial Insulation Market, By Material

6.1 Plastic Foams

6.2 Stone Wool

6.3 Mineral Wool

6.4 Glass Wool

6.5 Foamed Plastic

6.6 Elastomeric Foam

6.7 Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Fibers

6.8 Cellulose

6.9 Cellular Glass

6.10 Calcium Silicate

6.11 Polymer Foams

6.12 Spray Foams

6.13 Other Materials

6.13.1 Perlite

6.13.2 Aerogel

6.13.3 Micro Silica



7 Industrial Insulation Market, By Application

7.1 Boilers

7.2 Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

7.3 Chemical Processes

7.4 EIP Industries

7.5 Chimney Liners

7.6 Heat Exchangers

7.7 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)/Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Transportation & Storage

7.8 Petrochemical & Refineries

7.9 Combustor

7.10 Hot & Cold Process Equipment

7.11 Other Applications



8 Industrial Insulation Market, By End User

8.1 Petrochemical

8.2 Power Generation

8.3 Cement

8.4 Food & Beverage

8.5 Oil & Gas

8.6 Steel/Ore Processing

8.7 Manufacturing



9 Industrial Insulation Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 France

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 Spain

9.2.5 UK

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.4.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.2 UAE

9.4.3 Rest of Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Others



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Armacell

11.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation

11.3 BASF SE

11.4 Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated

11.5 Covestro AG

11.6 Insulcon Group

11.7 Isolatek International

11.8 Johns Manville

11.9 Kingspan Group Plc

11.10 Knauf Insulation Sprl (Knauf Group)

11.11 Owens Corning Corporation

11.12 Pacor, Inc.

11.13 Refractory Specialties Incorporated

11.14 Rockwool International A/S

11.15 Saint-Gobain S.A.

11.16 STI Co., Ltd

11.17 Temati



