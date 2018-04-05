Global Industrial Intelligent Motor Control Center (iMCC) Software Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are ABB, Eaton, General Electric, Rockwell Automation & Siemens

Global Industrial Intelligent Motor Control Center (iMCC) Software Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



According to the report, one driver in the market is the growing requirement to minimize downtime through data analysis. One trend affecting this market is the increased use of analytics. Further, the report states that one challenge that might affect market growth is vulnerability to cyber attacks.



Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Key vendors

ABB

Eaton

General Electric

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Low voltage iMCC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Medium voltage iMCC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increased use of analytics

Optimized physical construction and troubleshooting of iMCCs

Increasing adoption of iMCCs

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 16: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vrkrgz/global_industrial?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industrial-intelligent-motor-control-center-imcc-software-market-2018-2022---key-vendors-are-abb-eaton-general-electric-rockwell-automation--siemens-300625000.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

