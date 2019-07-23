Global Industrial Wax (Bio-Based, Synthetic, Fossil) Markets, 2017-2018 & 2019-2026

DUBLIN, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Wax - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Industrial Wax market accounted for $8.98 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $15.12 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing demand for acceptance of synthetic waxes and high growth in emerging countries. However, the high price of synthetic and bio-based waxes are restraining the market growth.

Wax is used in a wide range of applications and is a significant constituent of the diversity of industrial products. It finds its applications in adhesives, polishes, candles, textiles, etc., can be used over a broad variety from service type products to specialty products.

Application, the Packaging segment is expected to remain attractive during the forecast period owing to the industrial waxes have good lubricate and moisture barricade properties, and are hence mainly used in food packaging materials. By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the largest market share during the forecast period. The region has emerged as the main consumer of manufacturing wax, owing to the growth in the manufacture and use of candles, packaging products, and coatings.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Industrial Wax Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Bio-Based Waxes

5.2.1 Animal Waxes

5.2.1.1 Tallow

5.2.1.2 Lanolin

5.2.1.3 Chinese Wax

5.2.1.4 Beeswax

5.2.2 Vegetable Waxes

5.2.2.1 Carnauba Wax

5.2.2.2 Candelilla Wax

5.3 Synthetic Based Wax

5.3.1 Fischer-Topsch Waxes

5.3.1.1 Biomass-to-Liquid (BTL)

5.3.1.2 Coal-to-Liquid Plants (CTL)

5.3.1.3 Gas to Liquids (GTL)

5.3.2 Poly-Olefin Waxes/ Alpha-Olefin Waxes

5.4 Fossil Based Waxes

5.4.1 Petroleum Waxes

5.4.1.1 Microcrystalline Wax

5.4.1.2 Paraffin Wax (Long-Chain Alkanes)

5.4.2 Mineral Waxes

5.4.2.1 Ozokerite

5.4.2.2 Montan Wax (Lignite/Brown Coal)



6 Global Industrial Wax Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Tires & Rubber

6.3 Packaging

6.4 Hot Melt Adhesives

6.5 Food & Beverages

6.6 Cosmetics & Personal Care

6.7 Coatings & Polishes

6.8 Candles

6.9 Adhesives & Sealants

6.10 Pharmaceutical

6.11 Other Applications

6.11.1 Printing Inks

6.11.2 Polyvinyl Chloride

6.11.3 Investment Casting

6.11.4 Chlorinated Paraffin

6.11.5 Agriculture



7 Global Industrial Wax Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Asian Oil Company

9.2 BP South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

9.3 Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

9.4 CEPSA

9.5 Cirebelle Fine Chemicals (Pty) Limited

9.6 H & R South Africa (Pty)

9.7 HollyFrontier Refining & Marketing LLC

9.8 Iberceras Specialties S.L.U.

9.9 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

9.10 Kerax Limited

9.11 Koster Keunen

9.12 MOL Group

9.13 Nippon Seiro Co., Ltd.

9.14 Royal Dutch Shell plc.

9.15 Sasol

9.16 Sonneborn LLC



