Global Industrial Wireless Sensor Network Market, 2023 by Sensor, Technology, Industry Vertical & Key Players

The "Industrial Wireless Sensor Network Market by Sensor, Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial wireless sensor network (IWSN) is the network of distributed sensing platform with wireless communication. IWSN is positioned in remote areas, and uses wireless technology to measure or transmit signals to a control room. Furthermore, the system can be controlled, troubleshot, and monitored remotely. It is majorly used for process & control monitoring and data processing.

Surge in popularity of industrial wireless sensor technology among various industry verticals such as oil & gas, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and others drives the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in need to improve process efficiencies boosts the demand for IWSN.

Moreover, advantages offered by this technology such as high performance and its easy deployment fuel the market growth. However, rise in data security and privacy concerns is the key factor that hinders the growth of the market. On the contrary, increase in industrialization in the emerging market such as China, India, and Brazil, owing to growing urbanization provides ample of growth opportunity for market expansion.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Sensor

  • Pressure Sensor
  • Temperature Sensor
  • Level Sensor
  • Floe Sensor
  • Biosensor
  • Others

By Technology

  • Zigbee
  • Bluetooth
  • Wi-Fi
  • Others

By Industry Vertical

  • Oil & Gas
  • Automotive
  • Manufacturing
  • Healthcare
  • Others

Key players operating in the market include

  • ABB Ltd
  • STMicroelectronics
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Texas Instruments, Inc.
  • Siemens AG
  • Endress+Hauser AG
  • Linear Technology Corporation
  • NXP Semiconductors
  • Schneider Electric
  • Emersion Electric

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Industrial Wireless Sensor Network Market By Sensor

Chapter 5: Industrial Wireless Sensor Network Market By Technology

Chapter 6: Industrial Wireless Sensor Network Market By Industry Verticals

Chapter 7: Industrial Wireless Sensor Network Market, By Region

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

You just read:

