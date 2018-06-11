Global Industrial Wireless Sensor Network Market, 2023 by Sensor, Technology, Industry Vertical & Key Players

The industrial wireless sensor network (IWSN) is the network of distributed sensing platform with wireless communication. IWSN is positioned in remote areas, and uses wireless technology to measure or transmit signals to a control room. Furthermore, the system can be controlled, troubleshot, and monitored remotely. It is majorly used for process & control monitoring and data processing.



Surge in popularity of industrial wireless sensor technology among various industry verticals such as oil & gas, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and others drives the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in need to improve process efficiencies boosts the demand for IWSN.



Moreover, advantages offered by this technology such as high performance and its easy deployment fuel the market growth. However, rise in data security and privacy concerns is the key factor that hinders the growth of the market. On the contrary, increase in industrialization in the emerging market such as China, India, and Brazil, owing to growing urbanization provides ample of growth opportunity for market expansion.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Level Sensor

Floe Sensor

Biosensor

Others

By Technology

Zigbee

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Others

By Industry Vertical

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

Key players operating in the market include



ABB Ltd

STMicroelectronics

Honeywell International Inc.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Siemens AG

Endress+Hauser AG

Linear Technology Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Schneider Electric

Emersion Electric

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Overview



Chapter 4: Industrial Wireless Sensor Network Market By Sensor



Chapter 5: Industrial Wireless Sensor Network Market By Technology



Chapter 6: Industrial Wireless Sensor Network Market By Industry Verticals



Chapter 7: Industrial Wireless Sensor Network Market, By Region



Chapter 8: Company Profiles



