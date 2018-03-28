Global Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts 2016-2018 & 2024

DUBLIN, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems in US$ by the following Product Group/Segments:
- Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), & Others)
- Film
The report profiles 60 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 3DX-RAY Ltd. (UK)
- Anritsu Infivis Ltd. (Japan)
- Bosello High Technology srl (Italy)
- General Electric Company (USA)
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (USA)
- Minebea Intec (Germany)
- Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium)
- Nordson DAGE (UK)
- North Star Imaging, Inc. (USA)
- Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
- Toshiba IT & Control Systems Corporation (Japan)
- VJ Group, Inc. (USA)
- Vision Medicaid Equipments Pvt. Ltd. (India)
- YXLON International GmbH (Germany)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Market Overview
X-ray Inspection Systems
Vital Tools in Testing Applications
A Peek into the NDT Equipment Market
Assessing the Impact of Recent Past Economic Upheavals
Industry Sustains Growth despite Volatile Conditions
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Key World Economic Indicator
Global Industrial X-Ray Systems
Current & Future Analysis
Future Perspective
Expanding Applications Empower the Industrial X-ray Market
Advancements in X-Rays
Growing Importance of X-ray Inspection Systems in Manufacturing Process
Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Enhance Grade Quality in Food Packaging
Increasing Security Threats Drive X-Ray Security-Screening Systems Market
Competitive Scenario
2. TRENDS AND ISSUES
Miniaturization Sets the New Trend
Growing Integration of 2D & 3D X-ray Inspection System
Other Technology Advancements Spiking Growth
Use of X-ray Inspection Systems to Identify Rocks Containing Diamonds
Film-Based Systems Pave Way to Digital Systems
Automated X-ray Inspection Systems: A Drive towards Efficiency
Advances in Digital Detector Arrays
CT Systems See Increasing Uptake
Computed Tomography for 3D Metrology
FPDs Surge Ahead in Penetration Rates
Food Regulations Provide Impetus for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market
Advanced and Multi-Functional Devices Spearhead the Food Industry
Latest Innovation for Better Detection and Inspection Capability
High Sensitivity Detector Technology
Software to Enhance Detection Sensitivity
Addressing New Packaging Design Challenges
Oil & Gas Industry Expands Opportunities
Security and Medical X-Ray Systems
Key Distinctions
Ultrasonic Testing Vs Radiographic Testing
Repair and Rework Equipment also Gets Share of X-rays
3. MARKET DRIVERS AND INHIBITORS
Growth Drivers
Non-Intrusive Imaging
Advancements in Technology
Digital Systems Fuel Growth
New End-Use Applications
High Safety and Quality Standards
R&D Initiatives
Security Concerns
Miniaturization of Products
Growth Inhibitors
High Cost
Risk of Radiation
Slow Adoption of Digital Systems
4. END-USE APPLICATION AREAS
Industrial and Electronic
Repair and Rework
An Essential
Functional Testing
The Ultimate Step
TR7600 X-ray Inspection Automated Series
A Competitive Solution
Food Safety
Increasing Usage of Product Inspection Tools by Food Manufacturers
Understanding X-ray Inspection Guidelines
Focusing on Product
Low-Density Packaging
Metal Cans
Glass Containers
Increasing the Risk Awareness
Improving Productivity of X-ray inspection
Fat Analysis Process
Future Prospects of x-ray Inspection Systems
New, Innovative Detector Technology for Improving Detection Levels
Cargo/Container Inspection and Vehicle Screening
Aerospace Industry
Technological Advancements Drive Efficiency of X-ray Inspection in Aerospace Industry
Airports
The Full-Body Scanners Market
Automotive Industry
Tire Industry
Booming Tire Retreading Business
A Major Opportunity
Oil and Gas Industry
Security-Screening Industry
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems
Background
Operating Principle for X-Rays
Importance of X-Ray Inspection Systems for Manufacturers
New, Advanced X-Ray Inspection Systems
Important Factors while Choosing an X-Ray Inspection System
Major Design Considerations for Enhanced Performance
Focal Spot Size
Tube Voltage
Geometric Magnification
Tube Lifetime
Standalone and Inline
X-ray Dose
X-Radiation Dose Based on the Area of Occupation
Components of an X-ray System
X-ray Tube
Detector
Manipulation Unit
Amplifier
Image Processors
Display, Print and Storage Units
Classification of X-ray Inspection Systems
Film-Based Systems
Advantages of Film-Based X-ray Systems
Disadvantages of Film-Based X-ray Systems
Computed Radiography (CR)
Advantages of CR
Computed Tomography (CT)
Major Applications of CT
Latest Developments
CT in Industrial Uses
Digital Radiography (DR)
Advantages of DR
Speedy Availability of Images
Storage and Safety of Data
Other Types of X-ray Inspection Systems
2 Dimensional X-ray Systems
3 Dimensional X-ray Systems
Inspection Using a 3D System
Integrating 2D and 3D into One Single System
Manual Vs Automated X-ray Inspection Systems
Manual System
Automated System
Closed X-ray Systems
Cabinet X-ray System
Conveyor Systems
Backscatter X-ray Systems
Dual Energy X-ray Systems
Image Generation
Process of Identification of Contaminants
Factors Affecting Clarity of an Image
Penetration
Resolution
Contrast Sensitivity
Advantages of an X-ray System over Metal Detectors
Parameters of Image Quality
Signal to Noise Ratio (SNR)
Quantum Noise
Contrast
Resolution
6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Eagle Product Inspection to Launch Advanced X-ray Product Line
Shimadzu Releases New Digital Mobile X-ray Systems
YXLON Launches New X-ray Inspection Systems Series
Anritsu Unveils Side View X-Ray for Rigid Packaging & Tall Containers
Minebea Intec Introduces New X-ray Inspection System
North Star Imaging Introduces X3000 System
Shimadzu Releases EDX-8100 ED-XRF Spectrometer
Peco InspX Unveils New X-Ray Product Inspection System
PerkinElmer Launches Three New Digital Detector Arrays (DDAs)
Ishida Launches New Range of X-ray Inspection Systems
Nordson Exhibits Range of Test and Inspection Systems
Shimadzu Announces New High Resolution Wide Field View Microfocus X-Ray CT System
Nordson to Exhibit Nordson DAGE Ruby and Diamond FP MXI and MatriX's X3# AXI
Shimadzu Launches Xslicer SMX-6000 Microfocus X-Ray Inspection System
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
ZEISS Acquires Majority Stake in BOSELLO HIGH TECHNOLOGY
Minebea Expands in France through Two Acquisitions
VJ Technologies Partners with Datest
Nordson DAGE to Supply Quadra 5 Flexible X-Ray Inspection Solution to Cirtronics
JBT Acquires Novus X-Ray, an X-Ray Food Inspection Company
VJ Technologies Partners with Erhardt + Abt & Fraunhofer Institute
Eagle Partners Elcowa for Introduction of its Technologies in France
Mekitec Partners Bizerba for X-Ray Inspection System Supply in Americas
Smiths Detection Signs Five-Year Agreement with Federal Protective Service to Provide X-Ray Inspection Systems
Scienscope Appoints Atlantech as Exclusive Representative in the Mid and South Atlantic Regions
Sartorius Rebrands Products, Solutions & Services under the Minebea Brand
Nordson DAGE's Distributor AB Electronic Devices Declared European Distributor of the Year 2015
8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 60 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 80)
- The United States (32)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (8)
- Europe (34)
- Germany (13)
- The United Kingdom (10)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (9)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nnth6k/global_industrial?w=5
