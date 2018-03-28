Global Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts 2016-2018 & 2024

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems in US$ by the following Product Group/Segments:

Digital (Computed Tomography (CT), & Others)

Film

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Market Overview

X-ray Inspection Systems

Vital Tools in Testing Applications

A Peek into the NDT Equipment Market

Assessing the Impact of Recent Past Economic Upheavals

Industry Sustains Growth despite Volatile Conditions

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Key World Economic Indicator

Global Industrial X-Ray Systems

Current & Future Analysis

Future Perspective

Expanding Applications Empower the Industrial X-ray Market

Advancements in X-Rays

Growing Importance of X-ray Inspection Systems in Manufacturing Process

Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Enhance Grade Quality in Food Packaging

Increasing Security Threats Drive X-Ray Security-Screening Systems Market

Competitive Scenario



2. TRENDS AND ISSUES

Miniaturization Sets the New Trend

Growing Integration of 2D & 3D X-ray Inspection System

Other Technology Advancements Spiking Growth

Use of X-ray Inspection Systems to Identify Rocks Containing Diamonds

Film-Based Systems Pave Way to Digital Systems

Automated X-ray Inspection Systems: A Drive towards Efficiency

Advances in Digital Detector Arrays

CT Systems See Increasing Uptake

Computed Tomography for 3D Metrology

FPDs Surge Ahead in Penetration Rates

Food Regulations Provide Impetus for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market

Advanced and Multi-Functional Devices Spearhead the Food Industry

Latest Innovation for Better Detection and Inspection Capability

High Sensitivity Detector Technology

Software to Enhance Detection Sensitivity

Addressing New Packaging Design Challenges

Oil & Gas Industry Expands Opportunities

Security and Medical X-Ray Systems

Key Distinctions

Ultrasonic Testing Vs Radiographic Testing

Repair and Rework Equipment also Gets Share of X-rays



3. MARKET DRIVERS AND INHIBITORS

Growth Drivers

Non-Intrusive Imaging

Advancements in Technology

Digital Systems Fuel Growth

New End-Use Applications

High Safety and Quality Standards

R&D Initiatives

Security Concerns

Miniaturization of Products

Growth Inhibitors

High Cost

Risk of Radiation

Slow Adoption of Digital Systems



4. END-USE APPLICATION AREAS

Industrial and Electronic

Repair and Rework

An Essential

Functional Testing

The Ultimate Step

TR7600 X-ray Inspection Automated Series

A Competitive Solution

Food Safety

Increasing Usage of Product Inspection Tools by Food Manufacturers

Understanding X-ray Inspection Guidelines

Focusing on Product

Low-Density Packaging

Metal Cans

Glass Containers

Increasing the Risk Awareness

Improving Productivity of X-ray inspection

Fat Analysis Process

Future Prospects of x-ray Inspection Systems

New, Innovative Detector Technology for Improving Detection Levels

Cargo/Container Inspection and Vehicle Screening

Aerospace Industry

Technological Advancements Drive Efficiency of X-ray Inspection in Aerospace Industry

Airports

The Full-Body Scanners Market

Automotive Industry

Tire Industry

Booming Tire Retreading Business

A Major Opportunity

Oil and Gas Industry

Security-Screening Industry



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems

Background

Operating Principle for X-Rays

Importance of X-Ray Inspection Systems for Manufacturers

New, Advanced X-Ray Inspection Systems

Important Factors while Choosing an X-Ray Inspection System

Major Design Considerations for Enhanced Performance

Focal Spot Size

Tube Voltage

Geometric Magnification

Tube Lifetime

Standalone and Inline

X-ray Dose

X-Radiation Dose Based on the Area of Occupation

Components of an X-ray System

X-ray Tube

Detector

Manipulation Unit

Amplifier

Image Processors

Display, Print and Storage Units

Classification of X-ray Inspection Systems

Film-Based Systems

Advantages of Film-Based X-ray Systems

Disadvantages of Film-Based X-ray Systems

Computed Radiography (CR)

Advantages of CR

Computed Tomography (CT)

Major Applications of CT

Latest Developments

CT in Industrial Uses

Digital Radiography (DR)

Advantages of DR

Speedy Availability of Images

Storage and Safety of Data

Other Types of X-ray Inspection Systems

2 Dimensional X-ray Systems

3 Dimensional X-ray Systems

Inspection Using a 3D System

Integrating 2D and 3D into One Single System

Manual Vs Automated X-ray Inspection Systems

Manual System

Automated System

Closed X-ray Systems

Cabinet X-ray System

Conveyor Systems

Backscatter X-ray Systems

Dual Energy X-ray Systems

Image Generation

Process of Identification of Contaminants

Factors Affecting Clarity of an Image

Penetration

Resolution

Contrast Sensitivity

Advantages of an X-ray System over Metal Detectors

Parameters of Image Quality

Signal to Noise Ratio (SNR)

Quantum Noise

Contrast

Resolution



6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Eagle Product Inspection to Launch Advanced X-ray Product Line

Shimadzu Releases New Digital Mobile X-ray Systems

YXLON Launches New X-ray Inspection Systems Series

Anritsu Unveils Side View X-Ray for Rigid Packaging & Tall Containers

Minebea Intec Introduces New X-ray Inspection System

North Star Imaging Introduces X3000 System

Shimadzu Releases EDX-8100 ED-XRF Spectrometer

Peco InspX Unveils New X-Ray Product Inspection System

PerkinElmer Launches Three New Digital Detector Arrays (DDAs)

Ishida Launches New Range of X-ray Inspection Systems

Nordson Exhibits Range of Test and Inspection Systems

Shimadzu Announces New High Resolution Wide Field View Microfocus X-Ray CT System

Nordson to Exhibit Nordson DAGE Ruby and Diamond FP MXI and MatriX's X3# AXI

Shimadzu Launches Xslicer SMX-6000 Microfocus X-Ray Inspection System



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

ZEISS Acquires Majority Stake in BOSELLO HIGH TECHNOLOGY

Minebea Expands in France through Two Acquisitions

VJ Technologies Partners with Datest

Nordson DAGE to Supply Quadra 5 Flexible X-Ray Inspection Solution to Cirtronics

JBT Acquires Novus X-Ray, an X-Ray Food Inspection Company

VJ Technologies Partners with Erhardt + Abt & Fraunhofer Institute

Eagle Partners Elcowa for Introduction of its Technologies in France

Mekitec Partners Bizerba for X-Ray Inspection System Supply in Americas

Smiths Detection Signs Five-Year Agreement with Federal Protective Service to Provide X-Ray Inspection Systems

Scienscope Appoints Atlantech as Exclusive Representative in the Mid and South Atlantic Regions

Sartorius Rebrands Products, Solutions & Services under the Minebea Brand

Nordson DAGE's Distributor AB Electronic Devices Declared European Distributor of the Year 2015



8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



