Global Industry Boilers Market Report 2018: Market was Valued at USD 11.2 Billion in 2017 and is Estimated to Exceed USD 15.82 Billion by 2023

DUBLIN, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Industry Boilers Market - By Capacity, Product, Industry, Region - Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Industrial Boilers Market was USD 11.2 billion in 2017 and is estimated to exceed USD 15.82 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 4.97% during the forecasted period.
In the next few years if the growth remains on similar lines as of now then the market becomes one of the largest demanding areas in the industrial sector. The government, on the other hand in many situations has taken the initiative of promoting the use of clean energy and reducing the consumption of fossil fuel. The industrial sectors are also leaning towards the use of natural gas which is generally based on the boiler of high performance is giving an affirmative impact on the market for the expansion of the Global Industrial Boilers Market.
APAC leads the market while North America will have the fastest growth during the forecasted period. The USA has been on the list for producing more than 75% of the total revenue generated in the different provinces of North America in the year 2017. The industrial sectors of the Boilers Market in Japan was valued more than $150 million in 2017.
In the recent times, due to the presence of a number of larger and small players the competition of the Global boilers is increasing day by day. The strategy that many follow in the market is the proper acquisition and a formidable partnership with the other. Partnerships tend to play a key role in the establishment of the company globally. A lot of innovations have been brought in the market delivering optimal efficiency and proper assurance to the customers regarding the service quality of the product.
Key updates:
The Cleaver-Brooks which has been one of the leading producers of boiler systems and products has announced their latest acquisition of Holman Boiler Works Inc. and Affiliated Power Services, two Texas-based boiler service companies.
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems has already announced their agreement of signing a Technology License Agreement. This is done mainly for the Selective Catalyst Reduction System. Larsen & Toubro Limited and MHPS have initiated their partnership in a joint venture program which is called L&T-MHPS Boilers Private Ltd. They have taken this joint venture agreement to take part in the program formulated by the Mitsubishi.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Overview
- Definition
- Industry Value Chain Analysis
- Porter's 5 Forces
- Regulations
Market Dynamics
- Introduction
- Drivers
- Constraints
- Trends
Global Industrial Boilers Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends
By Capacity
- <_0 />
- 10-50 MMBtu/hr
- 50-100 MMBtu/hr
- 100-250 MMBtu/hr
- >250 MMBtu/hr
By Product
- Fire Tube
- Water Tube
By Technology
- Condensing
- Non-Condensing
By Fuel
- Natural gas
- Oil
- Coal
By Application
- Food processing
- Paper
- Chemical
- Refinery
- Primary metals
- Others
Company Market Share Analysis
Company Profiles
- Mitsubishi Hitachi
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Limited
- Wuxi Huanguang Boiler Company Limited
- Alfa Laval Aalborg A/S
- DongFang Boiler Group Company Limited
- Taishan Group Company Limited
- Indeck Power Equipment Company
- Taiyuan Boiler Group Company Limited
- Amec Foster Wheeler
- GE Steam Power
- Bosch Group
- Doosan Heavy Industries
- Alstom
- Thermax Limited
- Others
Industry Structure
- Industry M&As, Consolidations
- Investment Opportunities
Global Industrial Boilers Market - Road Ahead
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z9rgcd/global_industry?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industry-boilers-market-report-2018-market-was-valued-at-usd-11-2-billion-in-2017-and-is-estimated-to-exceed-usd-15-82-billion-by-2023--300663889.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article