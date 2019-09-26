Global Inertial Systems Market Outlook to 2027: Market Accounted for $2.91 Billion in 2018 and is Expected to Reach $6.42 Billion

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inertial Systems - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Inertial Systems market accounted for $2.91 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $6.42 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Rising demand for accuracy in navigation and increasing applications based on motion sensing are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high cost and complexity are restraining the market growth.

An inertial system in the land is a self-contained inertial route system where estimations given by accelerometers and gyrators are utilized to follow the position and direction of an item in respect to a known beginning stage, speed and direction.

Based on Application, the Aerospace and Defense segment is having a huge demand in emerging countries due to the growing demand for high-end Microelectromechanical systems sensors and rising modernization of weapons with the advent of smart weapons and advanced tanks, hence is enabling rapid growth in this segment. By geography, North America region is increasing self-contained sensing system, rising number of unmanned aerial vehicles in defence and highly accurate solutions for platform stabilization in the region.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Inertial Systems Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Sensors

5.3 Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS)

5.4 Other Products



6 Global Inertial Systems Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Accelerometers

6.3 Attitude Heading and Reference Systems

6.4 Gyroscopes

6.5 Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs)

6.6 Inertial Positioning and Orientation Systems

6.7 Inertial Navigation System (INS)

6.8 Magnetometer

6.9 Multi Axis Sensors

6.10 Other Components



7 Global Inertial Systems Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Active & Passive Safety

7.3 Aerospace and Defense

7.4 Automotive

7.5 Consumer Electronics

7.6 Energy and Infrastructure

7.7 Industrial

7.8 Infotainment & Telematics

7.9 Land and Transportation

7.10 Medical

7.11 Motion Detection

7.12 Navigational

7.13 Skid & Stability Control

7.14 Tactical

7.15 Theft detection

7.16 Other Applications



8 Global Inertial Systems Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Analog Devices Inc

10.2 Bosch Sensortec GmbH

10.3 Safran Group

10.4 Honeywell International, Inc

10.5 TDK Corporation (InvenSense)

10.6 IXBLUE

10.7 Kearfott Corporation

10.8 KVH Industries Inc

10.9 Meggitt Plc

10.10 Northrop Grumman Corporation

10.11 STMicroelectronics

10.12 Silicon Sensing Systems Limited

10.13 Collins Aerospace

10.14 VectorNav Technologies LLC

10.15 Epson Europe Electronics GmbH

10.16 MEMSIC Inc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/liqn2h





