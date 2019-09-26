Global Inertial Systems Market Outlook to 2027: Market Accounted for $2.91 Billion in 2018 and is Expected to Reach $6.42 Billion
Sep 26, 2019, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inertial Systems - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Inertial Systems market accounted for $2.91 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $6.42 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.
Rising demand for accuracy in navigation and increasing applications based on motion sensing are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high cost and complexity are restraining the market growth.
An inertial system in the land is a self-contained inertial route system where estimations given by accelerometers and gyrators are utilized to follow the position and direction of an item in respect to a known beginning stage, speed and direction.
Based on Application, the Aerospace and Defense segment is having a huge demand in emerging countries due to the growing demand for high-end Microelectromechanical systems sensors and rising modernization of weapons with the advent of smart weapons and advanced tanks, hence is enabling rapid growth in this segment. By geography, North America region is increasing self-contained sensing system, rising number of unmanned aerial vehicles in defence and highly accurate solutions for platform stabilization in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Inertial Systems Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Sensors
5.3 Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS)
5.4 Other Products
6 Global Inertial Systems Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Accelerometers
6.3 Attitude Heading and Reference Systems
6.4 Gyroscopes
6.5 Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs)
6.6 Inertial Positioning and Orientation Systems
6.7 Inertial Navigation System (INS)
6.8 Magnetometer
6.9 Multi Axis Sensors
6.10 Other Components
7 Global Inertial Systems Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Active & Passive Safety
7.3 Aerospace and Defense
7.4 Automotive
7.5 Consumer Electronics
7.6 Energy and Infrastructure
7.7 Industrial
7.8 Infotainment & Telematics
7.9 Land and Transportation
7.10 Medical
7.11 Motion Detection
7.12 Navigational
7.13 Skid & Stability Control
7.14 Tactical
7.15 Theft detection
7.16 Other Applications
8 Global Inertial Systems Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 Analog Devices Inc
10.2 Bosch Sensortec GmbH
10.3 Safran Group
10.4 Honeywell International, Inc
10.5 TDK Corporation (InvenSense)
10.6 IXBLUE
10.7 Kearfott Corporation
10.8 KVH Industries Inc
10.9 Meggitt Plc
10.10 Northrop Grumman Corporation
10.11 STMicroelectronics
10.12 Silicon Sensing Systems Limited
10.13 Collins Aerospace
10.14 VectorNav Technologies LLC
10.15 Epson Europe Electronics GmbH
10.16 MEMSIC Inc
