Global Infant Formula Ingredients Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $13.9 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.23%

The Infant formula ingredients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.23% during the forecast period to reach US$13.931 billion by 2028, from US$7.509 billion in 2021.

Companies Mentioned

BASF SE

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

SACHSENMILCH LEPPERSDORF GMBH

Vitablend Nederland BV

Carbery Food Ingredients Limited

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

AAK

Arla Foods amba

In the baby food market, nutritional composition plays an imperative role and the infant formula ingredients market in this regard is expected to grow significantly owing to the fact this infant formula caters for the nutritional requirements of infants.

These formula ingredients moreover act like a substitute for human breast milk as infant formulas are substituting the same number of additional components that are present in breast milk. Ingredients that are used in the infant formulas such as proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals and even prebiotics odd available in powder animal liquid forms.



Industrially modified cow milk includes various plant-based sources such as soy which are a few ingredients which are present in infant formulas.

Efficient developmental activities coupled with constant market research are driving the market growth.

Various companies present in the infant formula market are taking initiatives for extensive research and developments in the infant formula ingredients market. This extensive Research and developmental activities are effective in creating market products according to the needs of consumers which will drive the market growth in the forecast period.

There are manufacturers who are involved in the infant formula ingredients market who are also consistently engaged in research and development in order to develop ingredients which could be suitable per consumer expectations. For instance, a new research and development centre was opened by Nestle in Ireland in the year 2019. As a result of these efficient research and development activities, Nestle further made an investment of USD 30 million for the same. Infant nutrition will be the aim of this research centre.

Geographical Insights

The Asia Pacific region owing to countries with large population shares is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. In this regard, one of the largest consumers of the infant ingredients formula market is China.



Moreover, China is expected to witness a growth in the number of infants which will drive the market as the government of China, over China's one-child policy is shifting towards a positive side by allowing couples to have two children. Additionally, the significant importer of international infant products from New Zealand and Australia is China.

Fonterra Cooperative Group is a Chinese company which is further increasing its production of ingredients and coming up with efficient strategies which could be essential in its portfolio expansion out of its geographical reach. Thus, this is another factor which will drive the growth of infant formula ingredients in the Asia Pacific region.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Infant Milk Formula

Follow-on Milk

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Pharmacy & Drug Store

Medical Store

Speciality Store

Others

