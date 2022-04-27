Global Infant Formula Market Insights & Forecast Report 2022: Rising Prevalence of Suboptimal Breastfeeding - Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Infant Formula Market (By Product & Distribution Channel): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global infant formula market is anticipated to be valued at US$98.69 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.00% for the period spanning from 2022 to 2026.

Factors that supported growth in the global infant formula market are increasing female participation in workforce, growth in middle class population and rise in e-commerce sales. The market growth is expected to be hindered by declining fertility rate and stringent regulations.

However, the market would experience growth accrued to key trends like growing awareness about feeding baby foods and growing adoption of probiotics in infant formula.

The global infant formula market by product can be segmented as follows: toddler (1-2 months), standard (0-6 months), follow-on (6-12 months) and special (Premature & Allergic).

In 2021, the dominant share of the market was held by toddler infant formula, followed by standard and follow-on infant formula. On the basis of distribution channel, the global infant formula market can be segmented into the following categories: hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores and pharmacy/medical stores. The dominant share of the market in 2021 was held by hypermarkets/supermarkets segment.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Nestle S.A., Danone S.A., Abbott Laboratories, Royal FrieslandCampina, Reckitt Benckiser and Kraft Heinz) are also presented in detail.

