Global Infectious Disease Biomarker Testing Market (2020 to 2030) - Analysis and Forecast

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Infectious Disease Biomarker Testing Market: Focus on Product Type, Technology, Pathogen, Application, End-user, 5 Regional Data, 15 Countries' Data, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this market intelligence report the global infectious disease biomarker testing market was valued at $5.64 billion in 2019 and is expected to be $25.01 billion in 2030.



The market is expected to grow at a low double-digit compound annual growth rate in the forecast period 2020-2030. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the infectious disease biomarker testing market. In addition, factors such as the growing prevalence of infectious diseases, growth in the biomarker identification market and advancements in molecular techniques, rapid advances in biomarker testing platforms with improved speed, sensitivity, and patient compliance, and significant external funding for executing research and development exercises, among others, are expected to act as drivers promoting the growth of the market.



Evolving pathogens and emerging infectious diseases continue to act as a global burden, impacting not only the lives of the infected individual but also affecting societies and economies, mostly in the form of outbreaks or pandemics. In order to curb or control such a growing prevalence of infectious diseases, different countries across the world have adopted various strategies in order to uplift human lives and promote their healthcare systems. Diagnosis is the first step to cure, has always been an active area of investment that has undergone rapid transformation over the decades with the development and introduction of a wide variety of products that aid in the diagnosis, screening, and prognosis of diseases.



The emergence of biomarker testing has significantly changed the landscape of diagnostics by providing a personalized and comprehensive approach. Significant strides in advancing diagnostic technologies have massively facilitated the growing need in terms of infectious disease containment, particularly for highly contagious outbreaks across the globe. Frequent infectious disease outbreaks worldwide have also bolstered the demand for molecular diagnostics, attracting the entry of new companies in the market. In addition to this, the capability of biomarker testing to offers disease surveillance and verification of cases during an outbreak has promoted huge investment in the biomarker testing field. For instance, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 has massively increased the demand for novel molecular diagnostics testing tools, further augmenting the adoption of infectious disease biomarker testing products.



Since February 2020, as the novel coronavirus disease began to become a global concern, affecting almost all the countries of the globe, the global biomarker testing market is experiencing an upsurge in demand for the development of testing assays and kits targeting SARS-CoV-2. Within a span of few months, between February and April, the market witnessed the development and launch of multiple biomarker testing products, based on various technologies such as real-time polymerase chain reaction, enzyme immunoassay, and lateral flow immunoassay.



Research Highlights:

The leading players of the global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market predominantly prefer partnerships and alliances to sustain the market competition and strengthen their business position. Product launches and regulatory approvals were also among the major key developments witnessed by the market.

Between assays and platforms, the former leads the market owing to the one-time use of assays that requires of repetitive purchase of assays as compared to platforms. It is also attributed to the large availability of a diverse range of assays being offered by key companies of the market in addition to booming research activities being primarily driven into devising the optimum assay for the robust diagnosis of diseases with the confluence of high multiplexing and low cost.

Among the different technologies, PCR dominated the market in 2019. PCR contributed 29.50% of the total market share in 2019 that was majorly attributed to the widespread prominence PCR based products and its high adoption rate compared to other technologies. However, among all the technologies, NGS is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 17.07% during the forecast period between 2020 and 2030.

Among the different regions, North America led the global infectious disease biomarker testing market in 2019, with the U.S. being the major contributor of revenue. The presence of a large number of key biomarker testing manufacturers with headquarters located in the U.S., such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Danaher Corporation. is significantly promoting the growth of the infectious disease biomarker testing market in North America .

Key Topics Covered:



1 Product Definition



2 Scope of the Work



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Importance of Biomarkers

4.3 Types of Biomarkers Used in Clinical Applications

4.3.1 Biomarkers for Risk Prediction:

4.3.2 Biomarker for Diseases:

4.4 Infectious Disease Biomarker Testing Approach

4.5 Point-of-Care (POC) Testing for Infectious Diseases

4.6 Infectious Disease Biomarker Tests Available in the Market

4.7 Global Footprint

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Overview

5.2 Impact Analysis

5.3 Market Drivers

5.3.1 Increasing Burden of Pervasively Growing Rate of Infectious Diseases

5.3.2 Advancements in Molecular Techniques and Increased Investment on Biomarker Testing by NGS Players

5.3.3 Boosting Research and Increasing Funding Activities for Clinical Biomarkers

5.3.4 Booming Clinical Diagnostic Test Market and Rising Uptake of Biomarker Tests Among Healthcare Professionals

5.4 Market Restraints

5.4.1 Poorly Suited Reimbursement Policies

5.4.2 High Capital Investments and Lack of Intricate Testing Centers

5.4.3 Uncertain Regulatory Framework Delaying Tests Approval

5.5 Market Opportunities

5.5.1 Untapped Potential of Emerging Nations Creating Vast Opportunities

5.5.2 Rapid Technological Advancements and Inclination Toward Automation

5.5.3 Widespread Emergence of CROs Specializing in Infectious Diseases

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Industry Trends

6.2 Effect of Pandemics and Epidemics on the Infectious Disease Biomarker Testing Market

6.3 Effect of COVID-19 on the Global Healthcare Industry

6.3.1 Negative Impact on Non-Communicable Disease Sectors

6.3.2 Positive Impact on Infectious Disease Diagnostic Sector

6.4 COVID-19 Impact on Global Infectious Disease Biomarker Testing Market

6.4.1 Situation Analysis: Pre-COVID-19 Outbreak, During COVID-19 Outbreak and Post COVID-19 Outbreak

6.4.2 Impact on Respiratory Infection Segment

6.5 Challenges Associated with Infectious Disease Research

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview

7.2 Key Developments and Strategies

7.2.1 Product Approval

7.2.2 New Offerings

7.2.3 Partnerships and Alliances

7.2.4 M&A Activities

7.2.5 Others

7.3 Market Share Analysis

7.4 Growth Share Analysis (Opportunity Mapping)

7.4.1 By Application

7.4.2 By Technology

8 Global Infectious Disease Biomarker Testing Market (by Product)

8.1 Overview

8.2 Assays

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Market Scenario

8.3 Platforms

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Market Scenario

9 Global Infectious Disease Biomarker Testing Market (by Application)

9.1 Overview

9.2 Respiratory Infection

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Common Pathogens Associated with Respiratory Infection

9.2.3 Market Scenario

9.3 Sexually Transmitted Infection

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Common Pathogens Associated with Sexually Transmitted Infection

9.3.3 Market Scenario

9.4 Bloodstream and Hospital-Acquired Infection

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Common Pathogens Associated with Bloodstream and Hospital Acquired Infections

9.4.3 Market Scenario

9.5 Urinary Tract Infection

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Common Causes of Urinary tract infection (UTI)

9.5.3 Market Scenario

9.6 Gastro-Intestinal Infection

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Common Causes of Gastro-Intestinal (GI) Infection

9.6.3 Market Scenario

9.7 Central Nervous System Infection

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Common Causes of CNS Infection

9.7.3 Market Scenario

9.8 Others

10 Global Infectious Disease Biomarker Testing Market (by Technology)

10.1 Overview

10.2 PCR

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Market Scenario

10.3 NGS

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Market Scenario

10.4 ELISA or EIA

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Market Scenario

10.5 IHC

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Market Scenario

10.6 ISH

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 Market Scenario

10.7 Others

11 Global Infectious Disease Biomarker Testing Market (by Pathogen)

11.1 Overview

11.2 Virus

11.2.1 Overview

11.2.2 Examples of Common Viral Infections

11.2.3 Market Scenario

11.2.4 Market Segmentation by Different Viral Infection

11.2.4.1 Influenza

11.2.4.2 HIV-AIDS

11.2.4.3 Hepatitis

11.2.4.4 HPV

11.2.4.5 Other Viruses

11.3 Bacteria

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Examples of Common Viral Infections

11.3.3 Market Scenario

11.3.4 Market Segmentation by Different Bacterial Infection

11.3.4.1 Hospital-Acquired Infection

11.3.4.2 Tuberculosis

11.3.4.3 CT/NG

11.3.4.4 Other Bacteria

11.4 Others

12 Global Infectious Disease Biomarker Testing Market (by End User)

12.1 Overview

12.2 Hospitals and Clinics

12.3 Diagnostic Centers

12.4 Research Laboratories

12.5 Other End Users

13 Global Infectious Disease Biomarker Testing Market (by Region)

13.1 Overview

13.2 North America

13.2.1 Overview

13.2.2 U.S.

13.2.3 Canada

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Overview

13.3.2 Germany

13.3.3 U.K.

13.3.4 France

13.3.5 Italy

13.3.6 Spain

13.3.7 Switzerland

13.3.8 Netherlands

13.3.9 Rest-of-Europe

13.4 Asia-Pacific

13.4.1 Overview

13.4.2 China

13.4.3 Japan

13.4.4 India

13.4.5 Australia

13.4.6 Singapore

13.4.7 South Korea

13.4.8 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

13.5 Rest-of-the-World

13.5.1 Overview

13.5.2 Latin America

13.5.3 Middle East and Africa

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Overview

14.2 Abacus Diagnostica Oy

14.2.1 Company Overview

14.2.2 Role of Abacus Diagnostica Oy in the Global Infectious Disease Biomarker Testing Market

14.2.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3 Abbott Laboratories

14.4 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

14.5 ALPCO

14.6 Becton, Dickinson and Company

14.7 bioMrieux SA

14.8 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

14.9 Danaher Corporation

14.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

14.11 Hologic, Inc.

14.12 PerkinElmer, Inc.

14.13 QIAGEN N.V.

14.14 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

14.15 Siemens Healthineers AG

14.16 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xvuks0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

